Eagles fans are jacked up over the team’s prospects for this season, and for good reason.

A.J. Brown is in the fold, adding a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver to the passing game. The defense brings in upgrades in Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Kyzir White. And rookies Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean look like keepers. The NFC East seems to be ripe for the taking.

So ... what could go wrong? (Sorry, in Philadelphia, we always have to ask.) Well, first, we have to see if Jalen Hurts is The Guy at quarterback. Second, we have to see if that upgraded defense is as good as advertised. Marcus Hayes was talking to a former member of the Eagles coaching staff who wondered whether Jonathan Gannon’s defense is capable of actually stopping good quarterbacks. (That was far from the case last season.)

And so now we get to see. Enough of the speculation. Jared Goff of the Lions will be the first test on Sunday. As Hayes points out, there will be many more down the road. The Eagles may well be bound for a playoff run, but in the name of Vince Young, let’s not call them a Dream Team just yet.

A player to watch in the opener is Miles Sanders, who missed some time in training camp with a hamstring injury and dealt with injuries last season as well. He has given off the vibe especially this offseason that he’s motivated to reach his potential and get the respect he deserves. According to his mentor, once Sanders’ best self appears on the field, “He’s going to give teams hell.”

Perhaps Sanders takes out his frustration on the Lions. The Eagles could have a relatively easy time against Detroit in the opener given the talent gap, and our writers’ score predictions reflect that. But on the other team is Philly native D’Andre Swift, a rushing and receiving threat who can be dangerous with the ball in his hands.

For Sanders, it’s a contract year. The Eagles, of course, also would have options in the early rounds of the NFL draft if things don’t work out.

What’s the argument against calling up Andrew Painter as soon as the minor league season ends? This question was posed to an NL scout by The Inquirer’s David Murphy. His response? “I don’t have one.” Conventional baseball scouting wisdom says promoting the 19-year-old prospect shouldn’t happen. But maybe it should for this Phillies team. Here’s why.

Could Zack Wheeler rejoin the Phillies’ rotation without a minor-league tune-up? He’s done it before.

The Phillies acquired Edmundo Sosa for his dependable glove, but his work with hitting coach Kevin Long is helping him show there is more to his game.

Looking towards the playoffs, however, the Phillies need more of a complete effort than they managed against the Marlins.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game home series against the Nationals at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Noah Syndergaard (8-9, 4.07 ERA) is scheduled to start against Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-17, 6.28).

The buzz has been growing about the Union this season, thanks in part to a goal-scoring surge that has set new benchmarks in Major League Soccer. However, manager Jim Curtin isn’t taking his eyes off the main prize — or prizes — considering that the Union is chasing both the regular-season trophy of the Supporters’ Shield as well as the official league title, the MLS Cup.

As far as eligibility for international competitions, well, that’s another honor the Union haven’t quite yet clinched. Jonathan Tannenwald breaks down the various scenarios.

Two Delco-bred basketball players, Marianne Stanley and Theresa Grentz, won national titles together at tiny Immaculata College, then rose to more greatness as coaches in the college ranks. On Saturday, they’ll be inducted together into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wade Allison has had to be very patient the last few seasons, as instead of playing the game he loves, the talented Flyers winger has spent much of his time on the training table thanks to a laundry list of injuries and ailments.

Ahead of what Allison hopes is finally a breakthrough season for him health- and production-wise, Olivia Reiner caught up with the 24-year-old to discuss his frustrating injury history, challenging rehabs, and his expectations heading into training camp.

Bring on the Bobcats: Fresh off a strong performance in the opener, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. leads Penn State into a matchup with Ohio on Saturday.

What you’re saying about Jalen Hurts

We asked you: Will Hurts surpass the Black Eagles quarterbacks who have been his heroes? Among your responses:

The narrative of the Black quarterback dates back to the ‘60s and into the ‘70s. It is a bygone story. For you to insert race into the quarterback position in 2022 is like saying Blacks won’t ride public transportation because they have to sit in the back of the bus/trolley/train. Give it a rest. Can we talk about the quarterback position by the individual and not the skin color. It’s outdated.

Bottom line: win. That’s how you’re measured in the NFL. That’s how you’re measured in Philly. Skin color does not matter. Winning does. — Andy B.

Not sure how well he will play but as far as prior black Eagles QBs, Cunningham had the most talent. He was hindered by having a coach who didn’t know anything about coaching offense

McNabb was not an accurate passer. Will see where Hurts ends up on the list. — Stan M.

