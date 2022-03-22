Everything is new for Kyle Schwarber. Last week, the veteran slugger signed a new deal with the Phillies worth $79 million over four years. Then, nearly an hour after the deal, his wife, Paige, went into labor and later gave birth to their first child. When he looked back on that hectic 24 hours, Schwarber called it the “best day of my life.”

In every way, Schwarber is entering a new chapter in his life. But there are two new major chapters of life that will be on parallel tracks: one as a father and the other as a power-hitting left fielder for the Phillies.

The Phillies, who have struggled in recent years, hope it will be a new chapter for them as well. Schwarber has won at nearly very stop in his career, dating back to his national championship at Indiana University. Of his seven years in the big leagues, six of them have brought postseason appearances. After winning a World Series with the Chicago Cubs and becoming an All-Star with the Washington Nationals, he will now move to Philly and try to build another winner.

Early Birds

Get ready to hear more about the Eagles’ “Dawg Culture” this season after they agreed to terms Monday on a one-year deal with wide receiver Zach Pascal. Pascal wore those shirts while with the Colts, and Nick Sirianni was inspired by that mentality enough that he spoke of it regularly while in his first season with the Eagles. Pascal is one of Sirianni’s favorite NFL players. And now the two are back together again, with Pascal being a possible answer at the third receiver spot for the Eagles.

Extra Innings

The Phillies introduced $79 million man Kyle Schwarber on Monday. Wednesday is Nick Castellanos’ turn as the former Red slugger comes to Philly for $100 million. The signings push the Phillies past the new luxury-tax threshold for the first time. Phillies fans might be celebrating the decision, but Marcus Hayes is asking, what took them so long?

The Phillies’ potent new lineup is going to score some runs, but don’t overlook the starting rotation. And on Monday, a pitcher they are counting on to provide depth got off to a rough start.

Next: The Phillies play the Detroit Tigers at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be televised by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Off the Dribble

Joel Embiid finally received a much-needed rest on Monday when he sat out of the 76ers’ game against the Miami Heat. Embiid was listed as questionable for the previous three games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and Toronto Raptors, and on Sunday he looked visibly tired as he struggled through a 6-20 shooting effort as the Sixers lost, 93-88, to Toronto.

But, wow, did the team turn things around Monday with both Embiid and James Harden taking an evening off to rest. Behind Tyrese Maxey’s 28 points, the Sixers shocked the East-leading Heat, 113-106.

Embiid is in the middle of an MVP-caliber season, averaging 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists and carrying the Sixers in his most durable season yet. While he has a great shot at winning MVP, the Sixers have bigger goals and Embiid taking rest days as they approach the NBA’s stretch run is part of the plan.

Next: Finally past a stretch of six games in nine days, the Sixers will take to the road for a three-game trip that starts with a 10 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday (NBCSP).

On the Fly

Two days after saying goodbye to Claude Giroux, the Flyers said goodbye to two more players ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Those two players were Justin Braun and Derick Brassard, both of whom are in their mid-30s and are set to become unrestricted free agents at season’s end. The Flyers flipped Braun to the New York Rangers and Brassard to the Edmonton Oilers. How did the Flyers do in return? Olivia Reiner breaks down each of the team’s moves in the weeks leading up to the deadline.

Next: The Flyers are in Detroit on Tuesday to take on the Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSP).

Fleet Street

Former Union player Brenden Aaronson, who now plays in Europe for Red Bull Salzburg, is out of the U.S. men’s national team roster because of an injury suffered with his club.

It’s just the latest slight setback for the USMNT ahead of an all-important qualifying games against Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica. Fans might be panicking a bit, but veteran players are maintaining their focus and calm. The Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald takes stock of the team ahead of the make-or-break international World Cup qualifying window.

Worth a Look

Lia Thomas conversation continues: The Penn swimmer didn’t dominate the NCAA championships. That hasn’t stopped the debate over trans athletes.

Ashley Howard out at La Salle: The former Villanova assistant, who was fired after four seasons, amassed just a 45-71 overall record with the Explorers after replacing John Giannini in 2018.

The last dance: The Villanova women’s ferocious defense was at it again, but when their offense couldn’t get into full gear, their NCAA tournament run ended.

What you’re saying about Claude Giroux

I’m happy for Claude! He has a very strong opportunity to, at the very least, be in the playoffs to finally win Sir Stanley’s Cup. I’m a diehard Flyers fan since September, 1973, when I saw my first game. Claude is among my all-time favorites. The Panthers are obviously in a good place and Claude finally is, too! Good luck, my Captain! —Rose F.

This reminds me of Jimmy Rollins’ departure. The Phillies celebrated his tenure when he set the mark for the most hits by a Phils player, then shortly thereafter, traded him to the Dodgers. It was no secret the Phillies were rebuilding and wanted to trade him, but they waited till he broke the record first. I think the Flyers celebrating Giroux’s one thousandth game and then trading him is similar, and shows some sensitivity to the player wanting to achieve a certain milestone before he leaves. —Steven B.

Well, since the Flyers have become a joke, and have not even made the playoffs while Giroux was here, so what? —Bill M.

