Carter gets fined | Sports Daily Newsletter

Jalen Carter is officially eligible to play in the Eagles’ Week 2 game Sunday in Kansas City.

The Eagles defensive tackle, who was ejected from Thursday’s season opener for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, will forfeit his game check of $57,222, and the NFL will count his ejection from Thursday’s game as his one-game suspension.

Advertisement

However, the Eagles could also levy their own punishment against Carter, although Nick Sirianni has said repeatedly that he would keep any internal discipline against him “private.”

Without Carter, the Eagles defense struggled across the board. They didn’t record a sack, and it revealed other areas of weakness, including their secondary.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson had a rough showing in his Eagles regular-season debut. For now, they plan to stick with him as the starter. Also, the corps of edge rushers has been a prominent topic of conversation since the offseason.

It’s no secret that the edge rushers lost some firepower following the departure of Josh Sweat in free agency and the retirement of Brandon Graham. The group is going to be a work in progress, but Vic Fangio is “feeling better” about it.

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What are your thoughts on the Eagles defense, and do you have any concerns? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

During Nick Sirianni’s two years as the wide receivers coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he built a friendship with Roy-Al Edwards, who was recruited by the future Eagles head coach out of Strath Haven High School. Even as the two got older, they remained in touch. Now, they’re reunited in South Philadelphia, where Edwards is at the helm of a new varsity football program at Universal Audenried Charter School, and he has leaned on Sirianni for some advice.

The Phillies expect to get Trea Turner back this season. The shortstop strained his right hamstring on Sunday and will need time on the injured list, but this was probably the best-case scenario with the postseason three weeks from starting. Turner was in the midst of his best season since 2021. But when he does return, will he be able to be an athletic force who can lead the team to the World Series?

While the Phillies wait for Turner’s return, Harrison Bader is hoping to replicate what the shortstop has done at the plate this season. On Tuesday, Bader took over the leadoff spot against the Mets, looking to fill the hole atop the Phillies’ lineup.

Kyle Schwarber hit home run No. 50 in the Phillies’ 9-3 win over the Mets. The Phillies’ DH became the season player in team history to hit 50 home runs in a season.

And in case you missed it, Aidan Miller was among three Phillies prospects to receive minor league promotions.

Flyers prospect Luke Vlooswyk, who was picked in the fifth round in June’s draft, will get a chance to show off his defensive abilities this Friday and Saturday as he’ll suit up against the New York Rangers’ prospects. He’s also hoping to share a glimpse of his booming shot that he has been working on all summer on the golf course. The 6-foot-5, 207-pound defenseman is an avid golfer and says the sport helps him on the ice. He also comes from a family of athletes. His mother, “Lisa Longball,” is an eight-time Canadian long drive champ.

Sports snapshot

Staying home: Father Judge shooting guard Derrick Morton-Rivera made his pledge to Temple. Larger stage: In 2026, the Dad Vail Regatta will receive four automatic qualifiers for the IRA national championships. Career uncertainty: Ben Simmons reportedly has turned down offers with teams and could be considering retirement. Big win: The USMNT used tactical switches to defeat Japan, 2-0.

Rob Thomson has been nothing short of brilliant this season. We tend to overlook managers of teams that live up to their preseason indications. This year’s Phillies, however, have overcome plenty en route to being the team that everyone more or less expected. The last month has left little doubt that Thomson is an choice for NL Manager of the Year, writes David Murphy.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who was the last Eagle to lead the NFL in passing yardage?

D) Roman Gabriel passed for 3,219 yards in 1973. Michael W. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about costly injuries

We asked: What’s the costliest injury you can remember for a Philadelphia athlete? Among your responses:

How many will remember that Frank Thomas was hitting the heck out of the ball for the ’64 Phillies before breaking his thumb in early September? He tried to come back early but was ineffective and they really missed his bat. They had acquired Thomas from the Mets about a month earlier. Lucky for all of us, the 2025 Phillies have a much deeper bench than that ’64 team. — Mark P.

Ken Durrett, LaSalle, basketball 1971. Arguably the best player in Big Five history but his knee injury in his senior year led to a short NBA career. He would have been an all time NBA great. — Richard V.

Randall Cunningham’s broken leg at the hands of Bryice Paup. 1992, I think. It came so early in the season, fist game as I recall. Crushed me immediately, too. But the defense stepped up and had a stellar season to take some of that pain away, at least for me. Probably not for Cunningham. — Michael R.

We’ve had many costly injuries over the years, but none worse than the 76ers Joel Embiid. His last injury cost the team the entire last season. Plus I partially blame the team. They should have forbid him from playing in the Olympics as he was not fully medically cleared. There are times when high profile athletes need to leave their EGO’S at the door! — Ronald R.

Ryan Howard’s Achilles tear in that playoff game against the Cardinals back in 2011. That pretty much ended it for Ryan, a guy who for a short time early in his career looked to be a Hall of Fame shoo in. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Jackie Spiegel, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, DeAntae Prince, Jonathan Tannenwald, Ryan Mack, and Owen Hewitt.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading! Have a wonderful Wednesday. Kerith will be on the controls with Thursday’s newsletter. — Bella