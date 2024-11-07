Dallas vs. Dallas | Sports Daily Newsletter

The last time the Eagles won in Dallas Cowboys territory was in 2017, their Super Bowl season, but that drought may come to an end Sunday as the Birds head to AT&T Stadium with a four-game wining streak.

And Dallas Goedert is likely to suit up after missing three-plus games with a hamstring injury. The tight end returned to practice Wednesday and said he’s “tracking in the right direction.” While Goedert has been out, the Eagles have scored 28.2 points per game during that stretch. Jalen Hurts also is feeling good, but was a limited participant in practice due to rest.

“I just do what I’m told,” Hurts said.

Meanwhile in Dallas, the Cowboys are on a three-game skid and will turn to veteran backup quarterback Cooper Rush after Dak Prescott suffered a partially torn hamstring in the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons — which usually requires about four-plus weeks to recover. But coach Mike McCarthy says he has “great confidence in Cooper” and also hopes his history with Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio will help in the matchup.

Unlike most agents, who whisper in the shadows and off the record, Scott Boras makes a semiannual display of hyping up his free-agent clients. It’s good publicity for his players while also being an appeal to the owners. Juan Soto’s market might not need much boost, though. Still, in outlining what’s important for the four-time All-Star and World Series champ in free agency, Boras sounded much like he did during Bryce Harper’s free agency.

Under manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies have never had a traditional closer. Though, Carlos Estévez pitched almost exclusively in the ninth inning, Thomson never officially affixed that label to him. Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies president of baseball operations, is seeking another late-inning pitcher and says it’s a priority to find a high-leverage arm who “can handle pressure.”

Saquon Barkley is coming off his highest-usage game of the season, touching the ball 30 times in the Eagles’ 28-23 win over the Jaguars, which included his stunning backward hurdle. He’s serving as the fulcrum for the team’s offensive output. However, the running back isn’t concerned with his heavy workload. He spoke about his lengthy list of midweek recovery measures and told reporters Wednesday that “Y’all shouldn’t worry about it.”

Also, on the latest episode of New Heights, former Eagles center Jason Kelce said he regretted engaging with a Penn State fan on Saturday who used a homophobic slur toward his brother, Travis.

The catalyst to the Eagles’ midseason turnaround? Look no further than Saquon Barkley and the ground game. The stats and star-studded plays, like Barkley’s reverse hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, speak for themselves. But beneath the highlights and Barkley’s production, there are deeper layers to the Eagles’ successful pivot on offense. The key to unlocking them points back to one person: Nick Sirianni. Listen to the latest episode here.

The much-hyped 2024-2025 Sixers need some work. Heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Clippers, the team had started the season 1-5, which is the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. However, there are key reason for their early struggles, starting with the absences of Paul George and Joel Embiid, but even other role players are performing below expectations. Neil Paine highlights five takeaways about the roster and what they might mean for the rest of the season.

After a breakthrough season a year ago, the Flyers entered 2024-25 with more excitement than they’ve had in years. Fast forward less than a month and that excitement has turned into frustration.

That transformation was evident Tuesday from John Tortorella. After a 6-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, Tortorella was in no mood to talk to the media, as he provided a series of one-word answers over a presser that amounted to a grand total of 25 seconds. Why was the head coach so frustrated? Jackie Spiegel takes a closer look at Tortorella’s comments and why this particular game might have pushed him to this point.

The Union may have had a poor season, but Cavan Sullivan and the reserve team are heading to the MLS Next Pro league championship game on Saturday. Many of the team’s top young prospects have been big contributors at the reserve level. Here’s what to know about the squad ahead of its game against North Texas SC.

The schedule

The Sixers visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10 p.m. (NBCSP). The Flyers face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+). The Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. (CBS3).

What you’re saying about Saquon Barkley

We asked: What are your thoughts on Saquon Barkley? Among your responses:

Saquon is the main reason Jalen Hurts is having the success he’s having. Teams can’t spy on Jalen as much, because Saquon can bust one open. Also, the offensive line, even with injuries is playing very well, opening those running lanes for Saquon. So far, Saquon, is the team MVP. Go BIRDS, best Dallas. — Tom G.

Knew he was a TERRIFIC player. Did not realize he has world class speed. — Warren P.

He is a great addition. Not sure what the Giants were thinking. That play he made Sunday was one of the most athletic, greatest plays I’ve ever seen. Hoping he stays healthy because we need him down the stretch. — Kathy T.

As a Penn State fan he was by far and away my favorite player. He was so electric Saquon Say Gone. Then he gets drafted by the Giants. Of all places why does my guy have to go to the NFC East. But coming full circle and seeing him in Eagles green each week is a dream come true. Truly a special talent but an even better person. Let’s hope he retires as an Eagle. — RJ M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, EJ Smith, Scott Lauber, Jackie Spiegel, Ariel Simpson, Neil Paine, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gabriela Carroll, Owen Hewitt, and Mia Messina.

Thanks for reading! Have a great Thursday, Philly. Jim will be back in your inbox tomorrow. — Bella