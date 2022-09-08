Before there is any personal legacy, there’s the story of the game itself. As Jalen Hurts begins this season as the Eagles’ quarterback, he knows that for far too many Black quarterbacks in the NFL, the narrative often has been one of struggle against a discriminatory system that regularly viewed athleticism as an excuse to doubt their passing skills.

Taking on entrenched sporting stereotypes as a Black starter is both an honor and a burden that Hurts has willingly shouldered. He’s also done so with an eye toward those Black Eagles quarterbacks who have come before him and an ear turned to listen to their advice on how best to handle the expectations inherent in Philadelphia.

Beyond all of that, there’s his own ambition. Hurts is the quintessential coach’s son, and he understands the weapons the Eagles have arrayed on his behalf this season. It’s now up to Hurts to make hope and history rhyme.

Expectations are high for the Eagles this season. Most of our writers think they’ll win the NFC East, and, in the case of Josh Tolentino, there’s a prediction that they’ll make the Super Bowl. We’ve got comic strip jokes about the Eagles’ opponents and a guess that they’ll finish 12-5 in the regular season.

And so the Eagles are wary of the hype getting into their heads. Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, and Nick Sirianni preferred that their team focus on themselves and improving each day. Kelce, the veteran who will be back for Week 1 after having a procedure on his right elbow, especially emphasized this.

But with an infusion of talent at many positions — and those who underperform being relegated to lesser roles — hopes are high. There’s positivity in the air, and not just because Brandon Graham is back on the field. This team could be something special.

Almost a week ago, Serena Williams took one final twirl at Arthur Ashe Stadium after being eliminated from the U.S. Open. On Tuesday night, chants of “Thank you, Sue” rained down on Sue Bird, the star point guard whose Seattle Storm had just been knocked out of the WNBA playoffs.

Two legends. Two farewells.

Yes, Williams and Bird are stepping away from their respective sports with full trophy cases. But as they focus on other ventures, their legacies of elevating women, people of color, the LGBTQ community, and so many others persist, Marcus Hayes writes.

Look! It’s a September win streak for the Phillies, thanks in part to the heroics of one Edmundo Sosa.

Zach Eflin is making his way back to the Phillies from the injured list, but don’t expect him to rejoin the starting rotation.

Next: The Phillies close out their series against the Marlins at 6:45 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP). Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.48) will start against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara (12-7, 2.36).

The Flyers will play nine games on national TV this season (ESPN, ABC, TNT), but watching the season opener could prove tricky for fans. That is because John Tortorella’s debut behind the Flyers bench on Oct. 13 against the New Jersey Devils will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.

One player who is unlikely to be part of that opening-night roster is goaltender Ivan Fedotov. Giana Han has the latest on the goaltender, who in July was detained in Russia on suspicion of military evasion.

Typically mild mannered, 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz took exception to a hard foul levied by Georgia’s Duda Sanadze as he played for his native Turkey during a EuroBasket game.

It resulted in some jawing on the court but led to more off it. After Turkey suffered a controversial 88-83 loss, Korkmaz allegedly was attacked as he walked to the locker room. According to Korkmaz and Turkish federation vice president Ömer Onan, Sanadze, two inactive Georgia players and local police confronted Korkmaz and started a fight.

Turkey is calling for swift action and threatening to leave EuroBasket altogether.

Only 250 players have ever officially suited up for the United States women’s national team. Out of millions who play the sport in the country, and despite the inherent competitiveness to make a squad that has won the World Cup more times than any other women’s national team, the 250th player was former Penn State player Samantha Coffey.

She also happens to be the younger sister of The Inquirer’s own Alex Coffey, who shared her perspective on her sibling’s accomplishment.

It was a special time to make an international debut, as the U.S. federation officially signed an unprecedented agreement with both players associations immediately after the game.

We asked you: Do you think the Eagles will make the playoffs? If so, how far will they go? Among your responses:

The NFL is 17 games long. Looking at the Eagles roster they are much more talented than last year. I’m a firm believer that the #1 attribute I want from my QB is “take care of the ball”. After all, he touches it on every single offense play except special teams. I believe JH is up to that task. I also believe he’ll improve his entire game this season. After all, this is really only his 2nd full year. He had no camp or preseason in his rookie/pandemic year. I believe that on paper, the Eagles have the ability to go all the way. However, injuries, bad calls and bad bounces can so affect the outcome of a game and season. It always takes a little luck to get to the promised land. GOOD LUCK BIRDS! — Dave S.

Hi guys..is this really acceptable???? How bout asking if they will win a couple of playoff games, since we have no idea on how the team will perform together, based on practice and pre-season. I’m inclined to wait and see. — Bill M.

