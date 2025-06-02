To the bullpen | Sports Daily Newsletter

The MLB trade deadline is two months away. That may seem like a while, but the Phillies need to start evaluating some potential bullpen options, especially after their weekend meltdown, which included Jesús Luzardo’s career-high 12 runs allowed in a 17-7 loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

But first, the Phils made some internal moves: Taijuan Walker will head to the bullpen, instead of continuing to start in place of the injured Aaron Nola. Starting this week in Toronto, Walker will be available in a leverage relief.

Rob Thomson said Sunday that “Tai’s got a chance to make us a lot better coming out of the ’pen.”

It might take some time to see that. Walker has been a starter throughout his 13-year career. He hasn’t pitched on back-to-back days or come into a game on short notice. Walker expressed openness to moving, though, because his goal “is to help any way I can.”

Currently, Jordan Romano, Orion Kerkering, and lefty Matt Strahm are the top options while José Alvarado serves an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

So how will the relief market shape up ahead of the deadline? It might depend largely on how a few teams fare over the next six weeks. In the meantime, Scott Lauber takes an early look at some relievers to watch.

Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Getting hit by pitches is a fact of the game. But when your best player in Bryce Harper gets hit in the first inning and misses the rest of that game, a message needs to be sent, writes Marcus Hayes.

Harper is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday after missing five games with a bruised right elbow. It’s some positive news that the Phillies need right now. Without Harper, the Phillies went 1-4 and hit only one homer.

And on Sunday, the Phillies were swept at home for the first time since last July. Trea Turner’s costly error in the seventh inning contributed to the 5-2 loss.

Nakobe Dean is more than four months removed from surgery to repair a torn left patellar tendon. He’s not wearing a protective brace and is moving around a lot better — he even took up ballet recently to work on his mobility and pliability — but the linebacker is still unsure when he’ll be cleared for practice.

In cased you missed it, Cooper DeJean put on a show at the inaugural Roots Picnic celebrity basketball game Friday night at the Alan Horwitz Sixth Man Center, where he led both teams in scoring with 25 points.

Paul George isn’t the only current or former NBA player raving about Ace Bailey’s NBA potential. Former Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins said, “To me, Ace Bailey’s the No. 1 pick.” However, not everyone agrees. One league scout said he likes the Rutgers forward’s upside, but he feels Bailey is a ways away from contributing to an NBA championship roster. So which is it? Is he an elite prospect? Or should the Sixers avoid the 6-foot-8, 202-pounder with the third pick of the draft?

Watching Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton in the Eastern Conference finals, in which the Pacers knocked off the Knicks in Game 6 on Saturday, reminds us of how Haliburton or Brunson could have been a Sixer.

The Inquirer’s Jackie Spiegel sat down with Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr recently to talk about how some of the team’s top prospects performed this past season, the organization’s future, and the team’s approach to the upcoming draft. He also shared his thoughts on how new coach Rick Tocchet might play into things.

On this date

On June 2, 1935, Babe Ruth announced his retirement from baseball. He ended his MLB career after 22 seasons, 10 World Series, and 714 home runs.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Ariel Simpson, Jeff Neiburg, Scott Lauber, Owen Hewitt, Jackie Spiegel, Marcus Hayes, and Lochlahn March.

Jim will be back in your inbox for tomorrow's newsletter.