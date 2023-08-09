The big bomber | Sports Daily Newsletter

Yeah, his batting average had been far below the MLB average, but when Kyle Schwarber finds the ball with the sweet spot of his bat, good things tend to happen for the Phillies. He now has hit at least 30 home runs for the fifth time in his career — including each of his last two seasons with the Phillies.

Schwarber’s two home runs in the opener of the doubleheader against the Nationals powered the Phillies past a shaky outing from Zack Wheeler.

In the second game, Schwarber wasn’t quite so prolific, reverting back a bit to the feast or famine form that either has him mashing taters or not hitting much at all. He did score on a Bryce Harper home run after reaching base on a walk, but didn’t hit a homer of his own.

The Nationals were able to strike back for a split of the day’s games.

The two greatest homegrown pitchers in modern Phillies history happened to cross paths for one fateful week in July 2015. Aaron Nola was barely a year removed from college when he joined the Phillies and soon was watching Cole Hamels toss a no-hitter against the Cubs just before he was shipped off to Texas at the trade deadline. Eight years later, Nola can only shake his head as he flashes back to that week. He is 30 years old now, a year younger than Hamels was when his career with the Phillies ended. Ten months removed from his first World Series experience, in thick of another playoff race, Nola has plenty more of his Phillies career to write. Yet he is also in the last year of his contract, a grizzled vet who can’t quite wrap his head around the speed with which time flies.

Weston Wilson’s path to the major leagues took seven years and was full of setbacks, but he’s grateful for the opportunity with the Phillies.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against Washington at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Michael Lorenzen (6-7, 3.48 ERA) will start against Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.34).

Jalen Hurts was voted by fellow NFL players as the No. 3 player in the top 100 rankings. That’s behind only Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson after finishing as a runner-up in the MVP voting and in the Super Bowl. Ask Hurts’ top targets what they think reaching No. 3 means to the quarterback, and they don’t think it means much.

There are new additions to this team that could help the Eagles get back to the Super Bowl. A top rookie talent in Jalen Carter. A new running backs room that could see someone emerge.

Meanwhile, after being acquitted of rape and kidnapping charges, Josh Sills is “grateful” to be back on the roster.

Next: The Eagles practice at Lincoln Financial Field today, but this practice won’t be open to the public, and we’ll bring you the coverage.

The Union kept alive the possibility of getting to play Lionel Messi in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup by advancing to the quarterfinals via a successful penalty kick shootout against the New York Red Bulls after playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Querétaro is the next obstacle facing the Union in Leagues Cup play, and you have to like the odds for the Union there, since they already defeated that same squad in the group stage.

The chances of meeting Messi in the following round aren’t so far-fetched.

Trivia time answer

What did all-but-forgotten Phillie Ted Kazanski accomplish on Aug. 8, 1956?

Answer: C. Kazanski hit an inside-the-park grand slam in a 9-3 victory against the New York Giants. Frank X. was first with the correct answer.

Edward M. added this note: “I was listening to that game on my transistor radio.”

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, David Murphy, Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Lochlahn March, Olivia Reiner, Sapna Bansil, Jonathan Tannenwald, Kerith Gabriel, and Devin Jackson.