Captain Joel? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Consider this stat line: 33 points, four blocks, three offensive rebounds, and three assists.

Not bad, right?

For Joel Embiid, though, it was just “OK” — his words.

We know he’s capable of more, capable of being the hero, but this year’s Sixers don’t need that. If the Sixers want to break their two decade-long Eastern Conference finals drought, they need Embiid to play like the other four players on the court in Game 6 are the heroes, David Murphy writes.

The changes up top with Flyers continue to come down, the latest being a new hire as the president of hockey operations.

The Flyers are set to hire former Flyer and current NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT broadcaster Keith Jones to the role, a source confirmed to The Inquirer.

Former governor Dave Scott (retirement) and general manager Chuck Fletcher (fired) have left the organization since March with Dan Hilferty and now Jones coming in. The team has still not hired a general manager on a permanent basis, with Danny Brière currently serving in an interim capacity.

There’s been a lot to celebrate this season, from a 54-28 record, to Joel Embiid winning MVP, to Embiid and James Harden sweeping a pair of individual statistical titles for the first time in more than four decades.

But none of it will matter if the Sixers fail to close out their Eastern Conference semifinal series against Boston. With a 3-2 lead, they have their first chance to do so today.

After dramatic swings in his individual performance, James Harden found his sweet spot on Tuesday. Can he replicate that in Game 6?

Next: The Sixers play the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their second-round series Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

The Eagles received an early Christmas present Wednesday when they were awarded a Christmas Day home game.

Don’t expect too much Christmas cheer to be on display at the Linc, though, as the Eagles will meet one of their fiercest rivals, the New York Giants, in the 4:30 p.m. holiday kickoff. This year will mark the third time the Eagles have played on Christmas Day, after 2006 and 2017. The good news for Birds fans? The Eagles are 2-0 on Christmas Day.

Rookie Jalen Carter no longer faces criminal charges regarding a fatal car crash in January but has been named in a civil suit. EJ Smith has the full details.

Next: The NFL will release the rest of the league’s schedule at 8 p.m. Thursday (NFL Network).

José Alvarado reported tightness in his left wrist on Tuesday and underwent an MRI exam. The Phillies say it revealed inflammation in Alvarado’s left elbow, landing the fireballing reliever on the 15-day injured list.

“I’m a little concerned,” manager Rob Thomson said. “For sure.”

No wonder. Alvarado is the Phillies’ best reliever. In 14 appearances this year, he has a 1.88 ERA and has struck out 24 of 52 batters.

Also on the pitching front, the Phillies have decided to skip Bailey Falter’s next turn in the rotation.

What looked like an inning-ending double play for Toronto turned into a 2-1 win for the Phillies in 10 innings.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Friday at 8:40 p.m. (NBCSP). Righty Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.97 ERA) is slated to start against lefty Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.75).

Jack McGlynn is one busy 19-year-old.

The young midfielder played 87 minutes Tuesday night as the Union crashed out of the U.S. Open Cup. On Wednesday, alongside Union teammates Brandan Craig and Quinn Sullivan, he was named to the U.S. roster for the upcoming Under-20 World Cup.

The U.S. will open the tournament, which is being hosted by Argentina, against Ecuador on May 20.

Next: The Union return to MLS action Saturday at Colorado (9:30 p.m., Apple TV+).

What you’re saying about the Sixers’ series

We asked you: Will Boston come back and extend the series? Among your responses:

Last night we witnessed the birth of a 76ers team we had only imagined during the regular season. Its collective toughness started when P.J. Tucker spoke to Joel and reminded him that he is the MVP of the league and MVPs step up and perform in the playoffs. This team is coming home with a new swagger and this series is over come Thursday night. “Clap your hands.” — John B.

The Sixers finally have a team with enough moving parts to take on the “mighty” Celtics ... who looked “mighty” embarrassing to their fans last night. Embiid is the constant. He earned his MVP award last night by doing everything that added to the Sixers and subtracted from Boston’s ability to dominate. Harden was the quiet “floor general” tonight. He kept the ball moving and scored when the opportunity presented itself. That is what great floor generals do!

Tyrese Maxey became the next coming of Andrew Toney who was nicknamed, “The Boston Strangler.” All the other cast members who were called upon chipped in to make the victory inevitable and overwhelming.

Can the Sixers repeat this effort Thursday night in front of the home fans? They have now won one in Philly and two in Boston, so, why not? — Milton T.

Going into last night’s game I told Andre Carter that I was very pessimistic regarding their chances in Boston, but now after that very convincing win I think the Sixers will close it out. I think they will be very determined to end it now and not have to go back to Boston. — Everett S.

