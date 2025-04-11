⚾ Part of the Vet lives on | Sports Daily Newsletter

Readers of a certain age surely will remember Philadelphia Phil and Phillis, the cheesy mascots who stood at home plate for the national anthem in the early days of the Vet.

“To be honest about it,” Phillies showman Bill Giles said in 2017, “they weren’t terrifically received.”

The gritty Veterans Stadium was not terrifically received through the years, either, but it was ours, darn it, and it was Philly through and through. Statues of Phil and Phillis were part of an elaborate home run display when the Vet was brand new — and the display failed to work at the stadium’s debut in 1971.

They fixed it, of course, but Phil and Phillis’ days seemed numbered from the start. The Phanatic sprouted in 1978 and the colonial-garbed mascots were out of there.

The statues of the pair live on at Storybook Land near the Shore. Matt Breen tells the tale of Phil and Phillis, tracking down the two people who wore those bulky costumes to portray them. One of them used to hitchhike to the games.

Alec Bohm hasn’t hit seventh in the order since 2023. But that’s where the Phillies third baseman found himself penciled in Thursday for the series finale against the Atlanta Braves following an 0-for-5 performance Wednesday night. Bohm hasn’t hit lower than fourth this season, but he is mired in a slump that has lowered his average to .178. Phillies manager Rob Thomson maintained his confidence in Bohm but said he is trying to take heat off him with the move.

A 2 hour, 45 minute rain delay between the sixth and seventh innings resulted in a 4-2 Phillies loss. Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning to walk it off.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series in St. Louis at 8:15 tonight (NBCSP+). Aaron Nola (0-2, 6.35 ERA) will start against Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante (1-0, 3.86).

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the appropriate thing when he showed up at Lincoln Financial Field to drum up interest for this summer’s Club World Cup: “Go Birds.”

The Linc will host opening-round games in June and a quarterfinal on July 4, and of course the stadium will host men’s World Cup action in 2026. Infantino is visiting the Club World Cup’s 11 host cities on a marketing tour, and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Mayor Cherelle L. Parker were among the dignitaries at his Philadelphia stop. “Buy tickets,” Infantino said. “There are still a few available.”

FIFA plans to donate $1 million to grow grassroots soccer in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are signing veteran wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., providing them some depth for a corps that already has A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson. In four seasons since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers, Marshall has 67 receptions. He played for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

The Flyers have a goalie problem … again.

It’s a story as old as time, or at least one that has repeated itself for much of the past 50 years since Bernie Parent hung up his goalie mask. With the NHL’s worst team save percentage (.878), the Flyers’ goaltending has been the team’s Achilles’ heel the past two seasons.

Changes seem inevitable at this point as it seems naive to think that Sam Ersson, Ivan Fedotov, and Aleksei Kolosov will all be back next season. While the subtraction part should be easy, finding a legitimate upgrade will be no easy task in a weak free-agent class.

Here’s a look at what’s gone wrong this season in the Flyers’ crease and some potential targets for the Orange and Black via free agency and the trade market.

On a positive note for the Flyers, prospect Alex Bump and Western Michigan advanced to Saturday’s national title game with a 3-2 win over Denver in double overtime. Jackie Spiegel profiles the soon-to-be NHL-bound goal scorer who many believe will be “an absolute steal” as a former fifth-round pick.

Adem Bona has simple marching orders to close the 76ers’ season. “Just continue to keep doing what he’s doing,” coach Nick Nurse says.

That direction makes sense given Bona’s recent results. The second-round pick averaged 14.9 points on 73.3% shooting, 8.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 2.7 blocks in the last seven games, including a career-high 28 points on 13-for-15 shooting against two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He’s hoping to put together two more strong showings to close the season.

Worth a look

On the heels of his Eagles winning a second Super Bowl title in seven years, Jeffrey Lurie was aglow at the annual NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. Not only that, his public comments sent a clear message to the rest of the league: He expects the franchise to keep winning, and winning big. Jeff McLane reports in the latest episode of unCovering the Birds. Listen here.

What you’re saying about Villanova

We asked you: Will Villanova ever return to being the city’s best Big 5 program? Among your responses:

I hope so. But the transfer portal and NIL have ruined college sports. You can’t build a solid foundation when your players decide to move to “greener pastures” (pun intended). Jay knew this was coming and smartly got out. It has gone from “be true to your school” to “show me the money.” Sad. Very sad. — Jack H.

Since the mid 1950s when Bill Russell’s Univ of San Francisco won twice there have been few if any smaller schools like Villanova to have won 3 National Championships. I think Villanova’s decision makers want to see a return to those winning years with Jay Wright and will give Kevin Willard all the support he needs to build a strong winning program. — Everett S.

It’s the city’s best big 5 program now, even in its down years. Compare it to the other programs. — Richard V.

I do believe Villanova will once again be the best team in the Big Five now that they’ve hired a competent coach. The reason is a little sad, though. The reason they will be the best is that they have the most assets. In today’s world the team that pays the best is often the team with the most success. For the same reason, Villanova may never reach the national prominence that it had under Jay Wright. I’m not sure they can compete monetarily with colleges with big football programs that have lots of money available. — Tom E.

Villanova never stopped being the Big Five’s best basketball program. Temple under John Chaney made a case, and Penn, St. Joe’s, and La Salle have had their moments. Right now none of the Five (or Six, counting Drexel) are particularly Big, but Nova’s got the infrastructure, the reputation, and probably the NIL/fund raising advantage to return to national prominence. — Joel G.

Absolutely, Nova basketball has the institutional backing to field a top 25 basketball team. The NIL $$ is the largest in the Big 5, I expect the team to rule the Big 5 once again. — Domenick V.

Unfortunately, ‘Nova is already at the top of the weak Big 5. None of the Big 5 teams was close to an NCAA tournament entry this year. Only St. Joe’s (A10) and Villanova (Big East) would have been made it if they won their league championship. La Salle was 14th in the 15-team A10, Penn was near the bottom of the Ivy League and Temple was a mediocre AAC team. St. Joe’s and Villanova’s records were similar on paper, both with 21 wins. But Villanova’s 21 wins were against much better competition in the tougher Big East. ‘Nova is already the best team in the city, and unless St. Joe’s wins the A10, Villanova will retain that top status. All of the Big Five teams are now lesser in stature on the national scene. Villanova has the best chance of any of changing that. — John W.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Jeff Neiburg, Lochlahn March, Olivia Reiner, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Jonathan Tannenwald, Kerith Gabriel, and Gabriela Carroll.

Thank you for reading as Sports Daily closes out another week. See you in Monday’s newsletter. — Jim