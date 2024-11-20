Boxing gym crumbles | Sports Daily Newsletter

Joe Frazier, a legendary heavyweight champion who was known as Smokin’ Joe, loved nothing more than to fix his gym near Broad and Glenwood.

His North Philly gym became a historic boxing sanctuary, but in 2011 he lost the building after owing the city about $127,000 in unpaid taxes. Frazier died later that year of liver cancer at age 67.

Advertisement

Under the new owners, the historic gym became a discount furniture store. Then in 2022, a new company, Broad St Holdings LLC, acquired the gym for $850,000. However, the gym has failed three straight city inspections, from September 2023 to June 2024. And as a result, the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections recently declared the property “unsafe.”

If the gym continues to deteriorate, the city can step in and tear it down — despite its landmark status. But some of Frazier’s former boxers believes the gym can still bring life to a community that needs it.

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ What do you remember most about the late Joe Frazier and his impact on the boxing world? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Since 2020, Zack Wheeler leads all pitchers in quality starts (90). He also ranks second in innings (829⅓) and sixth in ERA (2.94) and strikeouts (899). However, none of that includes October, when Wheeler (2.23 ERA in 11 postseason starts) reminds everyone that he’s baseball’s best big-game pitcher. He’s at the peak of his powers, and on Wednesday, we’ll find out if the 34-year-old is a Cy Young Award winner.

Speaking of the Cy Young Award, Lochlahn March takes a look back at former Phillies pitchers who have won the honor or finished second.

Jake Elliott had one of the worst games of his career Thursday in the Eagles’ 26-18 win over the Washington Commanders. He missed two field-goal attempts and an extra point, but special teams coordinator Michael Clay sees the performance as an aberration. He said he has “supreme confidence” in Elliott despite his regression this season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles remain in the top five of the power rankings after their win over the Commanders, with some media outlets saying “there’s little to complain about.”

The Sixers are 2-11 to begin a season that once had championship aspirations. On Monday night, the team dropped another loss to the Miami Heat. Coach Nick Nurse didn’t walk into the Kaseya Center’s postgame interview area until an hour after the final buzzer. He acknowledged that the team held “a little meeting” that was player- and coach-driven.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Tyrese Maxey had challenged Joel Embiid during the postgame team meeting about frequently being late to team activities. When asked about the meeting during his media session on Monday, Embiid responded, “Oh, we had a meeting?”

John Tortorella doesn’t believe in the sandwich philosophy of two positives and a negative. Instead he’ll let the tape do the talking, but after the Flyers’ 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night it revealed two positives and a negative as the Orange and Black saw a three-game winning streak come to an end.

On Tuesday, Noah Cates was asked about being called the younger Sean Couturier. The left winger has come a long way. Last year he struggled to find his footing, but he still finished the season tied for 10th in the league in even-strength defensive rating with Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway. Now, he has become critical to the Flyers lineup, whether at wing or center.

Worth a look

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who scored the most career points as a Sixer?

Answer: B: Hal Greer with 21,586 — Michael W. was first with the correct answer.

The schedule

The Flyers host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 7:30 p.m. (TNT, NBCSP). The 76ers visit the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at 8 p.m. (NBCSP+). The Eagles visit the L.A. Rams on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. (NBC).

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: The Eagles have won six straight, but they still have weaknesses. What is their biggest one? Among your responses:

The Eagles biggest weakness is getting off to slow starts. They need to start scoring early and often. God forbid something happens to Saquon. They would basically become one dimensional and wouldn’t be able to close out games in the 4th quarter. Offensive play designs with more crossing patterns and screens would go a long way in getting the offense going early. Of course mixing in Saquon would also keep the defenses off balance. — Tom G

Stopping the run, cannot allow opposing teams to average over 4 yards per carry. We have SAQUAN, they do not. Too many times the other teams get 7 or 8 yards on first down plus, they can control time of possession and keep the defense on the field longer and eventually take its toll later in the game. — James M.

Statistically it appears that the Eagles only weakness is in passing. They are far down in passing yards per game and passing TD’s, but then because of their very strong rushing game they look good in total offense. Also in compiling stats comparing totals the Eagles have only played ten games where many others have played 11. Jalen Hurts is rated 8th among all QB’s so the Eagles are apparently just using their rushing offense with their excellent O-Line and Saquon more than passing. — Everett S.

The Eagles biggest weakness is a power fullback, someone who can pick up 2-4 yards without going to the push tush. Barkley is a marked runner in those instances. — Virgil K.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Ryan Briggs, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Sam O’Neal, Gina Mizell, Jeff Neiburg, EJ Smith, Katie Lewis, and Ariel Simpson.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading! Have a wonderful Wednesday. Kerith will be in your inbox tomorrow. — Bella