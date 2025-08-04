Welcome to the show | Sports Daily Newsletter

There is more to Jhoan Duran’s act than just his 100-mph fastball. The new Phillies closer had quite a production in Minnesota when he entered the game, complete with pulsing music, dimmed stadium lights, a scoreboard display, and thousands of cell phone flashlights in the stands.

Now that show has moved to Citizens Bank Park. After the Phillies traded for Duran last week, the team’s video producer and the PhanaVision team rushed to create the same spectacle here. They pulled it off Friday night against the Tigers when the new closer saved his first game for the Phillies.

“It’s maybe one of the best entrances that I’ve seen for a pitcher coming into a game to close it out,” Ranger Suárez says.

As Duran jogged out to the mound, flames ignited the screens in the ballpark while animated spiders crawled around his last name, a fitting welcome for “Durantula.” The entire production had come together in two days, thanks to the work of video producer Emily Rutzen and others. Now they will work on making it even more entertaining. Lochlahn March has the story of how they pulled it off.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Jalen Carter missed the first three workouts of Eagles training camp with a shoulder injury, but the third-year defensive tackle is back in the groove now at the NovaCare Complex. He has decided to be more vocal this season as he leads a young Eagles defense. He also has been trash-talking liberally at practice, especially with Saquon Barkley.

“It’s just friendly competition,” Carter says. “That’s what I like, having a little energy in practice. I know we can’t hit each other, we don’t want to hurt each other or anything like that, but just getting a little thud on him to let him know I was there, stuff like that. It’s a friendly competition.”

Drew Mukuba would prefer some competition himself, but the rookie safety remains a limited participant in practice as he recovers from a shoulder injury. He is in a battle with Sydney Brown for a starting job, but he has not returned to team drills.

“I know physical reps are very important,” veteran safety Reed Blankenship says, “but he’s taking all the mental reps, he’s still alive in the meetings and stuff, still asking the questions, still asking me questions, and he’s coming along.”

The Eagles offense has been a bit inconsistent, but A.J. Brown is sidelined with a hamstring injury and DeVonta Smith (back) has been limited. Jeff McLane has the details in his practice observations from Sunday.

The team’s new long snapper, Charley Hughlett, has been limited by a neck injury, so the Eagles signed Christian Johnstone to their 90-man roster.

Away from the field on Saturday, rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell gave back to his South Jersey community at a back-to-school event.

Alec Bohm continues to work his way back from a left rib fracture, and Phillies manager Rob Thomson says the third baseman is “getting close” to returning. The Phillies say Bohm has been swinging the bat in the cages without any pain. He could be on a rehab assignment soon.

As for the rest of the Phillies, they earned a series-clinching win over the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers on Sunday by a score of 2-0.

Reeling from the loss of 21-year-old basketball star Danny Rumph to a cardiac arrest in 2005, his family and friends organized a tournament in his honor. Twenty years later, the Danny Rumph Classic is bigger than ever as it moves into the Daskalakis Athletic Center this week. The event now draws local talent and NBA stars, generating a “who’s going to show up?” mystique that spreads across basketball circles and social media.

It also raises money for youth heart screenings and places defibrillators in local gyms. “It’s a vision that I don’t think any of us saw,” said Marcus Owens, Rumph’s uncle. “But as it grew and kept growing, we said, ‘Well, this thing could really become something special.’”

Tyrese Maxey says the impetus for his work in the community came from his grandmothers. “My grandmother always told me, both of them, they said once I made it, this is what they needed me to do,” the Sixers star says. “Give back to the community, whatever city I get drafted to, and also at home.”

The Tyrese Maxey Foundation did just that with a Night of Giving dinner Thursday at the Fitler Club, a celebrity golf tournament on Friday, and a free basketball camp on Saturday.

Incidentally, Maxey says he does not need to look far to feed his hunger on the court. He says the Sixers’ awful season “motivated me to a level that I can’t even explain, honestly.”

On this date

Aug. 4, 1984: Willingboro’s Carl Lewis won the 100 meters in 9.99 seconds at the Olympics in Los Angeles. It was the first of Lewis’ nine Olympic gold medals over three Games.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Lochlahn March, Scott Lauber, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Jeff Neiburg, Keith Pompey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gina Mizell, and Ethan Kopelman.

— Jim