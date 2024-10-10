⚾ The morning after... | Sports Daily Newsletter

Have you ever taken a second to consider the feeling after a major loss? Life still goes on, but something just feels … different. You tackle the day as you did the day before and the day before that, but there’s that hollow feeling when you realize the investment of time spent believing that this would be the year was dashed in a single moment.

That’s what Francisco Lindor did to Phillies fans everywhere when he connected with a fastball down the middle in the sixth inning and took it deep for a grand slam that ultimately would end the Phillies’ postseason run.

The sting makes you forget that the Phillies once held the best record in Major League Baseball — before a summer slump. That the one-two-three punch of a slugger corps featuring Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber was electric — until it wasn’t.

It’s today’s watercooler talk, the chitchat with the barista at your coffee shop, the familiar head nod you’ll give anyone brave enough to wear Phillies gear today. The what-ifs you’ll ponder over lunch.

Take solace in the fact that all of this will happen under sunny skies on a day that feels like fall, with highs only reaching the low 60s.

Yes, it’s gonna feel weird. But try to seize today anyway, Philly. Spring training will be here before you know it. ⚾

Nick Nurse left Carroll, Iowa long ago, but he didn’t leave his hometown behind. Known as one of the Nurse Boys, the 76ers coach is the youngest of five brothers who were all-star athletes in the small town of just over 10,000. Nurse has become the most famous person to emerge from the family — and the town — because of his basketball exploits. The game made him an NBA champion and citizen of the world, with stops in Des Moines, Iowa, the British Basketball League, Toronto, and finally, Philly. But all along the way, Carroll has remained home and served as Nurse’s North Star.

This week, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson returned to the practice field, a fantastic moment considering he was slowly returning from his fourth known concussion. And while it’s good for the organization and supreme lovers of Eagles football to see a key piece of the offense return, the time away found Johnson reflecting on just how volatile his career choice is.

On Wednesday, Johnson sat down with reporters to offer insight into his mental state and the cautionary tales that have prepared him to work smarter — and, ideally, safer — in his return to the field, one that could happen as soon as this Sunday against the Browns.

The game could also see rookie Cooper DeJean assume the starting nickel role where Avonte Maddox has struggled.

And at linebacker, after Devin White was released, the Eagles expressed their confidence in what they have at the position with Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

John Tortorella’s methods and antics can be debated, but there’s no arguing with his track record of building successful hockey teams.

In fact, Tortorella’s third full season seems to be the one when his message starts to really resonate. Year 3 in Tampa Bay yielded a Stanley Cup, while his teams also reached great heights in New York (Eastern Conference finals) and Columbus (the franchise’s first-ever playoff series win) during the Bostonian’s third full year behind the bench.

Here’s what makes Tortorella successful in Year 3 and a look at whether the Flyers are built to continue the trend in 2024-25.

Goalie Egor Zavragin, 19, won’t be part of the Flyers’ potential success in Year 3 under Tortorella, but the Russian prospect made a move Wednesday that could hint at big things down the line.

Next: The Flyers open the regular season Friday in Vancouver (10 p.m., NBCSP).

Brenden Aaronson is in a pretty good spot at the moment.

The Medford native is not only on the radar of new U.S. men’s soccer team manager Mauricio Pochettino, but he’s a player that Poch has done his homework on and sees as a key piece of the national team’s makeup with the 2026 FIFA World Cup continuing to draw closer.

“When you watch [a player], you feel something,” Pochettino said of Aaronson recently. “But then when you create a relationship and you start to work with them, you start to feel if it is exactly what you thought before or if it’s completely different when you’ve met and you know the player.”

The Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald has more on Aaronson’s upside and how Pochettino plans to use him, starting with a pair of upcoming international friendlies.

Worth a look

On this date

Oct. 10, 2017: Sixers center Joel Embiid locks in a five-year rookie contract extension valued at $146.5 million. It’s money he vowed would help him improve the infrastructure within his native country of Cameroon.

