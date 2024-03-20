Center of attention | Sports Daily Newsletter

Kevin Long is adamant that Johan Rojas’ hitting is progressing.

Maybe so, but his numbers aren’t.

Through Monday, the 23-year-old center fielder was batting .171 with three extra-base hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts in Grapefruit League games. His defense in center field, however, has been exceptional.

So, with that in mind, what are the Phillies going to do in center field with opening day in just over a week?

From going with Rojas to Cristian Pache, Scott Lauber breaks down the Phillies’ options.

As far as starting pitching, Phillies fans are clamoring for free-agent Jordan Montgomery, but Dave Dombrowski is wise to focus on what he has. Which is plenty enough, David Murphy writes.

Starter Ranger Suárez spun five scoreless innings in a 0-0 tie against the Tigers on Tuesday night. Before the game, Bryce Harper returned to baseball activities with the Phillies in a light workout.

Test your knowledge with opening day inching closer. How many Phillies opening-day starters can you name?

It’s been a hot minute since a men’s basketball team has repeated as national champion, but could this be the year?

The Inquirer’s Jeff Neiburg thinks so. He breaks down why, and offers predictions for each regional in the bracket.

No. 7 has threaded through Drexel’s women’s basketball season. Here’s why that number is so lucky for the Dragons as they prepare for their NCAA Tournament first-round game.

The Columbia-Vanderbilt First Four game has been called the “spiciest.” And, turns out, it features a lot of Philadelphia ties.

Twenty years ago, the St. Joseph’s men’s basketball team was on a magical run. We relive the action from that 2003-04 team.

Next: The men’s First Four continues tonight (6:30 and 9, TruTV). The women’s First Four begins tonight (7 and 9, ESPNU).

After being drafted fifth overall, winning a Super Bowl, and developing into an All-Pro, Devin White didn’t have an ideal end to his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But White is looking forward to a fresh start with the Eagles, who have a need for a starting linebacker.

On the defensive line, the Eagles also added former Penn State tackle PJ Mustipher to compete for a spot.

Of course, the Eagles can also add to their defense in the draft, and they do here in Devin Jackson’s mock draft 3.0.

On Valentine’s Day, the Flyers showed Sean Couturier the love by naming him the 20th captain in franchise history.

But John Tortorella apparently is not big on romance, as just 34 days after naming “Coots” captain, the coach elected to bench him for Tuesday’s game vs. Toronto. The move comes after Couturier had seen his ice time and special-teams role cut significantly in recent weeks.

Couturier did not mince words when asked about the benching: “Definitely frustrated with the way I’ve been treated around [here] lately. But it is what it is.” Yikes.

Even without Couturier in the lineup, the Flyers held off a late Toronto rally for a 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs, picking up a much needed win for their playoff push.

Next: The Flyers hit the road to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

What has drawn so many 76ers players — and NBA stars at large — to the game of chess? The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell spoke to Paul Reed, De’Anthony Melton and Daryl Morey about the craze at Melton’s “Make Your Move” event, a series of friendly games played with students from Camden Academy Charter School and the Knight School Chess Academy at the Sixers’ practice facility. “I love games that stroke the mental,” Reed said. “It’s not easy. You’ve really got to figure out how to win.”

The Sixers’ upcoming West Coast swing will be a good barometer, Keith Pompey writes.

Next: The Sixers are out west to face the Phoenix Suns tonight (10, NBCSP).

Worth a look

Reverent Rockets: This trio of Audenried girls’ basketball players is helping lead a playoff push while observing Ramadan.

More madness: Here’s every wrestling event around Philadelphia during WrestleMania week.

🧠 Trivia time answer

We asked you: What was Mike Schmidt’s career high for home runs in a season?

Answer: D: 48. Schmidt hit 48 homers in 1980, the Phillies’ championship season. Dave A. was first with the correct answer.

It’s the ultimate school spirit showdown! Fill out your mascot bracket and help pick Philly’s favorite. The top school wins bragging rights, a banner for its gym — and a $1,000 donation!

What you’re saying about younger Phils

Which of the younger Phillies do you expect to have a breakout season? Among your responses:

Alec Bohm! He’s basically been ignored over the winter after progressive improvement every year with both bat and glove. I look for more improvement from the Bohmer. — Ken C.

I’m hoping it’s Rojas, that would be huge. Stott and Bohm have established themselves and just need to be more consistent. I look for great things from all three of these players, especially if the Phils are to win the division. — Tom G.

Sounds promising for Alec Bohm but I’m going with Bryson Stott. He had an excellent season in 2023 and will keep getting better each year. My money’s on him. — Kathy T.

I am looking for Bohm, Marsh, and Stott to have breakout seasons here in 2024. Last year they batted .274, .280, and .277 — all 3 are capable of batting .300, especially Stott. I am hoping Marsh gets to play every day and not end up platooning in left. Of course if Rojas can’t hit he might be moving back to center, but I think he is due to really break out. — Everett S.

The Phillies have two prime candidates that threaten to become the next Phillies all-star players. Alec Bohm is one of them, and another in a long line of top Phillies third basemen, including Mike Schmidt, Scott Rolen and Dick Allen. The other breakout candidate is Bryson Stott, another in a series of excellent second basemen that includes Chase Utley, Mickey Morandini, Dave Cash, Manny Trillo, and Juan Samuel. ... My bet on the biggest jump in class to be Stott, who raised his batting average 46 points to .280 in his second year. He also hit 15 HRs last year, and looks like a longer-term 20-25 homers hitter, who is a very good defensive second baseman. His trajectory up is a little steeper than Bohm, so he is my pick, by a tiny bit. They are both key players in a packed 2024 Phillies lineup that may not have many weak spots. — Jay W.

I think Stott will have a great year. A little seasoning is just what he needed to get started. He is patient and selective and will be more so due to last year’s playoff experience. He is also a very good defensive player. I would like him to lead off as [Kyle] S. strikes out too much. Though he does hit a lot of homers it’s all or nothing and he can’t run or steal bases as Stott can. — Vince H.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Scott Lauber, Matt Mullin, Sam Morris, Jeff Neiburg, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, Matt Ryan, Olivia Reiner, Devin Jackson, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Aaron Carter, Gabriela Carroll, and Joseph Santoliquito.

