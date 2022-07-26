In some ways, the Phillies’ game against the Braves seemed to follow a sitcom script. The setting, of course, was Philadelphia, on the final day of a historic heatwave, with their MVP injured, their coach fired, the interim in charge and the players remaining slogging their way through the late innings of another game which seemed destined to end yet again in a close loss. Then a player ran to make what appeared to be a routine catch for an out.

Instead Rhys Hoskins tumbled against the fencing, falling awkwardly and utterly failing to catch the ball. Pure comedy, even if painful for Phillies fans.

It seemed a metaphor for how the Phillies have stumbled, bumbled and slumped in their latest losing streak.

But then a hero, Bryson Stott, came along to hit a home run in the 8th inning. The Phillies hung on for the victory and all was well, just as the script dictated.

The Aug. 2 trade deadline is approaching and Phillies president Dave Dombrowski offered some hints Monday about what he might be thinking. Starting pitching looks to be at the top of his shopping list, although the best available option will come at a steep price. The Phillies’ top prospects, namely pitchers Mick Abel and Andrew Painter, are essentially untouchable. And the “generational talent” Juan Soto doesn’t seem to be an option.

Bryce Harper saw a doctor Monday hoping to have the pins removed from his broken left thumb, but he’ll have to wait at least another week.

First-round pick Justin Crawford signed with the Phillies and as he begins his career in Clearwater, he vows to “remember to have fun.”

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Braves at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Aaron Nola (6-7, 3.13) will be opposed by Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (4-3, 3.03).

Rasheed Wallace has a street named after him in Philadelphia, but he’s not taking his talents to the bright lights of Hollywood now after all. Despite early reports that he would join his former teammate, Darvin Ham, who now coaches the Los Angeles Lakers, the latest news is that Wallace will not be a part of the assistant coaching crew after all.

Has the heat gone to everyone’s brain or do the Eagles have a chance to be something special this season?

Mike Sielski thinks so.

He’s not alone, either. A whole lot of people are sizing up the roster and placing their bets on green.

Born in Philadelphia and a part of key pioneering moments in United States soccer, Len Oliver never lost his love for the beautiful game.

The game was his passion and teaching coaches was simply another expression of that devotion.

Over hill, over dale: Taylor Wilson has committed her basketball talents to West Point.

She’s committed: Casey Harter was set on improving every year, and it led to increased opportunities, including an offer from Northwestern.

Kentucky calling: Imhotep’s Justin Edwards is feeling blue.

How far she’ll go: Ashley Sessa has been a prodigy in field hockey for a while, but to what stage will her skills take her?

The most desperate need for the Phillies is starting pitching. Guy like Martin Perez from the Rangers would be a great fit. A outfielder would be nice but secondary to SP.— Dave W.

The Phillies are a flawed team; they have several needs, but lack the resources (prospects) to be able to fill all of them. If they are lucky, they may be able to fill one or two. The primary need is for a starting pitcher who is at least a middle of the rotation addition. They don’t want to trade the best of the few good prospects they do have (Abel, Painter, McGarry and possibly Johan Rojas) so they really won’t be bidders for the premier pitchers who may be available. Yet, for both the remainder of this year and for the future they need a reliable starter because both Eflin and Gibson are free agents at the end of the year and it would be risky to believe that they can get the job done for the rest of this year. Both have been inconsistent and we don’t know when Eflin will be able to return from the IL.

The guy I like the most is Tyler Mahle of the Reds, who they might be able to get with a package of Logan O’Hoppe, Ben Brown and another lower level prospect. He’s probably a #3 starter, which is what we need and his numbers, while pretty good overall, are a bit negatively skewed by pitching in Great American Ballpark. He should be available at a much lower price than Castillo, Montas, and some others. My second choice would be Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

I was very disappointed when I saw that the Nats signed David Dahl to a minor league contract. He’s a left-handed player with centerfield experience who was coming off some injuries and was playing well for the Brewers’ AAA team before they released him about two weeks ago. I was hoping the Phillies would have signed him to a major league deal and given him Herrera’s spot on the roster. If Coonrod and Brogden can regain their form, I think the bullpen might be serviceable. —Paul R.

There is no realistic trade that will salvage this season. They simply do no have the prospects to pull that off. Trading for another Kyle Gibson type will just be treading water. This team was constructed on quicksand. Until and unless they fix the farm system, John Middleton is just chasing his tail buying free agents. Dombrowski was the wrong guy to be running this. They need some forward thinkers like the people who run Tampa. Middleton has to be wondering how it is he’s spending all this money and has a team that at best could squeak into the playoffs and is not a serious threat to win a championship. Constructing a team of 5 dh’s was never gonna work. — Harvey L.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Mike Sielski, Alex Coffey, Joey Piatt, Steven Goff, Isabella DiAmore, and Ed Barkowitz.