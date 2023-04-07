Sixers are set | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Sixers are locked into the third seed for the NBA playoffs. That also means they’re likely facing the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. The matchup, frankly, has lost some edge with former Sixer Ben Simmons sidelined for the season with injury issues, as well as the midseason departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to teams in the Western Conference.

The biggest issue now for Joel Embiid and Co. is staying focused and playing as well as they can in the postseason. Others have glimpsed greatness in certain performances that recalls the last 76ers team to win a title, but potential doesn’t translate to championships without discipline. The Sixers will have to prove they have what it takes.

Opening day at Citizens Bank Park is finally here. The anticipation of rain during the game window on Thursday led to the Phillies delaying the game to Friday when they will kick off the home schedule of their 141st season. The Phillies return home after losing five of their first six games for their first 1-5 start since 2007, but that season did end with a division crown. What’s in store Friday and for the rest of the season? Join Phillies/MLB reporter Scott Lauber and staff writer Matt Breen as they host Gameday Central starting at 1:30 p.m. at inquirer.com/philliesgameday to discuss all things Phillies.

Next: The Phillies take on the Reds at 3:05 p.m. Friday (NBC10). Zack Wheeler (0-1, 8.31) will start against Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (0-0, 8.10).

With just three weeks until the NFL draft, all attention turns to scouting and player evaluation.

In that vein, out draft experts, EJ Smith and Devin Jackson, are hard at work breaking down all the top prospects and potential fits for the Eagles.

Who does Smith have the Eagles taking at No. 10 overall? Find out here in his second three-round mock draft of the season.

While defensive line, offensive line, safety, and running back are the positions most often discussed with the Eagles and the draft, the teams lacks wide receiver depth behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Here are some wide receivers Howie Roseman could target to support his star duo later this month.

All week we have touted the 76ers’ 1983 championship team, celebrating their 40-year anniversary and waxing poetic about Julius Erving’s grace, Moses Malone’s “Fo, Fo, Fo” prediction, and so much more. And since we’re parsing every part of that historic team, it makes sense to take a look at how they compare to other title teams. And while its fun to make comparisons across eras, it’s not always fair. The Inquirer’s David Murphy explains why it’s more complicated than you think.

Thursday’s home finale didn’t go the Sixers’ way, leaving their first-round playoff matchup still in the air.

Next: The Sixers hit the road for their final two regular season games, starting Friday against the Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m., NBCSP).

The Flyers had a familiar face in the crease Thursday night as Carter Hart returned after missing five games with a lower-body injury. Another familiar face was missing, as Tony DeAngelo was scratched by John Tortorella.

Unfortunately, the Flyers couldn’t welcome Hart back with a win as the goalie was shellacked with a barrage from the opening whistle against the Dallas Stars.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Saturday against the New York Islanders (7:30 p.m., NBCSP).

In the midst of an incredibly busy season for the Union, Nathan Harriel has become a bit of a defending Swiss Army knife, doing whatever task is required.

Jim Curtin is grateful for this, certainly, because the upcoming games don’t get any easier for the Union.

What you’re saying about the Phillies as repeat NL champions

We asked: Do you think the Phillies will repeat as NL champs? Among your responses:

It is obvious that the start of the 23 Season has gotten off to a very bad start. Hoskins is missed for his leadership and enthusiasm as well as his bat. Not until Harper comes back will they get going and start playing as a team with a mission. I do not see a lot of looseness in the team and I also see that Nick C. will not be what we need him to be. He just isn’t good enough for the $100 mil he is being paid. Pitching is always key to any run and that issue is evolving. If the pitching staff does its job, then we will have an easier way in. The team will make a good run at the NL Championship and just make it in on the last week of play. — Vince H.

No, not as long as Schwarber is batting second. He hits too many solo and insignificant homers. He should be bating fifth or sixth. — Paul D.

They will not and they will struggle to make the playoffs. First of all, a win in April is as important as a win in September. Secondly, the Braves and Mets have better pitching and a better lineup. Here’s the main reason - the Phillies look disinterested. I’m not referring to a World Series hangover - I am referring to base running mistakes, shabby defense, and an unreliable bullpen. Bryce Harper will do his best to wake this team up but that should be the manager’s job and he appears to be incapable of doing it. — Dennis J.

Honestly, who thought they’d win the NL and go to the World Series last year? Not too many I think. That being said, it’s very hard to repeat the success of the previous year. The stats support that. I’d like to say in a perfect world they will do it again. They certainly have the talent. But for right now, it doesn’t look like a repeat to me. I hope I’m wrong. — Kathy T.

