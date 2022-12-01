In years past, a Big 5 doubleheader at the Palestra could have been the talk of the town. Instead, the sounds of the action echoed throughout the hallowed hall as just a smattering of fans watched.

This is the Big 5 of today, and it’s a fading rivalry, Mike Sielski writes. There’s a lot of reasons for that, but the end result is the same: just another game for two sets of teams in a half-full gym.

“I’m disappointed to see those empty seats,” said Bill Bradshaw, who had two stints as La Salle’s athletic director — with a stint as Temple’s AD in between. “The big difference I see from the old days is that no more do people want to see two games. They’ll go to their game, but not the other one.”

The 76ers have played 13 straight games without James Harden, who has missed nearly a month after suffering a right foot tendon strain on Nov. 3. But that could soon come to an end as Harden is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Houston Rockets.

The Sixers picked a perfect date for Harden, who maintains a residence in Houston after playing there for eight years. He also will have two days of practice to ramp up for Monday’s contest, which is followed by three days off before the Sixers’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Sixers suffered one of their most lopsided losses of the season Wednesday night against the Cavaliers.

Next: The Sixers continue their three-game trip with an 8 p.m. Friday game against the Memphis Grizzlies (NBCSP).

Jordan Davis was a participant in Wednesday’s walk-through, as he returned the practice field and is eligible to be active on Sunday against the Titans (1 p.m., Fox29). Coach Nick Sirianni was tight-lipped about a timetable for the rookie defensive tackle recovering from a sprained ankle, but his availability for practice seems to show things are headed in the right direction.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson won’t be playing on Sunday because of a lacerated kidney. In his place will be undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship, who picked off Aaron Rodgers last week and will be entrusted to make the necessary adjustments as offenses look to exploit the loss of Gardner-Johnson.

With the Flyers trailing, 1-0, on Tuesday night and staring down an 11-game losing streak, the team could have done one of two things: sulk and roll over or dig in and fight back. The Flyers elected to fight back, almost immediately, and ultimately pulled out a 3-1 win against the Islanders, the team’s first victory in 21 days.

How did they do it? As Olivia Reiner pointed out, they leaned on their veterans.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Lightning (NBCSP).

As the Phillies hunt for a shortstop to fill a hole in their middle infield, there’s little reason to doubt that they will land one, especially now that they know Bryce Harper will miss at least the first few months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. But what if they don’t? It’s crucial to have Plan B, Plan C, and Plan D, especially with activity due to pick up at the winter meetings next week in San Diego. Let’s look at a few potential contingency plans.

After Christian Pulisic scored his goal at the World Cup, he gutted it out until the halftime whistle, then went to the hospital to treat a pelvic contusion. His teammates carried on without him, doing what was needed to maintain the result and gain advancement to the next round of the tournament.

It’s that type of all-in attitude that has become the hallmark of this young squad, writes Meg Swanick.

Now, it’s likely the Americans will be the only representatives of the Concacaf region in the knockout rounds. Jonathan Tannenwald assesses today’s games.

Next: Follow all our World Cup coverage.

What you’re saying about the U.S. team’s big win

We asked you: Were you watching the USMNT game, and, if so, how did you react to Christian Pulisic’s goal? Among your responses:

Everyone cheered with Pulisic’s goal. More importantly, I agree with you that this more adventurous and aggressive style of this young team is a refreshing and positive change. That is what gave them total control of the first half of yesterday’s game, and their one score. Iran did not get a single good chance for a goal in the first half either, as we played most of the half in their zone. Then they changed back to a slower defensive posture in the second half, and it almost cost them. Iran had three excellent goal chances. Fortunately, we escaped. I hope this is noted and learned by the US coach and the players. Their aggressive attacking style is not just a good offense, but is the best defense also. Play the same way for the entire game in the future. Depend on the skills they have and don’t stop using them. — Jay W.

I jumped out of my chair and scared my dog cheering. Hope he’s okay to play Saturday. — Bill M.

The US - Iran game had the excitement and international tension of Olympic hockey. I was reduced to yelling instructions at a TV screen. Thank God, the US team listened.— Peter G.

Luckily the ceiling fan wasn’t on in the family room as I jumped out of my seat on the sofa with arms raised! — Bill B.

I played soccer for Central High 1966-1969. After the USMT victory over Iran, I sent an e mail to many of my old teammates. We all agreed that back then we never thought we’d see a US men’s World Cup team with so much potential and so many good players on the rosters of iconic European football clubs. We often lamented that the “beautiful game” was neither appreciated by most US sports fans nor covered on US TV. Happily, that is no longer the case. — Jeff M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Meg Swanick, Mike Sielski, Scott Lauber, Olivia Reiner, Josh Tolentino, Jeff Neiburg, Isabella DiAmore, and Keith Pompey.