Sixers ambition | Sports Daily Newsletter

So the season is over, and what have the Sixers done? A lot, actually, but even a record season with milestones like having the league leader in scoring (Joel Embiid) team up with the league leader in assists (James Harden), tends to get overlooked when the drought for going deep in the NBA playoffs has lasted so long.

That creates a certain lack of appreciation for even the good memories of the regular season. The playoffs are under a bigger spotlight than ever. There’s a sense of “now or never” in the air.

Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey takes a look at this conundrum, where in many ways, it feels like the Sixers’ season that really matters is just getting started in the postseason.

Tyrese Maxey had a rough patch this season, which happened to coincide with his return from a fractured foot and momentary demotion from starter to sixth man. But many heart-to-heart talks — a couple with Joel Embiid and another with his parents — got Maxey back to his regular jovial self, and that change bore out on the court, where his numbers returned to normal and he became as dangerous as ever. That switch comes just in time for the NBA playoffs.

Next: The Sixers start their first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

In spring training, owner John Middleton promised the Phillies’ National League championship rings would be a sight to see. Unveiled Sunday and presented to 29 players and 12 coaches in an on-field ceremony, the 14-karat white gold rings have 668 gemstones, including 419 diamonds, 152 rubies, and 97 sapphires. They also contain designs that were synonymous with the postseason run, including radio play-by-player Scott Franzke’s signature “Bedlam at the Bank” call and “Dancing On My Own,” the title of the song that became the team’s anthem. Hey, when you’ve won only eight pennants in 140 seasons, you’re entitled to go all-out.

The Phillies had a two-run lead and their best right-handed relievers lined up to get the last six outs for a three-game sweep of the Reds on a sun-splashed Easter Sunday. But Craig Kimbrel and Seranthony Domínguez botched all of that.

Nine games into the season, the Phillies are on Plan D at first base. This time, though, the change is by choice, not out of necessity.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game home series against Jean segura and the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. Monday (NBCSP). Matt Strahm (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start against reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.84).

The Eagles went bargain hunting in free agency for players outside the organization as they prepare for a sizable Jalen Hurts contract extension. But the team has a history of finding some gems with short-term deals. Josh Tolentino ranked the external signings, and at the top of the list is running back Rashaad Penny, an injury-plagued player with some upside as Miles Sanders departed in free agency.

In the draft, the Eagles also love selecting offensive linemen, and there will be some good interior options for the team later this month.

The Flyers entered Sunday’s game against the Boston Bruins looking to snap a losing skid. Unfortunately, that streak reached seven games, as the Bruins broke the NHL record for wins in a season with a 5-3 victory over the Flyers.

The Flyers got goals from Wade Allison, Joel Farabee, and Owen Tippett, but it wasn’t enough, as David Pastrňák fired a hat trick to reach 60 goals and help clinch the Bruins’ historic 63rd win.

But the biggest Flyers news came off the ice, as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the team has decided not to offer prospect Jay O’Brien a contract. O’Brien, 23, was a first-round selection in 2018 by the Flyers and recently completed his senior season at Boston University. The Flyers had until Aug. 15 to sign O’Brien but instead are choosing to let him hit free agency, a concession that they do not see O’Brien developing into the player they once envisioned. The team will receive a second-round pick as compensation for not signing O’Brien.

Next: The Flyers close out their home slate at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night (7 p.m., NBCSP).

So close, and yet

Mallory Swanson was in fine form for the United States women’s national team, as sure a lock for this summer’s World Cup as there could be, until she collided with an opponent on the field and then collapsed with a left knee injury that turned out to be a patellar tendon rupture.

Now the USWNT must regroup.

In contrast, the Union merely lost a game, and one in which they rested most of their starters in anticipation of having them fully rested for an important Concacaf Champions League game on Wednesday.

Worth a look

Mickelson’s machinations: At the Masters, all was well once more for Phil Mickelson, for at least one glorious day.

Rahm roars: How exactly were patriotic cheers at the Masters directed to a Spaniard over an American? Well, it starts with LIV versus PGA.

Shadow self: Tiger Woods endured much to make the cut at the Masters, then finally withdrew when plantar fasciitis became too painful.

Holy Ghost legend: Some dedicate themselves to something so much over the years, that there’s a certain sacredness to their work.

On this date

In 1916, in the second-floor boardroom of the Hotel Martinique on 32nd and Broadway, the Professional Golfers’ Association of America was born. There were 78 members elected that day, including 35 PGA Charter Members, of which 28 were born outside the U.S.

These days, players who defect from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf are still welcome at the Masters, even as Augusta National officials expressed disappointment in the division it has caused in golf.

Our March Sports Daily reader MVP offers the Phillies his wisdom:

Advice to my favorite sports team the Philadelphia Phillies. I have been with you since August 7, 1948 when I first saw you as a ten year old sitting in the left field bleachers at Shibe Park. I was hooked for life and now as an 85 year old just as interested as I was then.

Ok, you have definitely had a rough start, but don’t let it get you down. Yes you have lost your two leaders in Bryce and Rhys and your highly anticipated rookie pitcher Painter, but you still have the nucleus of a winning team capable of another run for the World Series.

Take a deep breath and think back to all the accomplishments and fun of last year and then just dig in and take it one game at a time. You have some of baseball’s most outstanding players among you, and some young players who are going to be future stars, and possibly your best bench in many years. Your manager Rob Thomson was the best in MLB last year and along with his excellent coaching staff will be there to help you throughout this 2023 season. If I was playing in the majors I can’t think of a better owner to work for than John Middleton. I truly believe you have all you need to return to the playoffs and beyond. Now you are at home where you’re at your best. Use Rhy’s bat slam and Bryce’s “Let’s give them something to remember” as your rally cry and just have fun. — Everett S.

