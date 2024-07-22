Returning to the nest 🦅 | Sports Daily Newsletter

Tomorrow, the Eagles will report to the NovaCare Complex ahead of Wednesday’s on-field activities to kick off training camp. It’ll be coach Nick Sirianni’s fourth camp after a disappointing finish to last season, and the second straight season he’ll have new coordinators, with Vic Fangio running the defense and Kellen Moore the offense.

The schemes that Fangio and Moore bring to the table will be among the top story lines to watch, The Inquirer’s Jeff Neiburg writes, but plenty of roster spots will be up for grabs over the next month of preseason practices and games. Among the five position battles to watch are the third-receiver role alongside stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, in addition to the corner spot opposite Darius Slay.

Phillies reliever José Alvarado had struggled lately entering Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s gone through rough patches before and came back stronger, but he can’t be the only relief arm the Phillies can rely on ahead of the postseason, columnist David Murphy writes. The team proved last postseason that you can’t have too many relief pitchers, and here are four options the Phillies could consider before the July 30 trade deadline.

Entering Sunday’s game, Edmundo Sosa had been hitting the ball well, inspiring manager Rob Thomson to insert him into the lineup on Sunday. Sosa started in place of second baseman Bryson Stott, who has struggled to hit for power or average while hitting .235 this season.

In his third appearance with the Phillies since being called up from triple A Lehigh Valley, Tyler Phillips delivered a six shutout innings against the Pirates as the Phils won 6-0 to avoid a sweep.

Next: The Phillies will open a three-game series in Minnesota with the Twins, beginning tonight (7:40, NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (10-4, 2.76 ERA) will get the start against 6-foot-9 right-hander Bailey Ober (8-5, 4.14).

A few months ago, it seemed impossible that Sirianni’s job was not in peril. He’d led a Super Bowl favorite down a disastrous path, from 10-1 to 11-7 and a wild-card playoff loss. His $255 million quarterback had regressed.

Whether Sirianni would oversee a fourth Eagles training camp certainly seemed in peril. But Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sees in Sirianni what he saw in former Eagles coach Andy Reid, who’s now leading the Kansas City Chiefs: a football nerd, a maniacal teacher, a passionate leader, columnist Marcus Hayes writes. Lurie didn’t hire Sirianni to coach for 5 years. He hired him to coach for 20.

Next: The Eagles’ on-field training camp practices will begin Wednesday.

The opening ceremonies for the 2024 Olympics in Paris won’t happen until Friday, but both the men’s and women’s Olympic soccer tournaments begin over the next few days. For the U.S. men’s team, making its first Olympics in 16 years, the journey begins on Wednesday, against host France. Our soccer expert Jonathan Tannenwald has you covered on games to watch outside of the USMNT’s three group games.

On the women’s side, the U.S. national team will get its start on Thursday in a matchup with Zambia, which is led by strikers Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, before a massive date with Germany on Sunday. Banda is among the top 10 players to watch in the women’s tournament, excluding the USWNT stars.

Will the USWNT avenge its bronze medal from the last Olympic Games? Here’s who we see winning the women’s soccer gold in Paris.

Next: The USMNT will face host France on Wednesday (3 p.m., USA Network, Telemundo 62) while the USWNT opens with Zambia on Thursday (3 p.m. USA Network, Universo).

Representing Guyana: Highland grad Raekwon Noel moved to New Jersey from his home country as a sophomore year and is now an Olympian in swimming.

South Jersey showing up: Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown hosted a youth football camp at Haddonfield Memorial High School to “give back to the community.”

Remembering ‘Jellybean’: Friends of Joe Bryant fondly remember the former Sixer’s warm personality and otherworldly talent.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, David Murphy, Alex Coffey, Marcus Hayes, Jonathan Tannenwald, Ben Istvan, and Aaron Carter.

