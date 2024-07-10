🍺 🏈 Brew-haha | Sports Daily Newsletter

Earlier this summer, we told you that the Kelce brothers partnered to become investors and co-owners in a light beer company called Garage Beer. It sounded so cool at the time, members of our staff wanted to know where it stacked up to other light beers, both made locally and among some of the most popular beer brands around.

So naturally, we held a taste test — for your edification, of course — and reviewed how Garage compares to like-minded local brews like Love City Lager, Kenwood Beer, 2SP’s Pony Boy light lager, and more. I considered dropping a spoiler alert, but don’t want to ruin the results (especially for you, Jason Kelce, assuming you’re reading this).

Advertisement

Let’s see, what else … just in time for a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and before the MLB All-Star break, the Phillies got sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber back.

Now, that’s good news.

Oh, you can also feel good with the knowledge that temperatures will return to some semblance of normal soon — but not today — as we’re looking at highs in the mid-90s again on this sunny Wednesday.

Stay cool, Philly. 😎

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What’s your best all-time Philly sports memory? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Three weeks from the trade deadline — July 30 at 6 p.m., in case you’d like to set a calendar reminder — the Phillies have internal decisions to make before choosing what to do. Chief among them: Assessing their needs in the outfield. But the market is still taking shape — through Monday, 22 of 30 teams owned a playoff spot or within 5½ games — giving the Phillies time to answer a few internal questions.

As we mentioned earlier, Harper and Schwarber returned to action yesterday, feeling good off hamstring (Harper) and groin (Schwarber) injuries that sidelined both. Harper noted before last night’s game against the Dodgers he planned to “play smart,” and “not go crazy,” ahead of the MLB All-Star Break which he plans to attend and play in on July 16.

The bottom of the Phillies lineup — Brandon Marsh, Rafael Marchán, and Johan Rojas — went 7-for-9 at the plate and powered a blowout win over the Dodgers. Though Zack Wheeler left Tuesday’s game early with lower back tightness, he quelled concerns postgame by saying he expects to make his next start Sunday.

Next: The Phillies continue their series with the Dodgers tonight at 7:05 p.m. (ESPN). Cristopher Sánchez (6-4, 2.96 ERA) will start against Dodgers right-hander Gavin Stone (9-2, 3.03).

Andre Drummond rounds out the supporting cast of players the Sixers picked up during NBA free agency. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Drummond, who left the Sixers after the 2021-22 season returns to the Wells Fargo Center hungry for a championship. Sixers center Joel Embiid once called Drummond the best backup he’s had in his career, and the Sixers brought him back on a two-year, $10 million-plus deal to fill that role again.

That sounds just fine for Drummond, considered one of the best rebounders in basketball, who’s excited to be back in Philly. “It feels like home,” Drummond said. “It feels good to be back. I’m excited to try again and be here for the entire journey.”

Know what we’re excited about? The Sixers revealed that they may soon return the all-Black uniforms back into the rotation. You know, the ones made famous by Allen Iverson and the 2001 NBA Finals team. When is still up in the air, but we know now that it’s not out of the question.

Next: The Sixers face the Utah Jazz Wednesday (9 p.m., ESPN2) at the Delta Center as part of Salt Lake City summer league.

Sure, it’s July, but there’s a good bit of Flyers conversation to be had this offseason. Fortunately, Inquirer NHL beat writer Jackie Spiegel lays it all out in a series showcasing the moves — or lack thereof judging by this latest piece — of the Orange and Black, who look to move forward with another young and eager corps in a few months.

From line breakdowns to the ongoing goaltending situation, there’s a good deal of what-ifs, question marks, and hot stove starters long before the Flyers will drop the puck to kick off the 2024-25 season on Oct. 11 against Vancouver.

You can check out part one of the series here.

Or jump ahead and read part two of the series here.

Send us your photos with Philly sports flair

We would love to see more of your photos with a Philly sports theme. It could be a shot of you at Citizens Bank Park, your kid playing Wiffle ball in Phillies gear … your choice. Send your photos here and we’ll see what makes the cut.

Worth a look

We see you, Jared: How did Sixers first-round draft pick Jared McCain look in his first summer league game? Impressive. Never back down: Two years ago, Sam Coffey missed a chance to be in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. She hopes to lead by example with her opportunity at the Olympics. Stats and such: Do you wish we still had box scores and other stats at the ready? We do, but now in digital form.

🧩 Puzzle jawn

SHARON MDANRB

This current Phillies player was a teammate of the Dodgers Shohei Ohtani and now playing alongside Bryce Harper has been on teams with a pair of MLB MVPs in his career. Think you know? Take a guess and then click here to see if you’re right.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Question reminder

Answer: A: 13. The Denver Nuggets were the last team to come back from a 3-1 deficit, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from DeAntae Prince, Jeff Neiburg, Jackie Spiegel, Alex Coffey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gina Mizell, Gabriela Carroll, Henry Savage, and Scott Lauber.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading. Jim will be back in your inbox on Thursday. — Kerith