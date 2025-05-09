⛳ It’s Rory’s show | Sports Daily Newsletter

The PGA’s best came to Flourtown on Thursday to begin the Truist Championship and it was not hard to spot the brightest star in their galaxy at the moment. That would be 36-year-old Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, still glowing after his Masters victory.

McIlroy hobnobbed with Kyle Lowry of the Sixers, who happens to be a member of the host Philadelphia Cricket Club, and wowed the crowd in the first round. McIlroy shot an opening 4-under 66 that featured six birdies and booming drives.

“I feel like any time that I have played around here, whether it be Merion or Aronimink or here, the energy has always been great,” McIlroy said. He did concede, though, that he is using this tournament as a tune-up of sorts for the PGA Championship next week.

The highlight of the opening round on the Wissahickon Course: Keith Mitchell shot a course-record 61 to lead the way at 9-under. Rickie Fowler, a longtime fan favorite, is in the mix at 63.

The crowd at the Cricket Club brought a distinctly Philly feel to the event. More than a few “Go Birds” cheers could be heard.

The No. 1 prospect in the Phillies’ system made his first start in triple A Thursday night as he continues to come back from Tommy John elbow surgery. Andrew Painter, 22, looked pretty good as a Lehigh Valley IronPig against the Worcester Red Sox. He worked three innings and piled up five strikeouts — all on curveballs. He opened the game in Allentown by whiffing Roman Anthony, the consensus top prospect in baseball, on four pitches.

Painter did throw 60 pitches in those three innings, displaying rustiness, but he still seems on track to debut with the Phillies, maybe by July.

Taijuan Walker kept the ball from the first save of his 13-year career when he struck out seven over three innings to close out the Rays on Wednesday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson’s general philosophy is to give a reliever three days off after pitching three innings, so Walker’s next appearance won’t be for a little while. But the results he had on Wednesday — in particular, the fact that Walker touched 94.3 mph with his sinker — are making Thomson think differently about his future use.

After mustering just two hits through seven innings, the Phillies’ bats came alive to sweep the Rays, 7-6, in extra-innings.

Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt heard his share of boos from Phillies fans. He said on The Road to Cooperstown podcast that the radio was tough to listen to as well: “I listened to talk radio all the time. It kept me miserable all the time.”

Next: The Phillies open a series in Cleveland at 7:10 tonight (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (1-5, 4.61 ERA) will start against Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.06).

Eagles second-round safety Andrew Mukuba and fourth-round defensive tackle Ty Robinson are the subjects of our NFL draft film breakdowns.

For Mukuba, he might be undersized and can struggle to tackle, but will his athleticism be the difference maker?

With Robinson, we see his toughness and how he can fit into an Eagles defensive line that has a need for a player with a high motor.

Union manager Bradley Carnell gave 15-year-old Cavan Sullivan his first start with the first team Wednesday in a U.S. Open Cup game against Indy Eleven. The fans at Subaru Park witnessed history in the victory as Sullivan played well, firing six shots. But as expected, he also showed that he’s still far from a finished product.

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey have faced criticism for their failure to take Rutgers to the NCAA Tournament, but that chatter hasn’t altered their place in mock NBA drafts. Both players are expected to be selected in the top five, with Harper considered the consensus No. 2 pick behind phenom Cooper Flagg.

So what makes them special? Why should they be the players the Sixers zero in on as they try to turn things around and get back to title contention? “These two kids are going to be All-Stars,” says Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell.

Rewind the clock a few years, and Zayde Wisdom would have been counted among the Flyers’ top prospects.

But things went south quickly, as Wisdom struggled to adjust to the pro game, culminating with just three points in 49 games last season for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The rugged forward had become an afterthought with the Flyers, and his days with the organization appeared numbered.

But Wisdom, 22, has responded in a “do-or-die” 2024-25 season and saved his professional career. One of the heroes of the Phantoms’ playoff run, the soon-to-be restricted free agent hopes he’s done enough to earn a new contract. He’s certainly given the organization some food for thought.

Few bring NFL draft insight like Mike Mayock. A former player turned expert analyst, Mayock teams up with Jeff McLane in the latest episode of unCovering the Birds to break down the Eagles’ 2025 draft class. Listen here.

