What a lead-up to Christmas, eh? The Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday with a chance to wrap up the NFC East title, the top seed in the conference, and a first-round playoff bye. ...

We have used this cartoon before in Sports Daily, but who cares? It’s too good.

Of course, Jalen Hurts won’t be part of the equation on Christmas Eve as he recovers from a sprained right shoulder, but coach Nick Sirianni has plenty of confidence in quarterback Gardner Minshew.

“Gardner will be our guy,” Sirianni said. “Gardner will be ready. Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team. ... He’s ready to go.”

The mustachioed veteran sounds ready. With free agency approaching for him after this season, he has a lot riding on his performance as a sudden starter.

“Every time you step out there, that’s what it is, it’s an audition,” Minshew said. “That tape never goes away. So, you just go out there and try to help your team win. If you do that, I think everything will work out.”

It would help Minshew’s cause if the Eagles defense clamps down on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Will Slay bells ring on Christmas Eve?

It wasn’t a great feeling for Javon Hargrave to hear his name announced merely as a Pro Bowl alternate. After all, he won the fan vote after already racking up 10 sacks this season for a career high. Hargrave wasn’t the only Pro Bowl snub on the team, but he seems to be using this as motivation. Beware, quarterbacks.

For rookie Jordan Davis, it has been an uneven season after he went on injured reserve and came back to a roster that added veterans. He has seen fewer snaps but is learning from a former Pro Bowler in Linval Joseph.

Next: The Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve (4:25 p.m., Fox29).

The Flyers never quit after falling behind 4-1 on Thursday in Toronto, but, as has been the story so often this season, it didn’t result in a victory for John Tortorella’s team. Two late goals pulled the Flyers within one at 4-3, but, despite a few chances with the goaltender pulled, they were unable to tie it against the Maple Leafs.

One positive was Morgan Frost, who scored for the third game running. Olivia Reiner recently sat down with the 23-year-old, who seems to be at a “now-or-never” point in his Flyers career.

Next: The Flyers visit the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. Friday (NBCSP+).

Last season, the 76ers sat at the center of trade deadline chatter as Ben Simmons rumors simmered. It was clear that a deal was imminent; the only outstanding question was where he would land. This year feels quite different as the Sixers have a strong core of players who always perform when available.

The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell took a look at the Sixers’ trade market, including their needs, assets, and the league landscape.

Next: The Sixers host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

The New York Mets have blown the competition out of the water with their spree. With their acquisition of Carlos Correa, how do they stand in the NL East compared to the Phillies and Braves? David Murphy weighs in.

A double dose of David Murphy: There’s something weird about taking a rooting interest in the way a billionaire spends his money. Just enjoy it. In fact, do everything in your power to egg Steve Cohen and John Middleton on.

Story of the day: At Laurel Hill Cemetery, a Phillies fan keeps alive the memory of Wes Fisler, a 19th century professional baseball player who died on Christmas 100 years ago.

If you were looking for a little inspiration, you have to meet Lonnie Rice. 👆

Rice, the former Bishop McDevitt football player, has signed to continue his career at Syracuse after biding his time at JUCO program Lackawanna College. Rice’s story is one of supreme patience, fortitude, and following his gut to stick with playing football. It all paid off as Rice received a call from the Orange that felt like an early holiday gift, not just to him, but to so many in his corner.

In other college news:

🦅 Keeping up with the Trotters: Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter’s son, Josiah, is next up, following in the footsteps of a beloved football family.

⚽ Addition … Bryan Green, the former associate men’s soccer coach at Louisville, was named the new men’s head coach at Temple.

🏈 … and subtraction: Temple confirmed the imminent departure of Everett Withers, who is set to join the coaching staff at Florida Atlantic.

🏀 Hawks flying high: In its final nonconference game of the season, St. Joseph’s celebrated a 83-66 win over Central Connecticut State behind a 24-point effort from guard Cameron Brown.

Worth a look

Familiar face: The Union drafted forward Stefan Stojanovic, a player who was already on their reserve team. Here’s why.

A ho-ho-holiday break

What you’re saying about Franco Harris

Do you have a favorite Franco Harris memory?

I had contact with Franco as a television producer at KDKA in Pittsburgh and then just recently as he co-chaired an initiative we consulted on that promoted mail-in voting. When I called him to take on this effort, he was a quick yes as he was on so many charitable and societal causes over the years.

So, my Franco story; I was actually at the Immaculate Reception game with my father. I was 15 and can remember it as if it was yesterday. I never had the opportunity to tell Franco about my recollection, but when he returned my call to accept the mail-in chairmanship, I was able to convey it to him. ... I tell him how I saw it and somehow my father was turning another way and was yelling to me ... ”What happened, what happened?” I remembered to him how the stadium shook at that moment and a noise level that was unlike anything I had ever heard. I know Franco has heard these stories thousands of times over the years, but he engaged and responded as if it was something new for him. It was an amazing conversation. He knew what a special moment it was to all. ... — Larry C.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gina Mizell, David Murphy, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, Marcus Hayes, Giana Han, Olivia Reiner, Dave Caldwell, Devin Jackson, Gustav Elvin, Javon Edmonds, Cayden Steele, and Jonathan Tannenwald.