Let’s move on | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s time to turn the page. That’s one thing that folks who follow Philadelphia sports have done extremely well over the years. We’ve had plenty of practice.

So the richly paid but underachieving Phillies bowed out to a pesky Mets team that just seemed to want it more? Turn the page.

Advertisement

There is plenty to turn to, after all. The Eagles will continue their drama on Sunday against the woeful Browns and a coach whose seat is even hotter than Nick Sirianni’s. The Sixers are gearing up for a season that holds real promise now that All-Star Paul George is in the fold.

There is even buzz about the Flyers, thanks to a Russian teenager who might be the biggest thing to hit the ice here since Eric Lindros. And Penn State has the fourth-ranked college football team in the nation.

This report has news on all of those hot topics along with Phillies postmortems from Marcus Hayes and Scott Lauber.

Let’s move on, shall we? There is so much more out there, like the view down my street last night …

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Matvei Michkov, all of 19 years old, will begin his career with the Flyers tonight when they open their NHL season in Vancouver. The team’s fans are filled with excitement about the 2023 first-round pick, who has shown dazzling skills at right wing in training camp and in the preseason. Expectations are high. So will he be a savior for the Flyers? Jackie Spiegel reports on the rookie’s outlook.

Next: The Flyers play the Canucks in Vancouver tonight at 10 (NBCSP).

As the Phillies self-diagnose all the reasons why they fell so short of their World Series-or-bust mission and ponder changes, they must look at the stable of young players that they thought were ready to join their star-studded core and wonder about their futures. Alec Bohm, for one, insisted he has no doubts. “No,” he said. “I know where I’ll be next year.” Scott Lauber takes a look at the questions the Phillies will undoubtedly be asking about their young core players.

Marcus Hayes says the Phillies have a $300 million problem in Trea Turner. They can’t trade him, so what’s the solution?

With a big offseason ahead, we asked our experts for the biggest question they have going into what promises to be a busy winter.

The Phillies saw some of themselves in the Mets during the NLDS. The 2022 Phillies, that is. Unlike that team, these Phillies are looking for answers.

The implosion of the once stellar Phillies bullpen baffled everyone, including Rob Thomson.

The Eagles play in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.

Sydney Brown returned to practice for the Eagles this week for the first time since he suffered a torn knee ligament in January. Eventually, he could be a useful addition to the Eagles secondary. The defense has struggled defending the run and Brown earned a role during his rookie season in 2023 as a nickel cornerback on early downs because of his physicality going downhill. “He can play anywhere,” Eagles safety Reed Blankenship says.

Fellow Eagles cornerback Darius Slay stirred things up by appearing on a podcast with the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, but Slay says it was all in good fun.

The 1-4 Browns will visit the Linc on Sunday led by Deshaun Watson, who is having a miserable season. Still, coach Kevin Stefanski says he is sticking with his starting quarterback.

Next: The Eagles will host the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Fox29).

The 76ers’ first preseason game against an actual NBA team (Sorry, New Zealand Breakers) will feature Paul George’s first on-court appearance. George, who has been active in training camp and practice, now will test his mettle against opposition for the first time since deciding to come to Philly. George told The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey that he’s excited to get back on the court, “more so just to get some conditioning. Try to really blow out my lungs, run the floor, all the intangible stuff.” Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is not on the trip as he is undergoing a “scheduled assessment of his knee.”

Next: The Sixers play the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 7 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Worth a look

Road trip: Penn State looks for a statement win at Southern Cal. Army vs. Navy: Subaru Park will host the soccer rivalry again tonight. High school football: Tracking the top five teams in the area and five more to watch.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

Philly fan photo

Here’s our Philly fan photo for this week as part of our Friday lineup. To keep this feature going, we’ll need you to keep submitting photos with a Philly sports theme. Send your photos here for the opportunity to be featured.

What you’re saying about your attention

We asked you: Which team has your undivided attention now? Among your responses:

None — get a new manager. — Dave W.

Our hitters couldn’t hit and our relievers who were so good all season failed when it counted. Life goes on. I would like to see the Padres win it all, but once the Phillies are eliminated I am pretty much done with baseball and often don’t even watch the WS. — Everett S.

I’m watching the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. The admirable service academies are both 5-0. The last time that happened was in 1945! It’s quite possible that they could play each other twice this year, and that’s never happened before. They might meet in the ACC title game, as well as their traditional yearly match on Dec. 14. Should either of them wind up winning the ACC, they could be one of the 12 teams participating in the College Football Playoffs. Two teams that don’t engage in NIL might vie to be national champions. Surely, that’s worthy of our attention. — Stephen T.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Lochlahn March, David Murphy, Jeff Neiburg, EJ Smith, Ariel Simpson, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Kerith Gabriel, Avery Hill, Aaron Carter, and Isabella DiAmore.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

How about that Northern Lights photo? Thanks for reading and have a great weekend. See you in Monday’s Sports Daily. — Jim