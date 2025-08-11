Revisiting T.0. in the driveway | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Super Bowl champions got a chance to bask in the adulation of their fans last night as the Eagles held an open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

They earned it, to be sure. But here’s a reminder of how fleeting NFL success and that adulation can be: Twenty years ago yesterday, the local media swarmed to a driveway in Moorestown where Terrell Owens did sit-ups outside his home.

T.O. had been heroic in the Super Bowl six months earlier, piling up nine receptions for 122 yards against the Patriots. But he wanted to redo his contract in 2005 and the Eagles weren’t budging. Owens’ frustration with the situation spilled over and coach Andy Reid threw him out of training camp at Lehigh University.

Which explained why T.O. was in his driveway with agent Drew Rosenhaus and the media. In truth, it was the beginning of the end for the Hall of Fame receiver with the Eagles, who wound up finishing 6-10 that season.

Jeff McLane was there for the sideshow and relishes revisiting it 20 years later. He talked with offensive coordinator Brad Childress, a key player in the drama, for an episode of unCovering the Birds.

Near the end of the open practice at the Linc, left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a leg injury. The three-time Pro Bowler was carted off the field.

Eagles fans flocked to the Linc to back the Birds and also weighed in on the idea of a domed stadium.

Moro Ojomo was a seventh-round pick in 2023, but he continues to make strides for the Eagles. Ojomo’s position coach, Clint Hurtt, says the defensive tackle is “turning into a coach on the field with his level of intelligence.”

With one preseason game in the books, Olivia Reiner forecasts the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster.

The Phillies gave Zack Wheeler two extra days off between starts after he reported soreness in his right shoulder, and Wheeler came away with a victory in his return. He showed decreased velocity in his pitches, but Wheeler went five innings in a 4-2 win that finished off a sweep of the Texas Rangers.

“That’s the type of pitcher he is,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said. “Even when he doesn’t have his best stuff, he’s going to give us a chance to win a game. He’s going to go out there and compete, and he’s going to find out how to get it done.”

The Phillies activated David Robertson on Sunday, beginning the 40-year-old reliever’s third stint with the team.

The Union remained in first place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference on Saturday night, but they know they let a chance for points slip away.

“It’s kind of one of those games where ... we should have gotten three points,” Indiana Vassilev said after a 1-1 tie with lowly Toronto. “We didn’t, but you guys know it’s a long season.”

Sports snapshot

Danny Rumph Classic: The 20th anniversary of the tournament is a hit with fans at the Daskalakis Athletic Center. Women’s final: Team Harper earned the championship at the Rumph Classic.

On this date

Aug. 11, 1993: Home runs by Pete Incaviglia, Lenny Dykstra, and Jim Eisenreich lifted the Phillies to a 6-5 victory against the Montreal Expos.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, Ariel Simpson, Tyler Delpercio, and Sidney Snider.

