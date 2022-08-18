OK, get that Sharpie out, if you’re an old head who still uses a paper calendar. Otherwise, time to program your phone calendar with the top Sixers games you won’t want to miss this year.

The full NBA schedule is out, and if the opening night and Christmas dates and matchups for the Sixers didn’t already give it away, the rest of the schedule makes clear the team’s importance in the eyes of the league office. They’re front and center for the NBA this year.

Now, whether that adds up to a team worth watching depends, of course, on the performances of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden.

The Phillies have been shut out four times in seven games since Kyle Schwarber went down with a strained right calf last Thursday. The latest shutout came Wednesday in a 1-0 loss to the Reds in Cincinnati. Shutdown reliever Seranthony Domínguez showed he was human, giving up back-to-back two-out singles in the ninth inning.

The good news: After an off day today, Schwarber is likely to return Friday night as the designated hitter when the Phillies open a four-game showdown series with the division-leading New York Mets.

The bad news: Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh is likely to land on the disabled list after suffering a bone bruise in his left knee and a sprained left ankle. Símon Muzziotti, the top candidate to be called up to replace Marsh, was lost for the season Saturday with a partially torn patellar tendon in his knee.

Bryce Harper is ramping up for his return after thumb surgery, taking batting practice at Citizens Bank Park in preparation for a rehab assignment in the minors. His batting practice pitcher is his father, Ron.

Next: Aaron Nola (8-9, 3.07 ERA) will start for the Phillies against the Mets’ Chris Bassitt (10-7, 3.27) at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

The Eagles begin two days of joint practices with the Browns today in Cleveland.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has been a champion of joint practices. Last summer, the Eagles practiced against the New York Jets and New England Patriots. Sirianni saw those sessions as extremely valuable to the point where one might consider practices as worthwhile as the actual preseason games.

Josh Tolentino examines the key matchups between the Birds and Browns at practice.

Next: The Eagles will play their second preseason game in Cleveland at 1 p.m. Sunday (NBC10).

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and recap the two joint practices leading into the game. Watch Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday.

The Union have never defeated FC Dallas in Texas. The heat isn’t the only reason why, but it probably helps the hometown team more than it helps the visitors. Or at least, hurts them a little less.

One day the Union will have their day in Texas against FC Dallas. Wednesday was not that day.

Worth a look

La Salle ready to explore: With Fran Dunphy in as head coach, there is some buzz around La Salle basketball. On Wednesday the Explorers released their nonconference schedule, which is highlighted by a trip to Jamaica.

Temple traditions: Former Owls coach Al Golden established the tradition of single-digit numbers being a special honor, and now those leaders are hoping to bring back Temple’s fighting spirit.

Maddening memories: Remember when the sight of Carson Wentz and Ben Simmons filled fans with hope for the future? Well, after all that curdled, fans still get to see them again and again, Marcus Hayes writes.

Where were you?

Now that the Phillies have celebrated 10,000 wins, it’s time for a look back to the losses milestone. Where were you in 2007? At the stadium to mark the milestone? Current Phillie Rhys Hoskins remembered being a freshman in high school at the time.

What you’re saying about unsung Phillies

We asked you: Who is your favorite under-the-radar Phillie and why?

Among your responses:

Willie Montanez !!! Very entertaining player and helped us acquire Garry Lee Maddox in a trade with the Giants — Bruce E.

My under the radar player is Chooch. He was such a great player. We all think of the great pitchers he caught for but we forget that it was Chooch who called for the pitches that helped make those pitchers great. — Sandie M.

Nick Maton is my favorite. Does a good job when called a upon. He’s versatile and always has a smile on his face, whether playing or not. A true team-first player. — Tom G.

Carlos Ruiz (Chooch) is definitely the most underrated and most overlooked Phillie of all time. Leading the Phillies through the best decade ever (2007-2016), Chooch was the battery mate of some of the best pitchers in Phillies history (Cole Hamels, Brett Myers, Jamie Moyer, Brad Lidge, Cliff Lee, Roy Oswalt, and of course — Roy Halladay). Ruiz was the catcher in 3 no-hit games, including a perfect game (Roy Halladay) and a postseason no-hitter. In 2012 Chooch had the amazing batting average of .325 and was selected to the All-Star team that year. Unquestionably, without Ruiz, the Phillies probably would not have reached the World Series in 2008 or 2009. Chooch clearly gets my vote for most underrated Phillies player of all time. — Steven F.

Of course it is Garrett Stubbs, since JT wants to play every game. Stubbs certainly makes the most of his opportunities. —Bill M.

My favorite under the radar Phillie is Jean Segura. He does everything well, seems to always get on base somehow, and appears to really enjoy his teammates. — Tom O.

Matt Vierling is very talented in all phases of the game. Quality utility player. Hope he’s around awhile. — Daniel B.

Hey, my choice is Brad Hand; he doesn’t get talked bout as much as some of the other guys in the bullpen but he is a true professional. He always takes the ball when he is called on whether that’s in 6th, 7th, 8th, or 9th inning. — Chris B.

