Too bad for baseball: Bryce Harper, voted in as a National League starter at designated hitter, could not attend Tuesday night’s All-Star Game because he is recovering from surgery on his broken left thumb.

Also bad for baseball: The NL MVP has not been in the spotlight for quite some time. Harper somehow hasn’t been to an All-Star Game since 2018, when he was still with the Washington Nationals. The Phillies have missed the playoffs in each of his first three seasons with them, so there have been few opportunities for Harper to be showcased on the national stage.

“I mean, it’s kind of crazy that it’s been that long,” Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said of Harper’s four-year All-Star absence. “Wait, last year he won the MVP and he wasn’t an All-Star?”

Sad but true. Scott Lauber writes that Harper is playing great baseball for the Phillies, but the rest of the country is missing out.

If Kyle Schwarber lost his first-round matchup in the home run derby because of a counting error, well, it was news to him. And he isn’t bothered by it at all. The Phillies slugger said he received a few text messages about the uproar on social media after losing to Albert Pujols by a 20-19 margin. But Schwarber says if he was going to lose, “I’m happy it was Albert.”

In the All-Star Game, Schwarber had minimal impact as the American League defeated the National League, 3-2, but the memorable experiences went far beyond the game.

The Phillies wrapped up the final day of the MLB draft with 10 more selections. Here’s what you need to know about all of their picks.

Next: The Phillies return to action at 7:05 p.m. Friday when they host the Cubs at Citizens Bank Park (NBCSP). Kyle Gibson (5-3, 4.35 ERA) will be opposed by Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (3-6, 4.15).

The 76ers didn’t have the typical fanfare at the summer league in Las Vegas. Devoid of flashy first-round picks, they instead focused on “veterans” like Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed and “rookies” like Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey. For a team filled with veteran talent, this marquee event was about developing potential rotation players, not ushering in a new franchise anchor.

The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell was there for every bit of it, writing about the “veterans” and “rookies” but also spending time with players on the NBA fringe hoping for a shot. Read the scenes and snapshots that emerged from a week with the Sixers.

Last week’s development camp presented the first chance for several of the Flyers’ recent draft picks to make a good first impression with the organization. How did fifth-overall pick Cutter Gauthier and the rest of the group do? Olivia Reiner talked with Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr to get his observations on the rookie class.

Sometimes a team and a player seem like the perfect match, with ideal compatibility, philosophy, and mutual appreciation. Then it’s bittersweet when it turns out it really isn’t anyone’s fault, but things aren’t working out. Yet saying goodbye when it’s best for both sides doesn’t mean there can’t be one final moment when the player proves to be truly loyal, coming to the rescue one last time.

Jonathan Tannenwald has the tale of the gallant Stuart Findlay.

Trivia Tuesday answer

We asked you: How many Phillies have won the All-Star Home Run Derby and who were they? (Bryce Harper does not count — he was with the Nationals when he won the derby in 2018.)

The Answer: 2. Bobby Abreu won in 2005 and Ryan Howard won in 2006. Marty M. was the first to answer correctly.

