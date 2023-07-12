Two super savers | Sports Daily Newsletter

The All-Star Game is all about celebrating greatness, right? That’s why it was such a good idea to have Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen at last night’s game in Seattle.

The two closers certainly qualify as great, and they share a lot in common. Both are 35. Jansen has 410 career saves and Kimbrel has 408. They both started their careers in 2010 as closers. And 14 years later, they’re racking up saves at almost the exact same pace.

And Jansen, the Boston Red Sox closer, is hoping his Phillies counterpart can keep up the pace. For a long while.

“I told him, we’re not stopping here,” Jansen said. “We’re going to 500 saves.”

Kimbrel certainly kept his form going with a save in the All-Star Game for the Rob Thomson-managed National League that broke the American League’s 11-year win streak.

Getting to know a bit about each player drafted by the Phillies means checking back as Scott Lauber updates the list of the latest prospects for the club’s roster.

It all started with first-round pick Aidan Miller, but as any true fan knows, a player picked later may ultimately rise up to make the big show.

We’ve also got an updated roster of local players who have been drafted elsewhere by MLB teams.

So will James Harden wind up with the Sixers after all? As David Murphy writes, whatever Harden’s motivations, it clearly isn’t personal. Last week, photographers captured him partying with Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and former Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin at a party in Las Vegas.

The team and Harden are said to be pursuing a trade, but as things stand right now, the Sixers’ best scenario is to hope that Harden has a change of heart.

Reserve center Mo Bamba is glad to sign on with the Sixers and join his mentor, Joel Embiid.

The Flyers introduced new signing Garnet Hathaway to the media Tuesday and the biggest takeaway was that Hathaway chose the rebuilding Flyers despite having other options to join Stanley Cup contenders.

“It’s [a team] that wants to continue to get better and be a lot more competitive than they were last year,” Hathaway said via a media availability session on Zoom. “And so that’s exciting with a group that is willing to put in the work to do that and being a big part of it, as well.”

Hathaway, who characterized himself as someone who is “difficult to play against,” is exactly that and combines skill, toughness, and grit into one 6-foot-3, 208-pound package. Based on his comments and style of players, we think Flyers fans are going to like this guy.

Zykee Scott and his family endured a tragedy on Jan. 5, 2022. The Fairmount rowhouse fire, one of the deadliest ever in Philadelphia, killed 12 people and left them without a home. In a story of incredible resilience, Scott watched out for his younger brothers, maintained his focus on school and football, and was rewarded with a scholarship offer from Penn State. Worth mentioning: He is only 14 years old, an incoming freshman at Imhotep Charter.

What’s going on with the Union? After a midseason surge up the standings, the team has lost back-to-back games and now has won just once in five games.

One reason for the team’s struggles can be traced to Andre Blake’s absence in goal. The reigning MLS Goaltender of the Year is away at the Gold Cup with Jamaica and his replacement, Joe Bendik, has hardly covered himself in glory during Blake’s sabbatical. Jonathan Tannenwald looks at Bendik’s struggles and some other reasons for the team’s recent swoon.

The Union may have another problem on their hands as one starter could be on the move due to reasons beyond the team’s control.

Next: The Union will look to get back on track Wednesday in the Music City against Nashville SC (8:30 p.m., Apple TV).

In a study of contrasts, we have James Bradberry and Deebo Samuel.

Bradberry was flagged for holding in the Super Bowl on a play that essentially sealed the Eagles’ fate and accepted responsibility. Since then, he re-signed with the Eagles and on Tuesday held a shoe giveaway for seniors in Philadelphia. For someone known for a key penalty, he’s headed into Year 2 with the Eagles feeling good.

For Samuel, he expressed after the 49ers’ NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles that if quarterback Brock Purdy hadn’t been injured, San Francisco would have won. Asked on the Zach Gelb Show on Monday why that would have been the case, Samuel answered but didn’t seem to want to continue on the Eagles topic and cut short the interview.

