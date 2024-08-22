Beating the Braves | Sports Daily Newsletter

Bryce Harper is a student of the game. He understands why it’s important to put away the Braves during this August stretch.

“I mean, we’ve got a long ways to go; still got a month of baseball left,” Harper says. “We should come in here wanting to win games. It doesn’t matter how far [ahead] you are, or anything like that. Obviously, you know what happened late in ‘07.”

Yep, it was misery for the Mets in 2007, when they led the NL East by seven games with 17 to play but still coughed up the division title to the Phillies. These Phils have not inspired much confidence since the All-Star break, but Harper understands how important these games are for his team.

So bury the Braves now, Phillies, and avoid having to become the second team in baseball history to oust the same opponent from the postseason three years in a row. (The 1976-78 Yankees did just that to the Royals.)

Harper went 0-for-4 again Wednesday night, but the Phillies took care of business in a 3-2 victory. They’ll face the Braves five more times in the next 11 days.

Eagles training camp concluded with Jalen Hurts finally tossing an interception. That there was only one of them could be seen as a good sign for the QB. But perhaps an even better sign for the Eagles is that in an offseason when Hurts has had to adjust to a new offensive coordinator and system, he generally performed well and says, “I think I’m in a better place physically.”

While Hurts was far from perfect, Jeff McLane watched him practice daily and wrote that it was Hurts’ best camp.

Protecting Hurts is an offensive line that stands to be the biggest in the NFL. That’s what starting Mekhi Becton at guard would bring.

Next: The Eagles wrap up the preseason at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Minnesota Vikings (NBC10).

The Eagles play their preseason finale Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.

The Phillies planned on using Austin Hays extensively in left field before the newcomer was sidelined by a hamstring injury two weeks ago. Hays is poised to return this weekend, setting up another Brandon Marsh-Johan Rojas platoon in center field. Of Hays, Rob Thomson says, “I can’t wait to have him back, really.”

Next: Cristopher Sánchez (9-8, 3.46 ERA) is set to pitch for the Phillies against Atlanta’s Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6, 4.04) tonight at 7:08 (Fox29).

Former Villanova star Maddy Siegrist still wore a cast on her left index finger, but she returned to WNBA action for the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night. “It’s been a long two months, so I’m just happy to be back,” she told The Inquirer after a 94-74 loss to the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center.

The return from a long layoff marked an excellent opportunity for the native of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to reunite with friends and family in Brooklyn.

Many WNBA players returned to action after winning a gold medal for the U.S. at the Olympics. Breanna Stewart is celebrating that team’s — and the league’s — success.

For the second straight season, the Union’s bid to win the Leagues Cup fell short in the semifinals, after a 3-1 loss at the Columbus Crew. But the Union’s run in the Leagues Cup isn’t over yet. They’ll play a third place game Sunday at Subaru Park with a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup on the line.

What you’re saying about Eagles receivers

We asked you: What is your all-time favorite Eagles receiving duo? Among your responses:

I go way back to the 1960 NFL champion Eagles for my all-time favorite receiving duo. Tommy McDonald the wide receiver and Pete Retzlaff the tight end. Both drove the Eagles to that championship and both are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Right before them Pete Pihos and Bobby Walston were no slouches either. Many years later the great Harold Carmichael teamed with USC’s Charle Young, a hard to beat team. Harold Carmichael is my all-time favorite receiver. Too bad he and Zach Ertz never played together. Ashlon Jeffrey is now almost forgotten, but he and Zach played a big part in winning our first ever Super Bowl in 2018. — Everett S.

I’m going to show my age and go back to Bobby Walston and Tommy McDonald. What a pair for the 1960 NFL champs. Add Pete Retzlaff and it was quite a trio of receivers for Van Brocklin to target! Probably a forgotten fact, Walston was also the place kicker and Van Brocklin the punter. Different times! — Dave S.

