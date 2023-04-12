Drexel’s in | Sports Daily Newsletter

So Drexel is part of the Big 5 now. And there’s a tournament, at least for the men.

The historic announcement Tuesday is overall a good thing for an institution that still means a lot to many, Mike Jensen writes.

Sure, it’s not perfect. The early December date for the final isn’t ideal, and there will be winners and losers in terms of matchups, too.

And as for people who think the name should change to reflect the number of members? Jensen offers this rebuttal as he notes other national conferences that have more members than their name states:

“If Nebraska and Maryland can be in the Big Ten, Drexel can be in the Big 5.”

Are the 76ers tough? Do they have an identity? Can they compete with the Celtics and Bucks? We’ll find out. That’s a favorite phrase of Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, but those three words matter. There is a lot that we do know about these Sixers, but more will be revealed soon with their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on the horizon. The Inquirer’s David Murphy takes a look at what we could find out about the Sixers.

Next: The Sixers hit the court at 1 p.m. Saturday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round series (ESPN).

With Lane Johnson now 32 and having recently admitted he only wants to play a few more years, the Eagles soon will need to chart a succession plan behind the bookend right tackle.

Could it be as soon as this year with a first-round pick? EJ Smith breaks down the upcoming class of tackles and identifies a few players, potential first-rounders and beyond, who could fit nicely within Jeff Stoutland’s scheme.

In that vein, Devin Jackson rounded up what national draft experts are projecting the Eagles to do in this month’s draft. The consensus? A lot of people think the Eagles could be in the market for a high-end pass rusher.

A year ago Tuesday, Alec Bohm’s frustrations with fans booing him for a three-error game were caught on camera. After the game, Bohm walked in front of the cameras and took accountability. He admitted what he said. He expressed remorse for it. The next day, he received a standing ovation. It’s hard for Bohm to fathom that that game was one year ago, April 11, 2022. Instead, it feels like two years ago, maybe three. A lot has changed since then. Now, he doesn’t dwell on mistakes. He looks at that moment as a turning point, one that made him better, just like Nick Castellanos said it would.

Former Phillies second baseman Jean Segura became a mentor for Bryson Stott last season, a bond that endures even now as opponents.

Like that night last April, fans made their displeasure known in an 8-4 Phillies loss.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series with Miami at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (0-1, 5.59) starts against Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.40).

Ever wonder what goes into being an equipment manager? Or how one gets that kind of job in the first place?

Olivia Reiner and Giana Han recently shadowed the Flyers’ equipment staff on a road trip to find out. Let’s just say there’s a lot more to it than simply filling up water bottles.

Ahead of the final home game of the season, the Flyers handed out their end-of-season awards. The big winner? Goaltender Carter Hart.

Hart, 24, took home three awards, including the Bobby Clarke Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the team’s MVP, as selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Here’s a complete rundown of who took home hardware Tuesday.

Hart and the Flyers were able to leave their fans on a high note, winning their home finale Tuesday night.

Next: The Flyers wrap up their 82-game slate on the road Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m., NBCSP).

It’s the equivalent of a Hail Mary for a defender to catch a goalkeeper cheating forward to catch a cross, but it worked out perfectly for Alana Cook. Her shot from distance was the difference in the final USWNT game before the World Cup roster is named, and Jonathan Tannenwald was there to observe it all.

Meanwhile, the Union are in Mexico for the Concacaf Champions League Cup away leg, and a top player has returned just when he’s most needed.

There’s a lot more soccer coming Philly’s way, from England, no less.

