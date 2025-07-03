How free agency — and Achilles tears — have shifted the Eastern Conference pecking order

Following the February trade deadline, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said that “I know you have to squint a little, but we feel like this group” is still capable of winning a championship.

That proclamation was never close to realized, of course. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all missed significant time with injuries, and the Sixers face-planted to a 24-58 record. Yet the front office is essentially forced to maintain a similar view — banking on a return to health and All-Star-caliber production from those stars — with a quiet offseason underway.

Max contracts attached to the Embiid-George-Maxey trio — plus a less-sexy group of available free agents — limit the Sixers’ possible moves. Their splashiest addition so far was drafting explosive guard VJ Edgecombe third overall. They lost fan favorite Guerschon Yabusele to the rival New York Knicks, and added Trendon Watford as a positional replacement. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond picked up their player options, and Eric Gordon returned on a new veteran-minimum deal.

As of Wednesday evening, uncertainty still swirled around Quentin Grimes, a restricted free agent who can field offer sheets from other teams that the Sixers have the option to match. Hence, the run-it-back vibes.

Injuries turn East upside down

Several other teams in the Eastern Conference, meanwhile, also clearly see a pathway to contention after Jayson Tatum, who anchored the 2024 Boston Celtics’ title, and Tyrese Haliburton, who just propelled the Indiana Pacers to a magical Finals run, both tore their Achilles tendons during the playoffs.

The most shocking free-agency move so far was the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to waive and stretch perennial All-Star Damian Lillard, following his own postseason Achilles tear. They did so to sign longtime Pacers center Myles Turner — and, presumably, keep two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo satisfied. It was another blow to Indiana, which has jarringly shifted from one win away from a championship to losing two standout players for at least the 2025-26 season.

Here is a breakdown of the rest of the East’s notable offseason moves, and how it could shake up the pecking order:

Boston Celtics

When the Celtics won the 2024 title, they looked like a dynasty in the making. How quickly things changed following the Tatum injury.

Instead, Boston broke up its expensive roster, trading skilled big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and savvy point guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtic also lost reserve big man Luke Kornet to the San Antonio Spurs in free agency.

Their primary additions? Scoring guard Anfernee Simons, via the trade with Portland, and former Sixer Georges Niang, via the deal with Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks

Conversely, perhaps no East team has more boldly pushed itself into the conversation than the Hawks.

After acquiring Porzingis, they added standout role player Nickeil Alexander-Walker and sharpshooter Luke Kennard in free agency. They will link up with star Trae Young, reigning NBA Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels, breakout forward Jalen Johnson, and 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher.

Consider this your sleeper East finals pick.

New York Knicks

Coming off their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years, the Knicks beefed up their rotation by adding Yabusele and microwave scoring guard Jordan Clarkson. And after a lengthy coaching search, Mike Brown on Wednesday reportedly agreed to take that job.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are still in prove-it mode, after injuries struck during a second-round playoff loss to put a damper on a fabulous regular season.

They lost super sixth man Ty Jerome and defensive wing Isaac Okoro, but re-signed key reserve Sam Merrill. They also traded for Lonzo Ball, who last season returned from a catastrophic knee injury.

Detroit Pistons

After ascending to become one of the NBA’s pleasant surprises last season, the Pistons added versatile wing Caris LeVert and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson. But they lost Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schröder, two key veterans last season.

Orlando Magic

The Magic pulled off the summer’s first blockbuster trade, acquiring Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a package that included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. Bane adds much-needed shooting to a defense-first team, anchored by young standouts Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.