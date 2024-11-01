Big Ten battle | Sports Daily Newsletter

Here we go again, Nittany Lions fans.

No. 3 Penn State encounters, once again, the Ohio State Buckeyes as a major hurdle on the road to Big Ten dominance. (The Oregon Ducks could come down the line, but that’s a story for another day.) The Ohio State game is the one that trips up the Lions almost every year, and Penn State will go into the State College showdown on Saturday with questions about Drew Allar’s knee.

This meeting will have a distinct Chester County flavor. Downingtown West grad Will Howard, the Buckeyes’ quarterback, has said his piece about how Penn State overlooked him in the recruiting process.

Across the field will be Penn State’s starting left tackle, Drew Shelton, who happens to be Howard’s former teammate at Downingtown West. “It’s been exciting to see what [Howard] has been able to do throughout his college career, and he’s an excellent football player,” Shelton said. “It’s going to be fun to see him on Saturday.”

May the best Whippet win.

Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, a seventh-round pick last year, is getting more playing time this season and making the most of it. He says the culture that’s developing in the defensive line room has helped.

Rookie receiver Ainias Smith made his debut after starting the season on injured reserve, and he also appreciated that his teammates supported him through that time, which followed a difficult training camp.

LeSean McCoy will join the Eagles Hall of Fame on Sunday. We run down his top 10 moments as an Eagle.

The Eagles play in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.

The 76ers were expected to compete with the best teams in the NBA after a summer headlined by the signing of Paul George, bringing together a formidable Big Three that includes Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But with George and Embiid injured to start the season, they now rate among the worst teams in the NBA in some statistical categories. The Inquirer‘s Keith Pompey dives into their struggles despite a soft schedule and Maxey’s greatest efforts.

John Tortorella has not minced words about the Flyers’ backup goaltender, Ivan Fedotov. “Ivan had some games. We weren’t happy with his game,” the coach said. So the Flyers will be going with 22-year-old Aleksei Kolosov behind the No. 1 goalie, Sam Ersson. Fedotov, 27, has struggled to find his footing, allowing four or more goals in each of his three starts.

“I’m not sure where it all goes as the grand plan as we keep on going here, because we also have to think about Feds, too, to get him some time,” Tortorella said. “But right now, my whole focus is on the hockey team trying to get some traction at the beginning of the year.”

The Flyers continued to find their footing on Thursday night, winning their second straight game, this time against the St. Louis Blues. Bobby Brink scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period.

Juan Soto says he is keeping his options open as he hits free agency following the Yankees’ loss to the Dodgers in the World Series. It’s expected that the Yankees and Mets will be two of his top suitors, but the 26-year-old outfielder says every team “has the same opportunities” to land him.

It’s Phil’s show: Former St. Joe’s coach Phil Martelli is enjoying his new podcast. Sizing up Villanova: What to watch for as the men’s and women’s hoops teams tip off.

The Sixers host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSP). The Flyers host the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1 p.m. (NBCSP). The Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. (CBS3).

What you’re saying about great receivers

We asked you: Is A.J. Brown the greatest Eagles wide receiver of all time? Among your responses:

In 1977, Keith Krepfle had 19.6 y/r, slightly better than Brown this year! — Estep N.

As a youngster I was 13 when the Eagles won the championship in 1960. It looks like you forgot a hall of famer from the list you mentioned, Tommy McDonald. He was also a friend after he retired to my younger brother who has also passed. I loved Tommy for the way a “little guy” played, he would get tackled and jump right up. — Vern L.

When you see the stats of those who played most of their careers with the Eagles (Quick, Carmichael, Jackson), the one who wins hands down is Mike Quick. Of the others, they played only 2-4 years of long careers in Philly, so they don’t qualify. If Brown adds 6-7 more Eagles seasons, he could equal or exceed the stellar career of Quick, but that is very dependent on salary demands and avoiding major injuries. — John W.

Yes! The difficulty of catches, the speed that he possesses, and the toughness. AJ Brown IS the greatest Eagles receiver of all time. — Virgil K.

You obviously are missing one of the Eagles greatest wide receivers ever if not the best, Tommy McDonald. This diminutive 5′ 9″ 175 Lb Hall of Famer averaged 17 yds per catch during his career and back then DB were allowed to be much more physical than they are today. … I remember Tommy would do a slant pattern over the middle and get crushed by a 230 LB get up and smile like, did you really hit me? To me he was the best WR I ever saw. — Vince M.

Alshon Jeffrey, Irving Fryar and T.O. didn’t play long enough with the Eagles to be considered the best Eagle WR. Cris Carter probably has the best stats but all he did was catch touchdown passes! His best years were in Minnesota so we can’t go with him. DeSean Jackson was by far the most exciting and Mike Quick had some great years. Harold Carmichael was amazing in his era and played almost his entire career with the Birds. At 6′ 8″ he was imposing as well. I’ll go with Carmichael for the greatest Eagle wideout. — Bart S.

You forgot Tommy McDonald. Could catch anything thrown to him. Tuff as nails and fast. He played in an era where the run game was featured over the passing game. But he could put on a show. Oh yea, he’s in the HOF. — Joe T.

… My favorite of those mentioned is Harold Carmichael, and DeSean certainly was the most exciting. Never liked Terrell since I always considered him a Cowboy. Of those before the times of these receivers Tommy McDonald was my all-time favorite. — Everett S.

How bout Tommy McDonald? AJ is great but it’s not even close when you look at a whole career. — Robby M.

Although AJ is certainly worthy of being in the conservation, there can be no sure winner. The era in which each played has to be a consideration. Being an oldster I think Tommy McDonald should be on the list! — Dave S.

Please don’t forget Tommy McDonald. He had none of the physical attributes of most of the receivers you mentioned, and he was another DeVonta Smith size wise. He attaches to an Eagles championship and was at least a tough as any of the people you mentioned. — Joe R.

At the start of October, the Eagles were a mess, licking their wounds after a humbling loss. Now, as they head into the third month of the season, the team is playing with legit momentum, having won three in a row following its best victory in over a year. How much hope should their latest performance instill in fans (and themselves)? Do we have any clearer picture of the Eagles’ identity? Jeff McLane weighs in. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Devin Jackson, Avery Hill, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Lochlahn March, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Ariel Simpson, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

Wondering if Doug Pederson will try to pull a Jacksonville Special on Sunday against the Eagles. The Jags have been anything but special this season, though. Thanks for reading and I’ll see you in Monday’s Sports Daily. — Jim