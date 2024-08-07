Who’s the backup QB? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Everybody knows Jalen Hurts is the guy. He’s the Eagles’ franchise quarterback, and as most of you responded to Monday’s newsletter question, Hurts is bound for a bounce-back — maybe breakout — season following last year’s disaster.

But let’s talk about the backup quarterback position. Most would assume that Kenny Pickett, who was a starter for the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has it in the bag. However, Tanner McKee, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford, has also gotten some reps with the second-team offense in camp.

Nick Sirianni hasn’t confirmed who will start or play in the preseason. So the speculation that McKee could unseat Pickett for the second-string job is very much on the table.

— Isabella DiAmore

The Phillies may be in the dog days of summer, but their minor league affiliates are beginning to wind down. The triple A schedule has only 150 games, double A has 138, and high A and single A have 132. The Inquirer’s Alex Coffey talked to Preston Mattingly, the Phillies’ assistant general manager, player development, for updates on a few emerging prospects, and some additions from the trade deadline.

Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman’s relationship goes far beyond the diamond. Though they’ve played numerous times over the years, Harper showed his support for Freeman’s son, Maximus, who recently had an eight-day hospital stay after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. “It’s so much bigger than the game,” Harper said.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in Los Angeles at 10:10 tonight (NBCSP). Tyler Phillips (3-1, 4.39 ERA) will start against Dodgers right-hander Gavin Stone (9-5, 3.63).

The Eagles’ secondary is still buzzing with questions. As of right now, Isaiah Rodgers is favored at outside cornerback, but training camp is still in its early stages, and he knows the competition is far from over.

Speaking of the secondary, the Eagles are a bit thin at safety, especially after C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a shoulder injury on Monday that sidelined him the next day. On the defensive line, though, Moro Ojomo is emerging and could exceed expectations for a former seventh-rounder, writes Jeff McLane.

The Sixers pulled off one of the NBA’s splashiest free-agency moves by landing All-Star forward Paul George from his hometown Los Angeles Clippers on a max contract. With the offseason slowing down, The Inquirer reached out to a reporter with insight on the Sixers’ newcomer.

For the first time since 2012, the U.S. women’s national team is heading to the Olympic soccer final after Sophia Smith scored the game-winning goal in the 95th minute to beat Germany in Tuesday’s semifinal. The Americans will play for a gold medal on Saturday against Brazil.

After graduating from Penn’s Wharton School, Sunny Choi left her career in corporate America to pursue her dream of breaking. And on Friday, the Summer Games will feature breaking in the Olympics for the first time, and Choi will make her debut with hopes of taking the sport mainstream.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who was the losing pitcher when the Phillies dropped the infamous “Black Friday” playoff game to the Dodgers on Oct. 7, 1977?

Answer: C) Gene Garber. John G. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Jalen Hurts

We asked you: Do you expect Jalen Hurts to bounce back this season? Among your responses:

Yes I expect Jalen Hurts to bounce back this year. Last year was a disaster for him and the team. He had to endure the loss of his excellent offensive coach who left, and then he had to endure a further change during the season. He will miss Kelce’s leadership, but I think he will respond to Kellen Moore’s experienced coaching and get back to being the guy the Eagles spent millions to sign. Having Saquon’s presence in the backfield should help him as well as an apparently recharged DeVonta Smith. But hopefully Sirianni has let him and the team know that he is in charge and will not tolerate guys making up ridiculous plays near the end of a game. — Everett S.

Hurts will have the opportunity to bounce back subject to four Big Ifs. If Sirianni doesn’t intrude with his stupidity. If the quarterbacks coach can gain Hurts’ confidence and address his vulnerabilities and weaknesses. If Hurts proclivity towards aloofness doesn’t tune out his coaching and alienate his teammates. If Kellen Moore’s offense can best mesh Hurts’ talents with Barkley, Brown, et al without exposing Hurts to the yearly injuries that diminish his effectiveness or put him on the sidelines. — Ray G.

I think Jalen will bounce back this season. New Offensive Coordinator, New Attitude (still to be determined) equal success. I believe it might take a few games for the O-line to become cohesive, and once that happens we’re off to the races, I sense a new and different energy already. — Tom G.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Alex Coffey, Gina Mizell, Gabriela Carroll, Isabella DiAmore, Jeff Neiburg, Jeff McLane,

— Bella