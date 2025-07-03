Remember the Rage 🏀 | Sports Daily Newsletter

Philadelphia has had a professional women’s basketball team before.

First, in 1979, there was the Philadelphia Fox, who played in the short-lived Women’s Professional Basketball League. But the franchise lasted only 10 games after the league suspended team operations because of insufficient funds.

Advertisement

Then came the Rage, who were part of the American Basketball League from 1996 to 1998. Some folks might remember the Rage as the area’s first women’s pro team, since it had more time to leave an impression. It also featured star players like Dawn Staley, Teresa Edwards, and Amy Mallon, who is now Drexel’s women’s basketball coach.

Now, 27 years after the Rage played their last game in the city, members are celebrating what feels like a full-circle moment with the WNBA adding a franchise here in 2030.

“I feel like Philly is primed to take this on,” said former Rage point guard and Allentown native Michelle Marciniak. “I know that they’re ready for this, and they may not have been back then. They just may not have been. So, we can’t worry about back then.”

The former Rage players are excited to see the new WNBA team carry on what they started, because things are different. The women’s game has grown, players have more support, and fans want to watch them play.

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Sports Daily takes a break

The newsletter will take a holiday for July 4, so there will be no Sports Daily on Friday. We’ll return to your inbox on Monday.

Bryce Harper just returned to the Phillies lineup after missing 3½ weeks because of right wrist pain. On Wednesday, Harper went 1-for-4 in the opener of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres. Although he seemed fine, manager Rob Thomson said “I don’t want to push it” and decided to leave Harper out of the Phillies lineup for the nightcap.

In other news, Aaron Nola could reach an important stage this weekend after a long road back from injuries. The Phillies hope he will be able to throw from a bullpen mound.

Phillies starter Mick Abel gave up five earned runs in 1⅔ innings of a 6-4 loss to the Padres in the opener. Abel walked five batters.

In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Max Kepler ended a home run drought with a two-run blast in the fourth inning to power the Phillies to a series win.

Next: After an off day, the Phillies open a home series against the Reds at 1:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Jesús Luzardo (7-4, 4.06 ERA) is scheduled to face Cincinnati’s Andrew Abbott (7-1, 1.79).

Justin Edwards is the veteran of the Sixers’ summer league team. The 21-year-old will need to convey NBA wisdom to his rookie teammates, and he’s a great example to follow, considering the obstacles he overcame to get this point. The former Imhotep Charter and Kentucky standout went undrafted in 2024 but recently earned a three-year contract with the Sixers after proving he can be an all-around player. With an NBA season under his belt, Edwards is feeling more comfortable. His advice to the rookies? “Just to stay positive.”

And how might the Sixers’ roster shape up after free agency? Well, they are largely running it back and banking on improved health for their stars during the 2025-26 season, but other teams in the Eastern Conference have taken swings to contend in a wide-open conference.

Porter Martone didn’t look too scared on the ice as he skated in front of a crowd that seemed to move around the rink with the Flyers’ top pick in the NHL draft. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound winger had his first development camp practice in Voorhees on Wednesday, and it felt surreal, he said, since he used to be one of the kids banging on the glass to catch a player’s attention. Now he’s focused on giving “it my all and try to earn my spot in the opening-night roster.”

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson has made the media rounds ahead of his eighth annual OL Masterminds Summit, which will take place from July 10-11. He recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, The Pat McAfee Show, and The Facility to promote the event, while also discussing the upcoming season. Here’s a look at what Johnson discussed, from Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts’ growth to playing alongside Saquon Barkley.

Worth a look

Growing game: Two Philadelphia teams closed out the National Squash League with championships. PWHL bound: Elverson native Ava Rinker, who started her hockey career with the Junior Flyers, was drafted by the Minnesota Frost.

What you’re saying about dream signings

We asked: If you could sign any player in any sport, who would it be? Among the best responses:

I would sign J.J. Watt. We need an edge rusher for the Birds and he is certainly one of the best. He would be great in the Fangio system. Go get him Howie. — Tom G.

If I could sign any player in any sport right now it would have to be Aaron Judge for the Phillies. It would cost Mr. Middleton about 25% of his art collection but would be well worth it because it would almost ensure a trip to the World Series for our Philly guys. But of course a more realistic and affordable signing might be Byron Buxton from the Twins. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Tyler Delpercio, Keith Pompey, Ariel Simpson, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Sidney Snider, Lochlahn March, and Scott Lauber.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading. Have a wonderful Fourth of July, Philly, and a restful weekend. We’ll be back on Monday. — Bella