Game on. Bet you didn’t think we’d be saying that on April 8 back during the depths of lockout despair in early March. But there is labor peace again, and the hope that springs eternal at the start of every season seems a little more warranted for the 2022 Phillies, who open the season at 3:05 p.m. Friday against the Athletics.

If they go an 11th straight season without making the playoffs, you can’t blame them for not spending. They boast five sluggers who will combine to make $78 million this season. Defense? Who needs defense when you can outhit your mistakes in the field … right? So what’s in store for the Phillies this season? Check out our season preview and our predictions and stat projections for every player on the roster.

Play ball!

A day before his major-league debut, Bryson Stott stopped by his new workplace — Citizens Bank Park — to get the lay of the land and get a peek at his new jersey. The one with No. 5 — a tribute to his childhood best friend who died six years ago of cancer — stitched onto the back. He’s wearing the number worn by Cooper Ricciardi, the fun-loving Vegas kid who always knew how to make Stott laugh while also pushing him to chase his dreams. Now Stott is doing his best to bring his friend “along for the ride” as he embarks on his major-league career. Says Ricciardi’s mother, Mary: “It’s like Cooper is living through him. Even though he’s not here on this Earth anymore, he is because of Bryson.”

Stott and Mickey Moniak were the surprises of the spring who hit their way on to the opening-day roster, much to the delight of their parents.

But Moniak will have to wait a bit longer for his 2022 season to get underway because a fractured right hand will keep him out four to six weeks.

Will Bryce Harper win another MVP? Will the Phillies end their playoff drought? The Inquirer’s baseball insiders make their predictions for the 2022 season.

Next: The Phillies open the season against the Athletics at 3:05 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank Park (NBC10).

The Sixers played against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday without Matisse Thybulle, who was ruled ineligible to participate because he is unvaccinated for COVID-19 and did not meet the requirements to enter Canada.

While Thybulle’s status was a surprise to many outside the franchise, it was not a well-kept secret within the Sixers locker room. When Thybulle was held out and his status became obvious, players shared that they engaged in internal discussions about whether the defensive ace would get vaccinated.

The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey talked to Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz, who explained that they asked Thybulle for clarity after Jan. 15, when unvaccinated players were no longer allowed to play in Toronto. “We were just like, ‘We know we might play this team in the playoffs. So what do you think? You know we respect your values,’” Danny Green said.

The Sixers’ visit to Toronto without Thybulle did not end well Thursday night. Pascal Siakam and the Raptors beat the Sixers, 119-114.

Next: The Sixers return to Philly to play at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Indiana Pacers as they approach the close of the regular season (NBCSP).

Could the Honey Badger be headed for the Eagles? It’s a possibility as the team reportedly held a virtual visit with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu. The Eagles have a need at the position, and if the price is right, there could be a fit.

Flyers fans looking for signs of progress finally saw some on Thursday night as the Flyers, despite going down a goal early to Columbus, fought back, controlled the majority of play, and coasted to a comfortable 4-1 win.

Even better, Noah Cates, 23, and Owen Tippett, 23, both scored, marking the second time in three games that each has found the back of the net. While the season is long in terms of wins and losses, making progress, developing young players, and building a winning culture are all important down the stretch. Here’s to more efforts like Thursday night.

Next: The Flyers host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBCSP).

Dunphy’s decision: Fran Dunphy didn’t “jump feet first” into the offer to return to coach La Salle, but said Thursday, “when we are asked to serve, we do.”

Temple progress report: Meet Owls coach Stan Drayton’s assistants and learn their early impressions from spring football practice.

New Nittany Lions D: New Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz wants his group to get into the opposing backfield more — sacks and other tackles for losses are a priority.

