Welcome back, Sports Daily fans. Here’s hoping you received everything you wished for during our holiday break — although one wish did not come true for Eagles fans in Arlington, Texas.

That’s OK, though. The Eagles have two more chances to wrap up the division title, the top seed in the NFC, and a first-round playoff bye. They’ll face a quarterback on Sunday, Andy Dalton, who does not exactly strike fear into opponents’ hearts. There’s a reason Dalton is with his fourth team in as many seasons.

More hope for the new year: Eagles cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson is eligible to come off injured reserve this week after missing four games with that awful-sounding lacerated kidney.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has come under fire for his calls in the loss to the Cowboys, but as Jeff McLane points out, the Andy Daltons of the NFL haven’t given him headaches.

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Which injury worries you the most? Jalen Hurts’? Avonte Maddox’s? Or Lane Johnson’s? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

What went wrong on the now infamous third-and-30 conversion by the Cowboys on Saturday? On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon tried to shoulder the blame for the gaffe, a turning-point play in what ultimately was a six-point loss by the Eagles.

“That’s me,” the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said. “I’ve got to do a better job of coaching what I want out of that call. I’m not going to get into specifics of the call, but I like the call. Looking back at it, we’ve got to do a better job of putting our guys in a position to make that play and get off the field.”

T.Y. Hilton’s 52-yard catch on third-and-30 wasn’t the only thing Gannon talked about during his weekly media availability, as the defensive coordinator also was asked about versatile defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is eligible to return from injured reserve this week.

Next: The Eagles have a chance to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 seed on Sunday with a win against the New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., Fox29).

Tyrese Maxey appears to be on the precipice of returning to the 76ers after missing more than a month with a fractured foot. Maxey has gradually ramped up his participation in practices and shootarounds, taking part in a low-minutes scrimmage Monday at practice and staying after for extra shots after Tuesday’s shootaround.

Maxey’s impending return has created a good problem for the Sixers, who have largely leaned on De’Anthony Melton, an offseason acquisition who is in the midst of a career year. He has proven himself a capable option at shooting guard and will share that spot with Maxey.

Joel Embiid scored 48 points, but it was not enough for the Sixers in a 116-111 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Next: The Sixers visit the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

The Flyers have suffered enough injuries over the last two seasons to deserve a break. They got one on Tuesday as goalie Carter Hart practiced in full after leaving Friday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes with an upper-body injury.

Hart probably has been the Flyers’ MVP to this point in the season. According to coach John Tortorella, the goalie is no worse for wear and will travel with the team for its upcoming three-game California road trip.

Next: The Flyers are back in action at 10:30 p.m. Thursday after almost a full week off, against the San Jose Sharks (NBCSP).

Villanova is looking like Villanova again and for its fans, it has to feel like a relief.

The return of Cam Whitmore invigorated a team that had won just two of its first seven games and now has won its last five straight and sits at 7-5 overall.

However (there’s always a however, isn’t there?), our colleague Jeff Neiburg provides a snapshot of why there’s some room for caution given wins against three of the last five foes were against teams that won’t be dancing come March.

Now, with all that said a win tonight on the road against No. 2 Connecticut (6:30, FS1) could make a lot more people believe that all ‘Nova needed was an early-season wake-up call.

Also in college news:

🏀 An examination of Drexel’s men’s and women’s basketball teams heading into conference play this week.

⛹️‍♀️Here’s why being 9-3 overall might be the best thing to happen to Villanova’s women.

☝️ Finally, fun fact: Did you know that a pair of City 6 players are No. 1 and No. 2 in scoring in the nation in women’s basketball? Keep an eye out for Drexel’s Keishana Washington and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist. Coincidentally, both were recruited by Villanova women’s head coach, former Drexel head coach and Big 5 Hall of Famer Denise Dillon.

After signing an 11-year, $300 million megacontract with the Phillies, Trea Turner will take over at shortstop in 2023, nudging Bryson Stott to second base. Stott has no problem with that.

“Any time you can add somebody like Trea Turner is huge,” Stott said. “Bryce [Harper] was like, ‘You’re going to love sharing the middle of the infield with him.’ I have no issues sliding over to second base. I still need to do my job. I just want to play.”

Stott made an easy transition to second base in June after Jean Segura broke his right index finger. The Phillies intend to give Stott the additional responsibility of playing every day after he was used in a platoon role during the postseason.

Even with injuries mounting, the Eagles are big favorites to beat the Saints on New Year’s Day and clinch the top seed in the NFC. BetMGM and other sportsbooks think the 13-2 Eagles have more than enough talent to take down the Saints, who somehow are still in the playoff hunt at 6-9. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points.

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Watch at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Gina Mizell, Scott Lauber, Olivia Reiver, Jeff McLane, Matt Ryan, and Meghann Morhardt.