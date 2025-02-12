No Moore | Sports Daily Newsletter

While Kellen Moore may have been spotted back in Philadelphia with the Eagles after arriving home from New Orleans as Super Bowl champions, the offensive coordinator officially was announced Tuesday as the Saints’ next head coach.

The Eagles, for the third consecutive season, will be looking for a new offensive coordinator, and it marks the team’s fourth OC in coach Nick Sirianni’s five seasons.

For the last few weeks, it was expected that Moore would be taking the job in New Orleans, especially after NFL Network reported that the Saints planned to meet with Moore after the Super Bowl.

He’s also likely to bring Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier with him. Turnover was anticipated to happen this offseason, but Moore’s departure is the first big domino to fall.

So whom might the Eagles look at to replace Moore? There’s about a dozen potential candidates, writes Jeff Neiburg — one internal, while some others have previous ties to the Birds.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies are at an inflection point. After three seasons of winning more games but backsliding in the playoffs with a roster that has remained largely static, changes are coming, if only because core players — J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, and Ranger Suárez — can be free agents after the season. That’s the backdrop as spring training opens today with pitchers and catchers reporting to Clearwater, Fla. With six weeks in Florida ahead, here is The Inquirer’s annual Starting 9 — a lineup’s worth of questions.

The Super Bowl confetti hasn’t yet cleared, but the 2025 NFL season won’t wait for the Eagles. With the new league year just around the corner, here’s a look at which Eagles will be back, which might not be, and what positions the Super Bowl champs could target in the draft and free agency.

Cooper DeJean’s pick-six will go down in NFL history. In his rookie season, and on his birthday, the cornerback put the Eagles into an early and commanding 17-0 lead. Here’s how the play unfolded.

And speaking of history, Eagles associate performance coach Autumn Lockwood became the first Black woman to win a Super Bowl as a coach. Lockwood was hired in 2022 and just finished her third season with the Birds.

Also, here are some important offseason dates to know, from the parade to the start of next season for the Birds.

unCovering the Birds: Jeff McLane takes you behind the scenes of this historic win, sharing exclusive insights and interviews with key players and staff. Relive the glory, the grit, and the game-changing plays. Listen here.

Tuesday’s United States practice saw a familiar local face take the ice in Montreal: South Jersey coaching legend Guy Gaudreau, the father of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, donned in red, white, and blue with a CCM stick — similar to the one Johnny would use — in his hands.

“It’s an honor to have Guy out there,” head coach Mike Sullivan said of the surprise invite for Gaudreau, while Flyers coach John Tortorella, who has hosted Guy at multiple practices this season, said “for us to be involved with him in any way, and him with us just gives us a lift, and we hope we give him a lift.”

And as the 4 Nations Face-Off begins Wednesday, here are five things to look out for at the tournament.

The Sixers assigned David Roddy to the Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday shortly after signing him to a 10-day contract. Roddy was selected by the Sixers with the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft before being traded — along with Danny Green — to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton.

With Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey all on the court for the third-straight game, the Sixers lost their fourth-straight game in a 106-103 home loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Union may have found the third starting-caliber striker they need to start the season. A source told The Inquirer that the team is in talks to sign 22-year-old Uruguayan Bruno Damiani, who would be their most expensive signing ever.

Also, U.S. women’s soccer manager Emma Hayes announced her roster for this month’s SheBelieves Cup, and seven of the 23 players are based in Europe.

What you’re saying about Philly’s next championship

We asked: Which Philadelphia team will win a championship next? Will we wait until the Eagles do it again next year? Among your responses:

Yes, it’ll be the Birds. The Sixers are dysfunctional, the Flyers aren’t competitive, and the Phillies are another year older with no significant changes. It’ll be Lombardi III when Super Bowl LX is over. — Joel G.

I’m 78+ and live in North Carolina. I was born in Philadelphia and grew up in West Philly and then the suburbs(Drexel Hill/Upper Darby. I had convinced myself that The Eagles were not going to win a SB in my lifetime. Then the 2017-18 season and miracle happened...I was on cloud 9 for 3 months! I was thinking if I died soon I’d go to my grave with a smile on my face because The Eagles had finally won a SB. I also thought I would probably not see The Eagles reach another SB in my lifetime but I was wrong again. Two more appearances and another great win. Can’t thank the players, coaches, and management enough for all these wonderful memories.. KEEP FLYING EAGLES. — John L.

Right now after watching the awesome game the Eagles played I have to go with them to be the next Philly team to win a championship. Of course I will be pulling hard for the Phillies to win it all, but after last year’s disappointing finish and seeing the champion Dodgers even more improved, I think the Eagles have the best chance. Things can also change, but as of right now not much chance of the Sixers, Flyers, or Union winning it all. — Everett S.

The Eagles. This team was built to win, and win, and win again. The Phillies will probably be in third place at the end of their season, behind the Atlanta Braves and the overpriced but underachieving Mets. They will not make the playoffs. Our 76ers and Flyers still need work to win championships. — Carol B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Jonathan Tannenwald, Keith Pompey, Gabriela Carroll, Scott Lauber, Jackie Spiegel, and Gustav Elvin.

Thanks for reading! Stay warm and drive safe. Kerith will be on the controls Thursday. — Bella