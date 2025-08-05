🦅 Soaring sophomores | Sports Daily Newsletter

The good news out of Eagles training camp: The two defensive backs who wowed everyone in their Super Bowl rookie season could be even better in Year 2.

Quinyon Mitchell justified his status as a first-round draft pick by finishing second to Jared Verse in the voting for NFL defensive rookie of the year. For an encore? His position coach says Mitchell could develop into an all-time great at cornerback.

Advertisement

“I’ve been around a lot of really good ones and it starts with how they’re built, and he’s built the right way,” says defensive backs coach Christian Parker. “He has a natural confidence in himself, he doesn’t get rattled, he’s always trying to work.”

And then there is Cooper DeJean, who endeared himself to Eagles fans forever with his pick-six in the Super Bowl. DeJean played 550 snaps at nickel cornerback in his rookie season, but he has shown his versatility in this camp, taking safety snaps in the base defense.

The Eagles need a starting safety and Vic Fangio says he is comfortable with DeJean playing there. One thing is for sure: DeJean will be playing a bigger role this season.

Barring injuries, these two could anchor the Eagles’ secondary for years to come.

Phillies reliever José Alvarado will be at Citizens Bank Park today for the first time since he was suspended on May 18 for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. His 80-game suspension will officially end on Aug. 19 and he will be eligible for a rehab assignment before returning. And when he does rejoin the team, he will be part of a transformed bullpen.

Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, and was serenaded with “MVP” chants in the Phillies’ 13-3 rout of the Orioles. His sixth inning grand slam was part of an eight-run inning to break the game open.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against Baltimore at 6:45 tonight (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.82 ERA) will start against Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (8-7, 4.27).

Vic Fangio’s defense has seemingly outplayed the offense, overall, in the last week of Eagles training camp. That’s nothing new. Defenses are typically ahead of offenses early in camp. But in his practice observations, Jeff McLane gave new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s unit the edge on Monday.

In other Eagles news, Saquon Barkley has declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to serve on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Late Monday night, the Eagles traded defensive tackle Thomas Booker to the Raiders in exchange for cornerback Jakorian Bennett. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Bennett will presumably have a chance to contend for the outside corner gig opposite Mitchell.

The Flyers are well into the offseason, and they’re all-in on player development. On Gameday Central, The Inquirer’s Jackie Spiegel will be joined by Riley Armstrong, the Flyers’ director of player development, to discuss standout prospects in the system, key players to watch from development camp, and what the future holds for the organization. Join us today at 11 a.m.

Nicholas Singleton ran for 1,099 yards last season and could surpass Barkley’s Penn State career record for rushing touchdowns this time around. Singleton is among five Nittany Lions on The Athletic’s list of “the strongest, fastest, most physical players in college football.”

Temple coach K.C. Keeler says the competition between incumbent quarterback Evan Simon and Texas State transfer Gevani McCoy is far from being resolved, which is what one might expect in Week 2 of training camp. A little competition is healthy, right?

“There’s a reason why we brought Gevani in. He’s super-talented, ” Keeler said. “ … I don’t care how great [players] are, they need to be pushed with someone else there [who] could take their job. So it’s a wide-open battle.”

Worth a look

Greats on the course: Jameer Nelson, Brandon Graham and more teed it up in a pro-am in Plymouth Township. March Madness: The NCAA will not expand the field for the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this season.

🧠 Trivia time

Hall of Famers Eric Allen and Brian Dawkins share the Eagles’ record for career interceptions (34) with which other player? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Bill Bradley

B) Herm Edwards

C) Wes Hopkins

D) Troy Vincent

What you’re saying about relievers

We asked you: Who was the Phillies’ most colorful reliever ever? Among your most interesting responses:

It would be pretty hard to not put Wild Thing at or near the top. ‘Mitchie-poo’ not only delivered pitches but threw in his big personality in every game. — Mike R.

A tossup between the “Tugger” and Brad Lidge and his perfect year. That is until this past weekend. Being 85 and thinking I’ve seen it all, well, now I have. Spiderman throwing a baseball at 103 MPH. Flames circling the stadium. Giant Tarantulas. It just can’t get any better than that. — Ronald R.

Tug McGraw leaping high after getting the final out in our first ever World Series championship had to be one of our most colorful and best. Of course Wild Thing Mitch Williams was very colorful, but then gave Joe Carter and the Blue Jays a WS win so he lives in Philly infamy. Turk Farrell back in the late ’50s was another colorful Philly reliever. Another Duren, but of course last name, was Ryne Duren of Gene Mauch’s time whose fastball along with those thick glasses kept batters very loose. — Everett S.

Mitch Williams, The Wild Thing, was clearly the most colorful (and nerve racking) relief pitcher in Phillies last 62 years (that I’ve been a Phillies fan)! — Don O.

Mitch Williams, the “wild thing.” Also Jonathan Papelbon, since he was a loose cannon. — Jack H.

Thanks to Tom G., Richard V., Jeff M., Bill H., and John B., who also weighed in on this topic.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Jackie Spiegel, Lochlahn March, Devin Jackson, Kerith Gabriel, Tyler DelPercio, and Ryan Mack.

On colorful Phillies relievers, it's also worth mentioning Larry Andersen, a real character, and Billy Wagner for his sheer velocity.