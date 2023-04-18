Hurts like nothing else | Sports Daily Newsletter

Jalen Hurts has worked tirelessly since he was first drafted by the Eagles to become the best quarterback he could be.

He has stepped up again and again to lead the team, setting an example for veterans and new arrivals alike. Hurts has made himself the main man on a team that didn’t lack leaders.

And now the time has come to reward his efforts.

Pay the man.

That’s exactly what the Eagles have done.

EJ Smith has the details of Hurts’ staggering contract and how it affects the team. .

Max-ey. Max-ey. Max-ey. 76ers assistant Sam Cassell led the two-syllable chant as Tyrese Maxey sat at the podium following a 33-point performance that propelled his team to a 96-84 Game 2 win and 2-0 series lead.

Maxey had earned the praise. He raised the level of a Sixers team which floundered for much of the first half as Joel Embiid and James Harden struggled. In Maxey, the Sixers have the sort of player who may just be the answer to their string of early playoff exits. With the Boston Celtics looming, they’ll soon find out if that’s the case.

Next: The Sixers get back on the court for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. at Barclays Center.

Carson Wentz and Ben Simmons forced their way out of Philly. Then you have Hurts, who has a no-trade clause in his massive extension with the Eagles. It’s a stunning deal in part because the perception on Hurts changed so quickly. There was doubt about his staying power as the starting quarterback, and in a year, he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and transformed into the franchise quarterback. Let’s celebrate him.

The Phillies didn’t want to give up catcher Logan O’Hoppe after witnessing his progress in the minors. But they also don’t regret dealing him at the deadline last season because Brandon Marsh, the guy they traded him for, is off to a blazing start. How hot? Try this: 17-for-45 (.378) with a 1.196 on-base plus slugging. He leads the team with 10 extra-base hits and the league with three triples. Marsh’s improvement, especially at the plate, is worth a closer examination.

Next: Winter weather postponed Monday’s game in Chicago, making Tuesday a doubleheader. The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler (0-1, 4.21) against White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn (0-1, 7.31) in the first game at 4:10 p.m. Bailey Falter (0-2, 4.80) goes against White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (0-1, 6.00) in the nightcap (NBCSP).

John Tortorella began his end-of-season exit interview exactly how started his introductory news conference in July by preaching accountability.

Monday, Tortorella addressed the media and as always, he didn’t mince words. The first-year Flyers coach said that he believes his team has a long way to go when it comes to being accountable, although there were some players that showed initiative in that regard. How individual players have handled adverse situations and his personal challenges will play a significant role in determining who will — and won’t — be part of the long-term plan here.

Interim general manager Danny Brière also spoke Monday, handling questions from the media on several key topics about both the present and future of the organization. Olivia Reiner runs through the key takeaways from Brière’s end-of-season availability.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Union’s expanded practice facility in Chester offered team ownership a chance to challenge others to step forward and contribute as well to the area. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex is a $55-million-dollar project that will include eight fields, but once-promised retail development for the community has yet to materialize.

Now that the Eagles’ Hurts has gotten a contract, the biggest outstanding Philly sports team contract might be that of Union manager Jim Curtin, whose current deal runs out at the end of the year. Curtin has also made no secret of his wish to land a job, even as an assistant, with the U.S. men’s national team, but the Union’s main owner has finally spoken out about making a new contract a priority.

Lia leads the way: Former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas spoke up on social media, as did other trans athletes, about legislation that affects how Title IX is applied.

Maddy’s mission: How did Maddy Siegrist score so much while at Villanova? With the same combination of grit, skill and hard work she expects to apply now to the challenge she faces in the WNBA.

Back at it: California kid Case Cookus is trying again to get the USFL team that represents Philly, the city he’s never seen, a championship trophy.

