See ya, kid | Sports Daily Newsletter

On the surface, winger Cutter Gauthier seemed like a smart draft pick for the Flyers. The 19-year-old is a star at Boston College, fresh off a gold medal at the World Junior Championship.

But Gauthier, the No. 5 overall pick in 2022, did not want to play for the Flyers. On Monday, they traded him to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in 2025.

“It was a long time coming, it’s been it’s been going on for a while,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière said of the trade. Gauthier told the Flyers last year he would not be signing with the team, then did not attend development camp this past summer. So the Orange and Black swung a deal for Drysdale, a smooth-skating blueliner who has been slowed by injuries.

This has to be seen as a setback in the Flyers’ rebuilding plan, Mike Sielski writes.

Nick Sirianni’s Eagles are limping into the playoffs as the team continues to struggle on offense and defense — so much so that in the week leading up to Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had to confirm that both play-callers would continue in their roles.

Sirianni, Brian Johnson, and Jalen Hurts will have to contend with Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, whose aggressive defense has stopped them before in the playoffs. Despite the Bucs’ ho-hum record, the blitzing defense that Hurts has struggled against is a threat to the Eagles advancing. Is Bowles a nightmare matchup?

The Eagles will be grateful for an extra day to heal before Monday’s playoff opener. Safety Sydney Brown (knee) is lost for the season. A.J. Brown’s status? That’s to be determined, but a source told The Inquirer that the receiver’s knee injury is not believed to be serious. Hurts does not have a fracture in that gruesomely bent middle finger and Sirianni sounds like he expects his quarterback to play against the Bucs.

Next: The Eagles will visit the Buccaneers for a wild-card playoff game at 8 p.m. Monday (ESPN, 6ABC).

Coach Nick Nurse refused to accept the effort he witnessed in the 76ers’ blowout losses to the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz. He was prepared to address the cracks exposed in those defeats, however, putting together a practice that felt more like training camp than midseason. He wanted that “physical” practice to help solve some of the foundational issues that arose in back-to-back losses.

Next: The Sixers hit the court at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Hawks in Atlanta (NBCSP+).

Jalen Hurts isn’t the only quarterback in town.

While the Birds and their signal-caller are struggling, the Flyers power play is making progress thanks to its new quarterback: Egor Zamula.

The Flyers’ power play has struggled to historic proportions this season, but the puck movement and results have improved — the Flyers broke an 0-for-15 slump on Saturday against Calgary — since the insertion of Zamula on the top unit.

The Flyers made it two straight games with a power-play goal on Monday, but the Penguins’ onslaught on the net led them to a 4-1 victory.

Next: The Flyers host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

As Phillies fans wait for the team to make another move (remember when they re-signed Aaron Nola all the way back in November?), the team began a prospects camp in Clearwater, Fla. Seems like a good time to take a look at some of the young players they are especially excited about. Alex Coffey begins our weekly January series focused on a power-hitting catcher and a slick-fielding shortstop.

Worth a look

Crowning achievement: In a preview of the new Big Ten in 2024, Michigan pulled away from Washington to win its first national title since 1997. Wildcat strikes: Camden’s Aaron Bradshaw is named SEC freshman of the week at Kentucky. Basketball legacy: Eastside’s Jalen Long is the great-grandson of John Chaney.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: What hopes, if any, do you have for the Eagles in the playoffs? Among your responses:

Playoffs? You’re talking about playoffs? Are you kidding me? Playoffs? (Jim Mora impersonation) Seriously, after yesterday’s debacle I have no hope in the Eagles nor the coaching staff until some changes are made by Sirianni. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jeffrey Lurie approaches Sirianni at the end of the season and tells him to make some changes or he will (if Sirianni wants to keep his job). ... I predict Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will tear up the porous Eagles secondary. Final score: Bucs 31 Eagles 10. See you next season. — Skip B.

With this coaching staff ... 0000 chance! — Bill R.

Chances in playoff — NONE. ... I agree with Marcus Hayes — Fire them all. I would also include Sirianni as he has no clue how to lead during these desperate times. He should have brought on Frank Reich when he was available but he was too cocky. Another meltdown just like the Phillies. — Vince H.

At this point, any optimism I had is gone. It was a crime to let the Cowgirls win the division that should have been ours. This epic collapse of the Eagles just continues. It is painful to watch. By all rights, they should beat Tampa Bay in the first round, but I don’t see that happening. God help the Eagles. — Kathy T.

Hopes? Less than zero. — Karl Z.

... An Eagles fan should never give up, but I think it is over. Nick and Howie lost control. It was obviously the two coaches who left to become head coaches who carried Nick to almost winning the Super Bowl. We went with the two young coaches who were nowhere near ready and the play calling on offense and defense became hard to explain. If I was Mr. Lurie I would fire Nick and start all over again. — Everett S.

I have no hope in the playoffs. You are what you are and Nick and his coaches have lost the team. Major moves need to be made in the offseason and this team should/will look totally different next year. They sacrificed Desai for what? It’s tough to coach talent when there isn’t much. — Tom G.

Misery: Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane provides an insider’s look into the Eagles’ spiraling season. After their third consecutive loss, McLane takes us behind the scenes, breaking down the four major issues impacting the team. As we gear up for the final three games of the regular season, tune in to uncover whether the Eagles can turn things around or if they were destined to disappoint from the start. Listen here.

It’s worth noting that Wink Martindale, the guy who just flummoxed the Eagles offense, is on the job market after resigning from the Giants. Anyway, Maria will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. — Jim