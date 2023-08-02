No blockbusters here | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Phillies made a couple of the moves Tuesday before the trade deadline, neither of which seems earth-shattering.

They dealt infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee to the Tigers for right-hander Michael Lorenzen and sent up-and-down lefty Bailey Falter to the Pirates for switch-hitting infielder Rodolfo Castro.

Dealin’ Dave Dombrowski was said to be in the market for a left fielder but could not find a trade partner. For now, at least, Lorenzen figures to make an immediate impact. He is expected to make his first start Thursday as the Phillies turn to a six-man rotation.

Dombrowski has seen enough stretch runs to recognize the warning signs in his pitching staff. In Lorenzen, Dombrowski found a pitcher with the potential to address the team’s concerns.

The real question is the cost. In return for Lorenzen, the Phillies dealt away Lee, a 20-year-old prospect who is ranked by Fangraphs as the No. 6 prospect in the organization. David Murphy wonders: Will this trade be worth it in the long run?

Against the Marlins on Tuesday, the Phillies rallied late to pull out the victory.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Miami at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.74 ERA) will start against Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.08).

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Haason Reddick led the Eagles in sacks last year as a major part of their fearsome pass rush. He was limited because of an apparent groin issue in the team’s first padded practice Tuesday, but did speak with reporters and responded to a question about if he’s underpaid. His answer was an interesting one.

In practice, rookie Nolan Smith had a highlight play, second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean looked great as a blitzer going up against running backs in drills, and veteran Fletcher Cox was looking good. There’s that and more in Jeff McLane’s practice observations.

On offense, we have a look at Cam Jurgens as he jmproves his strength in moving to guard and Quez Watkins, who says he’s “elite” but needs to prove it, writes Mike Sielski.

Jalen Hurts: Rare Bird

After Tuesday’s scoreless tie with Portugal that was inches from ending in a historic loss, manager Vlatko Andonovski tried to put the best face on things for the U.S. women’s national team at the World Cup. He failed, at least in the eyes of his critics. At a time when Australia, Japan, England, and Sweden — the United States’ all-but-certain round of 16 opponent — have been lighting up the scoreboard, the Americans are firing blanks.

Andonovski has until Sunday’s kickoff to fix it, and the challenge is the biggest any U.S. coach has faced in a long time.

Longtime U.S. star and Delran native Carli Lloyd has moved on to broadcasting, but she showed that her competitive spirit is still there in her comments on Andonovski’s team. “I’m just not seeing that passion,” Lloyd said, among other things.

Elsewhere in the World Cup, young stars propelled England and Netherlands to the knockout round, while Denmark advanced for the first time in 28 years.

Temple posted a 3-9 record in Stan Drayton’s first season as its head football coach. The Owls begin anew Wednesday with the first day of training camp, and Drayton wants to be all-in on teamwork.

“That’s going to be the challenge,” the coach says. “To eliminate the human element and put the team goals first.”

Temple’s athletic department unveiled a new logo (or “mark,” as the university calls it) on Tuesday. The social media reaction was mixed at best.

What you’re saying about Rob Thomson

We asked: What do you think of Rob Thomson’s management so far this year?

How many times has Turner been on first base and not attempted to steal? Slump has no bearing on his great speed and percentage of safe stolen base attempts. It takes two singles to score him from first and just one from second. What a weapon … and it is not being fully utilized. I cringe when I see him not going. — Larry H.

It’s not Topper. Kevin Long must crack down on swing discipline. Castellanos, Harper and Thomas swing at balls out of the strike zone far, far, far too frequently. It’s easy for me to say from the comfort of my Lazy Boy, but something has to be done. These are professionals and time after time they’re leaving men on base by swinging at crap! Topper doesn’t swing the bat. — Sam F.

He needs to go. — Rich N.

With all of the mistakes and boneheaded plays the Phillies have made in the field and on the base paths, along with some poor decisions on pitching changes, I don’t think there is any way you can say Thompson has done a good job this year. Obviously, it’s not his fault that Turner, Schwarber, Realmuto and now Castellanos aren’t hitting, but he should be able to get them playing better fundamental baseball. I can’t remember ever seeing so many runners getting thrown out because of poor/dumb base running! Topper has to get that fixed! — Bill R.

He does things with the lineup that I don’t agree with. Right now he’s moving Marsh around the outfield. And putting Cave at first base. My biggest criticism of him is how he handles the pitchers. He often leaves a struggling pitcher or reliever in way too long but doesn’t seem to hesitate in removing one who’s pitching a gem. Who then gets a loss when the next pitcher blows the game. — Kathy T.

Give the guy a break. The Phillies are on track for 87 wins and a wild-card spot despite the inconsistency of his highly paid players. The Braves may be the Secretariat of the NL regular season, but 11 lengths back is a pack of five teams ready to pounce, and the Philllies have as good a shot as anyone. You can’t blame him for the mystery of Trea Turner, but maybe he gets a little credit for Bryson Stott. ... Let’s neither praise nor bury him until November, when we’ll be obsessed with the Eagles anyway. — Joel G.

It’s time to move Schwarber out of the leadoff position You can’t start a game with one out. He can hit HR’s from the fourth spot just as well. He’s what 17 points under the Mendoza line. A run in the first inning is just as important as a run later in the game. — Denny M.

Thomson’s after-game spiels are sounding exactly like JOE GIRARDI. Nothing is getting cleaned up. The players have not yet learned how to play the field together. Some are playing multiple positions. This is to to placate 2-3 players, Bryce Harper, Schwarber and Turner. The “aggression” on the base paths are mixture of stupid and lack of knowledge of the situation at the time or the opponents’ ability. — John P.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, David Murphy, Mike Sielski, Jonathan Tannenwald, Matt Mullin, Olivia Reiner, Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, Kerith Gabriel, Devin Jackson, Isabella DiAmore, Sapna Bansil, and Lochlahn March.