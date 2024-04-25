Trotter’s legacy | Sports Daily Newsletter

In the Trotter household in New Jersey, there’s a room adorned with posters depicting the football careers of the two sons, Jeremiah and Josiah.

Both are Power 5 athletes, and there are tinges of their father — whether it’s the number they wear or their celebrations. And this weekend, Jeremiah Jr. could get his name called in the NFL draft like his father did many years ago.

The former Clemson standout likely is a mid-round pick. Olivia Reiner tells the Trotter family’s tale.

Much of the recent discourse surrounding the Sixers involves what wasn’t called on Monday, whether a timeout or a foul. The league admitted its errors. But the result didn’t change. The Sixers still trail the Knicks, 2-0, in their first-round playoff series. They’ll still need four wins to keep their season going.

The refs have proven that they’ll let the players play. The Knicks have figured that out. The Sixers had better adjust, Mike Sielski writes.

The Sixers may be facing long odds, but that doesn’t faze Nick Nurse. “I’ve been here before. Let’s go,” he said. And they might be getting a key piece for their upcoming games.

Next: The series shifts to Philadelphia, with Game 3 set for tonight at the Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m., TNT, TruTV).

So which way will Howie Roseman and the Eagles go tonight in the first round of the NFL draft? Will they fill a need at cornerback? Will they draft the eventual replacement for Lane Johnson at right tackle? Is a trade in the works? Olivia Reiner sets the stage for the Birds in the draft, examining their biggest needs, their trade history on draft night, and much more.

Marcus Hayes points out that the Eagles have a shoddy record in drafting defensive backs, but he has one surefire selection they should make.

How will the first round play out? Here’s Jeff McLane’s mock draft.

Next: The NFL draft begins with the first round tonight at 8 (ESPN).

Join us today at 1 p.m. for “Gameday Central: NFL Draft” presented by The Inquirer. Tune in as Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, and Devin Jackson provide analysis, discuss potential draft picks, and break down what each selection could mean for the teams involved.

Phillies prospect Aidan Miller has been called “a throwback.” He’s a first-round pick who works like a last-round pick. The game comes naturally to him, but he doesn’t expect any preferential treatment. At 19, the 6-foot-1 shortstop has been making progress with single-A Clearwater as a tweak to his batting stance is paying off already.

Spencer Turnbull allowed just one run over five innings, but his replacement, Seranthony Domínguez, allowed four earned runs in the sixth inning, a contributing factor to the Phillies’ 7-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Next: The Reds series wraps with a Thursday matinee (1:10 p.m., NBC 10). Zack Wheeler (1-3, 2.30 ERA) will face Nick Martinez (0-0, 4.76).

It’s been quite an adjustment for Villanova freshman Malaika Cunningham. From the weather to life as a Division I athlete, life is a bit different than it was in her hometown of St. Andrew, Jamaica. Fortunately, she has a countrywoman, Roschell Clayton, to guide her in track and beyond.

Who are some of the key local college athletes competing this weekend? Get to know these names.

He may be competing farther afield now, but former Archbishop Wood star Gary Martin is back in Philly this weekend.

In high school action, this Rancocas Valley senior is earning praise for his actions on and off the track. Meanwhile, this Friends’ Central star is back at the carnival.

Next: The Penn Relays begin today at 9 a.m.

What you’re saying about comebacks

We asked you: What’s the biggest Philly sports comeback you’ve ever witnessed and why? Among your responses:

First thing I thought of was the Eagles Miracle at the New Meadowlands. Years before they had pulled off the original Miracle at the old Meadowlands. Dec 2010 the Eagles were down by 21 points with 7:28 to play. Over the last 7:28 the Eagles outgained the Giants by 215 yards to 23 and outscored them 28 to zero. Michael Vick threw for 121 yards and 2 TD’s, ran for 94 yards and 1 TD. With the score tied at 31 all and only seconds left the Giants punted and after DeSean Jackson muffed the catch, he picked it up and went 65 yards through the Giants for a 38-31 incredible win and another Eagles heart breaker for Giant fans. I remembered the game but of course had to look up the details. — Everett S.

