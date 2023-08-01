Topper’s troubles | Sports Daily Newsletter

Last season, Rob Thomson, known to players and his friends as “Topper,” was the hero manager who took over for a frazzled Joe Girardi when the Phillies were floundering. Thomson righted the proverbial ship and guided the team to the World Series.

Though the Phillies fell short of winning the championship, the afterglow of coming so close helped boost Thomson. He’d already elevated to a permanent post with the team early in the playoff run, removing the interim label he’d worn for most of the season.

It seemed there was little that Thomson could do wrong. When president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski brought in another star player, Trea Turner, Phillies fans dared to dream of the team’s return to the World Series.

Yet the Phillies’ ship has not sailed smoothly this season. Thompson in particular has made some puzzling decisions at times. His various moves this season to try to prod Turner out of his slump, in particular, have proven fruitless.

Marcus Hayes, for one, has seen enough, declaring it’s time to hold Thomson accountable.

The days leading up to the trade deadline can be a whirlwind. Acquisition costs can suddenly rise and drop. Players become available as quickly as they are whisked off the board. The Phillies’ trade deadline last season was a great example. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski acquired Noah Syndergaard less than 30 minutes before the trade deadline. This is all to say that things change quickly this time of year. The Phillies’ top priority ahead of the 6 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline remains a right-handed-hitting corner outfielder who can hit for power. Here are a few names worth watching — on the Cardinals, Mets, and other teams.

The No. 2 hitter saved the day for Phillies against the Marlins and no, it wasn’t Trea Turner.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Miami at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (2-5, 4.22) will start for the Phillies.

Jordan Davis wanted to use the offseason to improve his conditioning, and he’s seen some progress just by looking in the mirror. The second-year defensive tackle knows that this season should bring him an increased role and had the mindset that he should prepare for it. Svelte he is not, but he does appear to be in better shape.

It doesn’t seem anyone was beating Eagles fans to the early-morning wakeup call though, as they came out in full force at Eagles Pro Shop locations to purchase kelly green jerseys on the first day of the release. The Eagles have scheduled two games when they’ll wear the alternate uniforms.

Next: The Eagles are scheduled to hold their first padded practice of training camp today.

In the three months since the Flyers’ season ended, Danny Brière has has been busy trying to unravel the mess the Flyers are in and get them on track for a rebuild. While Brière made it clear he wasn’t starting a “fire sale,” he’s made some big trades and had the Flyers involved in rumors of others. At the same time, he’s held steady through free agency, not giving away valuable capital for a short-term solution. With just more than two months before the Flyers report back for training camp, here’s an evaluation of how Brière has done.

Flyers’ 2022 draft pick Alex Bump has requested a release from Vermont and will enter the transfer portal.

Doc’s back: No, Doc Rivers isn’t coaching another NBA team yet, but at least as far as one’s television is concerned, he has returned.

