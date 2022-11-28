While the Eagles fell behind by a single point in the first quarter against the Packers and Green Bay managed to tie things up twice after that, the Sunday night game was a show of offense.

Today, perhaps, Eagles fans might obsess over the defensive failings that kept Green Bay hanging around the entire game, but it’s worth taking some time to revel in how the Eagles kept making plays after plays.

Remember the team that couldn’t seem to get into gear in the second half of games?

Now the running game is chasing after NFL records, the quarterback is comfortable enough with his reads to not force bad throws and instead scampers for more yards as needed, and all this rolling goes on even as more Eagles players fall by the wayside with injuries.

They’re not perfect, but the Eagles are still the first NFL team to reach 10 wins this season.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The best passer in history was outplayed by the NFC’s new king of quarterbacks on Sunday night.

Jalen Hurts broke the Eagles’ single-game rushing record for a quarterback ... in the third quarter. Michael Vick set it, at 130, in 2010 against the Giants. Hurts rewrote the Eagles’ record Sunday night, finishing with 157, which is fifth in NFL history.

If it was Hurts’ finest hour, it might have been Aaron Rodgers’ final hour. The 38-year-old Packers QB played with an aching thumb, then an oblique injury in his side sent him to the sideline for good. Might he be finished? Marcus Hayes wonders.

Next: The Eagles host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Fox 29).

Like most folks who infrequently make visits to their hometown, De’Andre Hunter has a routine with must-do events on the list. Being from Philly, grabbing a cheesesteak at Dalessandro’s is top of mind for Hunter. He also has to make sure a significant number of tickets are available for his family and friends who have been treated to quite a view in recent years as Hunter starred at Friends’ Central School, Virginia, and now with the Atlanta Hawks.

A national champion and an NBA player on the rise, Hunter, who recently signed a four-year deal, takes pride in his defense and the toughness he learned in Philly.

The Orlando Magic were no match for the Sixers, who cruised to a 133-103 victory behind a surging Shake Milton.

Next: The Sixers play play the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP).

Defenseman Cam York was expected to start the season in the NHL, but after a disappointing training camp, he was surprisingly optioned to Lehigh Valley.

How is he faring and could he soon help the slumping Flyers? Giana Han talked with York and members of the organization about his recent progress with the Phantoms.

Next: The Flyers will have revenge on their minds as they host the Islanders on Tuesday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu).

Union captain Alejandro Bedoya understands it isn’t always easy for athletes to take a stand, but he remains an outspoken advocate for his particular cause of trying to curb gun violence. Recently, he reminded players that there is a limited time on which athletes have platforms from which to speak on matters they care most about, and that no platform is bigger than that of the World Cup.

What are you watching on Monday for the World Cup?

The best way to replace the loss of an elite hitter at one position is often to add an elite hitter at another position. And we are sure that the Phillies will be without All-Star Bryce Harper for an extended period after he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery.

Of course, Harper is in a class all his own as a hitter, which means there may not be a viable solution for replacing the entirety of his production. David Murphy writes that a big-ticket shortstop might make the best sense, and there are four of them on the free-agent market.

On this date

In 1906, Philadelphia-born Joseph Francis Hagan, better known as Philadelphia Jack O’Brien, challenged heavyweight Tommy Burns to a bout in Los Angeles and fought him to a 20-round draw.

O’Brien, who fought at middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1994.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Ed Barkowitz, Jonathan Tannenwald, EJ Smith, Marcus Hayes, Keith Pompey, Giana Han, Javon Edmonds, Nicky Belgrad, and Cayden Steele.