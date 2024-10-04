The Phillies’ record this season in each uniform, from worst to best

Baseball fans are obsessed with statistics, and breaking them down in every possible way.

Are the Phillies better at home or away? How often do they hit with runners in scoring positions? Is Kyle Schwarber actually better in June?

Ahead of the first postseason match up between the Phillies and the New York Mets, we decided to look into one split that is often neglected: With which uniform do the Phillies win the most?

We found out using game stats from Baseball Reference and uniform information Uniform Lineup, which we then double-checked against photos from home games.

MLB rolled out new uniforms this year, which players did not like. The backlash was so severe that they ended up announcing changes beginning in 2025. The Phillies unveiled their City Connect uniform, but the design leaked ahead of the official announcement. In 2024, uniforms made news.

So, here are the Phillies’ uniforms ranked from worst to best based on the regular season record:

City Connect: .500

The good news is that the Phillies were so good this year that no uniform ended the regular season with a losing record. But City Connect got as close as possible.

The Phillies have worn the new — and controversial — yellow and blue uniforms on 12 “Lights Up Friday” games at Citizen Bank Park since their April debut, winning six and losing six.

To be fair to City Connect, 12 games is a small sample. But if you didn’t like the uniform for any reason, now you can pretend that your real objection is that it has the worst record.

(Author’s note: This writer’s bias against City Connect did not affect the quality of the statistical analysis)

Gray: .506

The Phillies’ gray uniform record is just their away record, .506.

It makes sense that, aside from City Connect, the Phillies’ worst-performing uniform is the one they wear away from the sellout crowd at Citizens Bank Park. They wore the uniform in 81 away games, and snagged a win in 41 of those — including the 95th and final win of the regular season against the Washington Nationals last weekend.

Cream: .522

The cream alternative uniform has been a day-games fixture at the Bank for over a decade, and the Phillies wore it in 23 games this regular season.

By now, Philadelphia is well-versed with this Phillies team’s partying habits. So perhaps it’s not the biggest surprise that day games weren’t where the Phillies shined brightest, winning 12 and losing 11.

But we still got some magical moments in the slick-cream uniform.

There was the season’s only home run by the backup catcher, lost-game pitcher, and chief vibes officer, Garrett Stubbs, in a June walk-off win against the Miami Marlins. And Nick Castellanos’ walk-off single against the Pittsburgh Pirates back in April.

Powder Blue: .714

The Phillies had seven Throwback Thursday games in which they wore the classic powder blue uniforms, and they won all but two.

Note to City Connect: It’s possible to have a good record even with a small sample.

Pinstripe: .795

When the leader is The Showman, it follows that the team will have their best record in prime time. Never a doubt.

The classic white uniforms with pinstripes are the main home kit, and they wear them for most evening games at the Bank (when it’s not Throwback Thursday or City Connect Friday).

The Phillies played 39 games in the pin stripes and won a whopping 31, including Bryce Harper’s August walk-off single to beat the Houston Astros.

Lights on. Pinstriped ready. Show time.