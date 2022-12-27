Even with injuries mounting, the Eagles are big favorites to beat the Saints on New Year’s Day and clinch the top seed in the NFC as the NFL playoffs get closer and closer.

The Eagles learned Monday that they’d likely be without Lane Johnson for the rest of the regular season, and that Avonte Maddox’s toe injury is expected to keep him out for at least this weekend, maybe longer. Then there’s MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who will also likely be out again this weekend.

Still, BetMGM and other sportsbooks think the 13-2 Eagles, coming off a heartbreaking defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, have more than enough talent to take down the Saints, who somehow are still in the playoff hunt at 6-9.

Here’s a look at Eagles-Saints odds for Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles vs. Saints odds (BetMGM)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Moneylines: Eagles -300; Saints +240

Total: 44 points

Did the Johnson injury news have an impact? Nope.

Johnson might be the best right tackle in football. His loss is huge for the Eagles, especially if he’s not ready in time for the divisional round (he’s expected to be back for the playoffs). But his injury didn’t move the needle.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew played well enough Saturday in Arlington to make Eagles fans confident in his ability to guide the offense to a win Sunday vs. New Orleans or next weekend vs. the New York Giants. The Eagles need just one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and ensure home field advantage for the playoffs.

The Eagles have been on a roll at home. They are 6-1 ATS at Lincoln Financial Field and have beaten their opponents by an average margin of 11 points. The Saints, meanwhile, are 2-5 ATS on the road.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Week 17 schedule around the NFL.

Thursday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys (-10) at Tennessee Titans

The game is rather meaningless for the Titans. They need to beat Jacksonville in Week 18 to win the AFC South. Dallas could rather easily put some more pressure on the Eagles in the NFC East race.

Sunday 1 p.m. games

Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) at Atlanta Falcons

Who wants to lose to put themselves in better draft position?

Chicago Bears (+5.5) at Detroit Lions

The Lions are still in the playoff hunt, while the Bears would love to play spolier to their NFC North rival.

Denver Broncos (+13.5) at Kansas City Chiefs

The Nathaniel Hackett era is over. Mercifully. Interim coach Jerry Rosburg takes over in Denver. The Chiefs are still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Miami Dolphins (+2.5) at New England Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol. The Dolphins are clinging to the last spot in the AFC, and the Patriots are right on their tails. This might be the biggest game of the weekend.

Indianapolis Colts (+3.5) at New York Giants

Nick Foles couldn’t fix the Colts’ woes. The Giants need this one to help lock up a playoff spot.

Carolina Panthers (+3) at Tampa Bay Bucs

The 7-8 Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a win over the 6-9 Panthers.

Cleveland Browns (+2.5) at Washington Commanders

That tie earlier in the season might be critical for the Commanders, who at 7-7-1 are clinging to the last playoff spot in the NFC with three 7-8 teams right behind them.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4) at Houston Texans

Similar to the Titans, this one means very little. The Week 18 showdown looms.

Sunday late afternoon

San Francisco 49ers (-5.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

Two teams going in opposite directions.

New York Jets (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks

Two 7-8 teams with their playoff lives on the line. Mike White is back for the Jets.

Los Angeles Rams (+6.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are going back to the playoffs. The Rams, the reigning Super Bowl champions, will be sending their top 10 pick to Detroit.

Minnesota Vikings (+3) at Green Bay Packers

A few weeks ago, this one looked like it could end up being meaningless. But ... here come the Packers?

Sunday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) at Baltimore Ravens

This one looked meaningless, too, but the Steelers have reeled off wins in four of five and are back in the hunt. Lamar Jackson’s status for Baltimore remains uncertain.

Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills (-1) at Cincinnati Bengals

Game of the week? There aren’t mega stakes attached as far as playoff lives go, but the Bills would love to continue making sure the road to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through Orchard Park.

