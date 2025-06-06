⚾ Phillies need help | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s a long season, we know. The Phillies have come back to earth with only three wins in their last 10 games, punctuated by another wretched start by Jesús Luzardo. (More on him in a minute.)

But Luzardo’s struggles rank pretty far down on the list of reasons to worry about this Phillies team, David Murphy writes. The same cannot be said about their lineup.

The Phillies are 19-22 when an opponent scores more than two runs. That points to an offense that is simply not getting it done. The core of Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner has seen little help this season and maybe it’s time to start being concerned about it.

The trade deadline might not be the answer, either, Murphy writes. Maybe it’s time to tap into the talent in the farm system. Hello, Otto Kemp? How about Justin Crawford?

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

What’s wrong with Luzardo? That’s the question the Phillies are asking as they leave Toronto for a series in Pittsburgh today. Luzardo, dominant for the first two months of the season, has given up 20 earned runs in his last two starts, including eight against the Blue Jays on Thursday. How do they get him back on track?

J.T. Realmuto felt nauseous after taking a foul ball to the groin area, and it kept him out of Thursday’s game. But he doesn’t expect to be out long.

Next: The Phillies open a series in Pittsburgh at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP). They will make it a bullpen game against former teammate Bailey Falter (4-3, 3.14 ERA).

DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick provided their share of highlights with the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. This fall, they’ll return as head coaches in the college game.

Jackson’s Delaware State team will play Vick’s Norfolk State squad on Oct. 30 at the Linc.

Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan is with the senior U.S. national team for the first time after he was named to the roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup. He will be joined by defender Nathan Harriel.

In all, eight players with local ties made the cut for the Gold Cup. The U.S. will play Turkey on Saturday in East Hartford, Conn.

Medford’s Brenden Aaronson is happy to return to action with the U.S. team.

Sovereignty captured the Kentucky Derby and Journalism won the Preakness. The two colts will square off again Saturday in the Belmont Stakes. Here’s everything you need to know about the third jewel of racing’s Triple Crown at Saratoga, including our predictions.

Worth a look

Roy Halladay threw the second perfect game in Phillies history — and only the 20th ever in Major League Baseball — on May 29, 2010, in Miami. Tom McCarthy had the call on television, and even now, he considers it the No. 1 moment in his 18 years in the Phillies’ broadcast booth. To mark the 15th anniversary of that unforgettable game, McCarthy sits down with The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber on the latest episode of “Phillies Extra” to relive the 115-pitch masterpiece of Halladay’s Hall of Fame career. Watch here.

What you’re saying about second acts

We asked you: Which athlete do you think has a good second act? Among your responses:

Would be hard to top Dr. Bobby Brown of the Yankees who became an MD after his time as an MLB pitcher. But our own Richie Ashburn had an amazing second career as Phillies color commentator while working with By Saam, Bill Campbell, and Harry Kalas for 35 years. Richie kept us well entertained with his knowledge of the game and his wit. Definitely one of Philadelphia’s most beloved former athletes and personalities. — Everett S.

How about Eric Heiden, the Olympic multiple gold medal winner (in speedskating) and professional cyclist, who is now an orthopedic surgeon? — Doug R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Ed Barkowitz, Luke Reasoner, Kerith Gabriel, Gabriela Carroll, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, Isabella DiAmore, and Scott Lauber.

Thanks for reading, Sports Daily fans. I’ll see you in Monday’s newsletter. — Jim