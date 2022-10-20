The stars came out Tuesday night in San Diego, and not just in the sky.

The players the Phillies paid so much for — Zack Wheeler, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber — lived up to their billing in the brightest lights to date this season and led them to a 2-0 victory over the Padres in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

The Padres’ stars could only watch as a moon shot sailed off the bat of Schwarber, his blast following one by Harper. Behind those solo shots, Wheeler allowed just one hit and one walk in seven innings. José Alvarado then worked out of a jam to close out the win.

Phillies majority owner John Middleton committed more than half a billion dollars to three players in the last three years, Marcus Hayes writes: He got his money’s worth Tuesday night from Zack Wheeler, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber. This is what $527 million looks like when it earns its money.

The Padres are feeling the pressure, and that’s largely because of the punch Wheeler and Aaron Nola bring as the Game 1 and 2 starters, respectively, David Murphy writes.

Reliever David Robertson missed the divisional round with a strained calf, but he Phillies added him to their roster for the NLCS.

Robinson rejoins a bullpen that features a new-look José Alvarado. “I’m not the same Alvarado that I was before,” the reliever says.

Looking ahead to Game 2 (4:35 p.m. today, Fox), Padres starter Blake Snell says he won’t pitch his childhood friend Harper, who broke his thumb on a Snell pitch in June, any differently.

James Harden wasn’t quite himself over the last two seasons. He was involved in two trades and suffered a hamstring injury that clearly hindered his ability to shoot and drive, two pillars of his multifaceted offensive package. He appeared to have both back in Tuesday night’s season-opening 126-117 loss against the Boston Celtics, producing 35 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

As the 2022-23 season gets going, Harden told The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey that he feels happy and healthy and is simply excited to play good basketball. “Here, it’s fresh. It’s relief. It’s like, let’s just go hoop.”

Next: The Sixers take the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for their home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As a bonus to the Eagles’ win against the Cowboys on Sunday, the victory marked the 600th regular-season victory in franchise history. The Eagles might not have been the first in the NFL to 600, but there are many players, coaches, and moments that helped them reach the milestone.

Another day, another rally. The Flyers came back to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, on Tuesday night and are 3-0 for the first time since 2011-12. Here’s how they got there.

Noah Cates is making himself right at home at center after a position shift.

Next: The Flyers head to Sunrise, Fla., to take on the Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. today (TNT).

The Union are back at trying to win the MLS Cup after a first-round playoff bye. One big reason for the team’s success this season has been the guidance from manager Jim Curtin.

The Union’s results are especially remarkable in comparison to other clubs this season, some of which spent far more on salaries to star players.

Another interesting element is how the squad has become more successful as Curtin has gotten more comfortable in his own style.

One big fan of soccer in general and the Union in particular? Sixers star Joel Embiid.

Next: The Union host FC Cincinnati on Thursday at Subaru Park (8 p.m., FS1 and Fox Deportes)

