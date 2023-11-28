Not half bad | Sports Daily Newsletter

For the second game in a row, the Eagles found themselves trailing 17-7 at halftime on Sunday. And for the second game in a row, they found a way to win.

They pitched a shutout in the second half against the Chiefs to prevail, 21-17, on Nov. 20. The overtime victory against the Bills on Sunday marked an even more drastic turnaround after a putrid first half for the Eagles offense.

The coaching staff has to get some credit for the team’s 10-1 start. Coaches are supposed to make in-game adjustments, and these guys have certainly done that. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson has come under criticism this season, but the Eagles lead the NFL in points per game in the second half.

Johnson deserves some credit for shifting to more run-pass options instead of long-developing passing plays, EJ Smith writes. That offense was humming in the fourth quarter and overtime, when the Eagles scored 23 points.

Those slow starts, though? Cannot happen in the next two games against the 49ers and Cowboys or there could be trouble.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Joel Embiid hopped on the aux to control the music in the 76ers’ locker room, turning to his go-to playlist and emulating Michael Jackson. Nick Nurse looked back on his 25-year connection to Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, dating back to their time in the British Basketball League and with the England national team. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell shares those and several other behind-the-scenes moments in this week’s Inside Sixers.

Backup center Paul Reed raised some eyebrows when he called Lakers star Anthony Davis “a big flopper.”

Kelly Oubre could take a big step on Tuesday in his return to the court.

The Sixers’ recent dominance over the Lakers continued on Monday with Joel Embiid only needing three quarters to record a triple-double in a 44-point rout.

Next: The Sixers visit the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP).

The Flyers are 11-9-1 and have been one of the NHL’s bigger surprises.

But how does the hot start impact the organization’s long-term view and rebuild? Jackie Spiegel caught up with first-year president of hockey operations Keith Jones to ask him that very question and several others regarding the current state of the organization.

Next: The Flyers are back on home ice Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu).

While Nick Sirianni is hoping linebacker Zach Cunningham will be ready to face the 49ers, his status remains uncertain. And with another linebacker, Nakobe Dean, out for the foreseeable future, the Eagles have an increased interest in signing free agent Shaq Leonard, the former All-Pro who has ties to Sirianni from their time in Indianapolis.

On offense, the Eagles have seen what Jalen Hurts can do in terms of leading second-half comebacks. For an unsung hero, check out the story behind how reserve offensive lineman Jack Driscoll stayed ready, got the call to start on short notice, and helped protect Hurts in the comeback win.

Next: The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

The MLS offseason is short, as teams will report again to training camp in January.

But the next month-plus promises to be a busy one for the Union, who face several key offseason questions when it comes to personnel if they are to remain among the league’s elite. Here are 11 key questions facing the club, led by the uncertain future of forward Julián Carranza, who could be bound for European pastures.

Worth a look

Phillies signing: The team reportedly has added reliever Jose Ruiz on a minor league deal. Back in the rankings: Villanova is No. 18 in the AP men’s college basketball poll. Saints try again: Neumann Goretti’s boys aim to bounce back in basketball after losses in two finals.

🧠 Trivia time

Chuck Bednarik earned All-Pro honors six times. Who is the only other six-time All-Pro in Eagles history? First with the correct response here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Jason Kelce

B) Pete Pihos

C) Brian Dawkins

D) Reggie White

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: How do you expect the Eagles to fare in their next two games against the 49ers and Cowboys? Among your responses:

We are talking about a Philly team. A team of resilient toughness and a hunger for wins with no room for losses. — Mary Ellen S.

It was hard to see the one-loss Eagles getting through this 6-game gauntlet without getting at least a second loss. They have done so this far, winning the first three in championship style. They realize that a loss to the 49ers and to the Cowboys will compromise their goal of gaining the top seed. Either of those teams could also finish with only 3 losses and could hold the tiebreaker against them. They will win one of them, probably against the 49ers at home. That will be enough to preserve their status as the top seed in the NFC. — John W.

After watching their worst half of football and their best half of football in the same game, it should be almost impossible to predict these games, but I’ll give it a shot. 49ers: stop McCaffrey; Cowboys: stop CeeDee Lamb. And have some Prozac handy. — Jack. H.

Both will be a loss! The reasons are:

1. Johnson is THE WORST offensive coordinator in the league. St. Joe’s Prep has a better offensive game than the Eagles. Starts the game with 3 passes on a rainy day without Lane Johnson and shows their weak point, every play is a straight line, so easy to defend. I said it since the 1st week; 49ers & Cowboys will eat it up.

2. No pass rush; Can you imagine if they give that much time to the Cowboys & Niners? I don’t know what they can do to change it. I wish & hope I am wrong, but don’t think so. — Larry W.

After two consecutive really tough wins against the Cowboys and Chiefs I thought the Eagles were ready to be taken down by a good Bills team, and they almost were. This makes 3 games now they had to win ugly and they for sure did it. 49ers I believe have allowed the fewest points in the NFL so far, so I think it will be a tough game, but I have a feeling the Eagles at home will win it. The Cowboys have to win this revenge game at home for any chance at the division. Our guys never give up and I sure hope they win it, but I think this one goes to the home team. — Everett S.

The next two games will be their toughest of the season. The 49ers are Purdy good and he will be out looking for a win. Alas, to no avail. Hurts will hurt his way to victory if his passing game returns. Dak will not surrender this game as he did in Philly. This one is Dallas’. — John B.

Love to see a sweep, but a split would be fine too, as long as they beat Dallas. — Bill M.

In order to beat the 49ers and the dreaded Cowboys, they are going to have to bring their A game. Digging a hole and then spending the entire game to get out of it isn’t going to work every time. — Kathy T.

The Kenny Gainwell incident revived a conversation in sports that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon: is social media good for professional athletes? Is it worth it? What are the rewards and traps?

Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane posed these questions to the Eagles’ locker room, with over a dozen players sharing personal stories about social media use, and how it’s affected them and their mental health. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Josh Tolentino, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, David Murphy, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Devin Jackson, Gustav Elvin, Joe Santoliquito, Jeff Neiburg, and Alex Coffey.

