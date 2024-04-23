Gut-punched | Sports Daily Newsletter

Joel Embiid showed pure grit as he played through pain, but it was not enough for the Sixers on Monday night.

The Knicks were staring at a five-point deficit in Game 2 of their playoff series, but somehow they scored eight straight points in the final 27.1 seconds to gut-punch the Sixers, 104-101. Two clutch three-pointers in that stretch came from our old Villanova friends, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo.

In pain and limping on his surgically repaired left knee, Embiid willed himself to 34 points and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 35 points, but the Sixers received little else from their supporting cast. (Where have you gone, Kelly Oubre and Buddy Hield?)

At least the Sixers will return to the Wells Fargo Center for a must-win Game 3 on Thursday (7:30 p.m., TNT). It’s worth wondering, though, whether Embiid can keep gutting it out.

Fans at Madison Square Garden had some choice words for Paul Reed after the backup big man showed disrespect for the Knicks before the series began. “Could I have worded it differently?” Reed said. “Yeah, but it’s too late now.”

Finally, the Sixers and Knicks are starting to hate each other, Mike Sielski writes. Look at what we’ve been missing.

Brandon Marsh is trying to make the case that he is an everyday player for the Phillies. To do that, he has to show that he can hit lefty pitching, against which he’s batting just .167 in 18 at-bats this season. Last season, former teammate and veteran part-time player Jake Cave sold him on a new routine to stay sharp while he’s on the bench awaiting an opportunity. Alex Coffey writes that it has helped Marsh make the most of every at-bat.

Ranger Suárez allowed just two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings as the Phillies thumped the Cincinnati Reds, 7-0.

The Phillies placed first baseman Bryce Harper on the paternity list before the series with the Reds began. Harper and his wife, Kayla, are expecting the birth of their third child.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Cincinnati at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (1-2, 2.95 ERA) will start against Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott (1-2, 2.70).

The NFL draft is fast approaching, leaving Eagles fans to wonder: What will Howie Roseman do this year? For the moment, the team has the No. 22 overall pick in the first round Thursday (8 p.m., ESPN), but no one would be surprised if Roseman trades up.

Who are the most likely players to be picked by the Birds in the first round? In our draft meter, Jeff McLane and Olivia Reiner evaluate 15 prospects and their chances of being picked by the Eagles.

Oklahoma tackle Walter Rouse expects to hear his name called sometime during the three-day draft. Rouse dreams about more than just football, though. Pursuing a master’s degree in mechanical engineering, he hopes to someday conduct research into creating synthetic organs for transplants.

The return of the Penn Relays, now in their 128th running, brings the expansion of a partnership with World Athletics, global track and field’s governing body. That should help bring the sport’s big names back to Franklin Field, five years after the popular USA vs. the World races ended.

Philadelphia’s iconic three-day track and field event begins Thursday at 9 a.m. Here’s everything you need to know before you go.

The Penn Relays wheel has been awarded to the winners of the carnival’s relay events since 1925. Here is the story of its origin.

Taylor Swift’s new album Tortured Poets Department isn’t about the Flyers’ power play. But it might as well be.

The Orange and Black connected on a league-worst 12.2% of their opportunities with the man advantage, which doubled as a franchise record in futility. While the eight-game losing streak late in the season is getting most of the blame for the Flyers missing the playoffs, the power play deserves just as much blame after being the team’s Achilles’ heel all year long.

How do the Flyers fix it? It might not be that simple, writes Jackie Spiegel.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Since the Syracuse Nationals became the 76ers in 1963-64, how many Hall of Fame players have suited up for both the Sixers and Knicks? Bonus points: Can you name them?

The answer is A: 3. Bob McAdoo, Mo Cheeks, and Dikembe Mutombo.

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked you: What or who do you see as the X factor for the Sixers in their series with the Knicks? Among your responses:

Two words: Embiid’s knee. — Joel G.

Bench has got to score a lot of points. For what it’s worth, I’m a Lakers fan, but I hope the Sixers win the East! — Stiles B.

The X factor for the Sixers has to be Joel’s legs. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Mike Sielski, Alex Coffey, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Kerith Gabriel, Lochlahn March, Jeff Neiburg, Jackie Spiegel, and Owen McCue.

Thanks for reading, newsletter fans. Maria will be at the controls on Wednesday. — Jim