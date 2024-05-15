Being Bernie | Sports Daily Newsletter

He’s got some hardware in his back now, but 50 years ago Bernie Parent was the backbone of the Flyers.

Even now, decades after he was among the best players on the Flyers’ Stanley Cup-winning teams, he’s still its spokesman, lending his voice, his face, his one-liners to the team. “He loves his fans and loves people, and it shows,” his wife, Gini, says.

So how did this connection come about? It started in Montreal and ran through another pro hockey league before Parent found himself among the Broad Street Bullies. From there, the highs of lifting the Cup were followed by a career-ending injury, more trauma, and recovery. The Inquirer tells the story of one of the most iconic Flyers ever.

OK, so he wasn’t perfect. But for Aaron Nola’s catcher, Garrett Stubbs, “it felt like a video game back there” as the Phillies co-ace held the New York Mets hitless through five innings en route to a 4-0 win. It was the Phillies’ 30th of the season — the second-fastest the team has reached that mark in its history.

Bryce Harper missed Tuesday’s game with a migraine, but he’s expected to return to the lineup Wednesday.

Next: The venue changes, but the opponent remains the same. The Phillies will host the Mets tonight at Citizens Bank Park (6:40, NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (7-0, 1.50 ERA) will face Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.63).

It may be early, but let’s take a look at the MVP odds.

Reigning offensive player of the year Christian McCaffrey is 50-1. Odd. How about Saquon Barkley, the Eagles’ marquee offseason signing? 300-1. Some of the guys ahead of him: Puka Nacua (200-1), Nick Chubb (200-1), and Jacoby Brissett (200-1).

No, Barkley doesn’t have a realistic shot at MVP. But a look at the numbers shows us what the running back could be capable of this year, and it’s worth watching, David Murphy writes.

He won’t be strapping on the pads this season, but Jason Kelce remains synonymous with the NFL. He’ll officially join the Monday Night Football team as a pregame analyst.

Speaking of Kelce, there’s a mural in his honor at the Dunkin’ in Havertown.

Backup center is a key position for the Sixers — who’s going to hold things down when Joel Embiid isn’t on the court? While they could trade their No. 16 overall pick in the NBA draft, they also could keep the pick and select a big man.

Enter Kel’el Ware. The Arkansas native who played collegiately at Oregon and Indiana has the size to back up Embiid. But that’s not the only thing that makes him an enticing target.

Before he could even walk, Bronny James was in the spotlight as the firstborn of one of basketball’s all-time greats. As he’s following in the father’s path, Bronny hopes to clear up some narratives surrounding him.

“ … putting the Bronny James narrative out there more instead of just being LeBron James’ son. That’s really important to me,” he said at the NBA Draft Combine.

Union owner Jay Sugarman didn’t mince words. He wants the team “to be one of the top clubs in the league.” The Union have been among the best for several years. What is he going to do to ensure that they reach that peak?

Sugarman recently sat down with The Inquirer and opened up about his plans and goals for the Union — and the stadium they play in, Subaru Park.

As for Wednesday’s game, the Union won’t have Andre Blake back, but they did get some positive injury news.

Worth a look

🧠 Trivia time answer

We asked you: J.T. Realmuto has been a two-time All-Star with the Phillies. Before him, who was the last Phillies catcher to make the NL All-Star team?

Answer: B: Carlos Ruiz. “Chooch” was an All-Star in 2012, a season in which he slashed .325/.394/.540 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs. He also posted a .994 fielding percentage and threw out 33 would-be base stealers in 106 games. Stephen T. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about J.T. Realmuto

Is it time to be concerned about J.T. Realmuto’s sore knee? Among your responses:

I am concerned. It is the same knee he last had surgery on. When they send him for an MRI, my concern will ramp up. He is indispensable behind the plate for the Phils. — Kathy T.

Right now I am very concerned about Realmuto’s knee. If he had to join Turner on the injured list I think our guys could be doomed. Our top minor league catcher [Rafael] Marchán has been on the injured list for a long time, and of course [Logan] O’Hoppe was traded to the Angels for Marsh. If J.T. goes down every team would be lining up their lefties to face the Phils. Right now at .690 Phillies are #1 in MLB, but that record was made against the easiest schedule in MLB based on won loss record. In the coming weeks and months we will be facing much tougher competition. J.T. is the Phillies iron man. If he goes down we will be in trouble. — Everett S.

I think it’s definitely a possibility. However, a rest day doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a problem. Do we the fans really know anything until the team actually announces something? So until they do, J.T. is the guy. — Mitch B.

In this week’s gripping episode of unCovering the Birds, The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane delves into the chilling moment when Stewart Bradley collapsed on the field, a pivotal incident highlighting the NFL’s concussion crisis.

Through detailed recounts and interviews with Bradley and his former teammates, the episode explores the immediate decision to let Bradley return to play, the long-term effects of concussions, and their profound impact on players’ lives beyond football, marking a significant moment in Eagles history and the broader conversation on head trauma in sports. Listen now.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, David Murphy, Rob Tornoe, Gabriela Carroll, Jonathan Tannenwald, Mia Messina, Joseph Santoliquito, and Ben Schlitter.

