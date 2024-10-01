Two all-time greats lost | Sports Daily Newsletter

First came the news Monday that Dikembe Mutombo, a basketball Hall of Famer and former 76er, had died of brain cancer at 58.

Later in the evening, we learned that Pete Rose, baseball’s Hit King and the first baseman on the Phillies’ first World Series championship team, had died at 83.

Advertisement

Both will be remembered as giants in their sports, although Rose’s legacy is complicated, to be sure. Mutombo was an eight-time All-Star and a four-time defensive player of the year in his 18-year NBA career. He helped the Sixers reach the NBA Finals in 2001.

His humanitarian efforts, especially in his native country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, may have surpassed his NBA exploits. Mutombo also blazed a path to the NBA for 70 African-born players, including Joel Embiid, Marcus Hayes writes.

The switch-hitting Rose was a 17-time All-Star who played on three World Series winners, including the 1980 Phillies. He shattered the major league record with 4,256 hits, many of them for the Cincinnati Reds. But Rose became a fallen hero when he was banned from baseball in 1989 for betting on games as manager of the Reds.

Rose campaigned as recently as last month for his place in the Hall of Fame, where he remains barred from enshrinement. But he helped the Phillies finally get over the World Series hump in 1980, and there was no doubt that fans at the Vet loved Charlie Hustle.

To tell both sides of the story, though, Rose also spent months in prison for tax evasion and was accused of statutory rape in Ohio but could not be tried because the statute of limitations had passed. Rose was an immortal baseball player and an amoral human being, Mike Sielski writes.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The 76ers’ season began in earnest on Monday, with players together in uniform for the first time at media day. The new-look team had a new, drama-free vibe that has been rare for a team that saw Ben Simmons and James Harden hold out in the past three years.

This year, instead of discussing internal problems, the Sixers instead focused on the promise of this new-look roster. Paul George and Eric Gordon weren’t shy about the title aspirations that brought them to Philly, while Joel Embiid explained how he plans to stay healthy for the postseason and Tyrese Maxey mulled the next step in his career. Throughout there was a common theme: veterans with an eye more toward winning together than chasing individual glory. We’ll soon see if that holds up.

Next: The Sixers begin training camp Tuesday in Nassau, Bahamas, and the NBA preseason and regular season will follow only weeks behind.

In all phases of the game against the Buccaneers, the Eagles didn’t look good. Yep, even special teams became a sticky subject.

Even after the game, the Eagles then took to social media to battle with their detractors. Isaiah Rodgers and Darius Slay were among those going online with their gripes.

But at the end of the day, it does come down to what Nick Sirianni plans to do about it.

Right now, however, the Eagles lack an identity.

Next: After their bye week, the Eagles will host the Browns on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. (Fox29).

Wild-card round byes haven’t worked out well for the Braves the past two years. Baseball is played nearly every day. Players are creatures of routine. Five days off is disruptive. Should that concern the Phillies, who have five days off before Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday? It’s better than the predicament the Mets and Braves found themselves in on Monday. No, the Phillies are just fine with their situation, and they have plans to make sure they stay sharp during the downtime.

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: As the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs, the Phillies get five days off as they await their opponent in the National League Division Series on Saturday.

The Flyers had a new face between the pipes Monday as Alexei Kolosov made his preseason debut against the New York Islanders.

Kolosov’s appearance is a positive development in and of itself, as two weeks ago he was no-show for the beginning of training camp. The 22-year-old netminder, who initially made it clear his preference was to play in his native Belarus rather than Lehigh Valley, changed course last week and landed in Philadelphia. The Flyers will hope Kolosov commits to staying in North America and competing for an opportunity with the big club.

Kolosov looked solid in his debut, allowing one goal on eight shots after entering the game in the second period. The Inquirer’s Jackie Spiegel details other takeaways from the Flyers’ preseason loss to the Islanders.

Next: The Flyers are back in preseason action tonight at 7 p.m. on the road against the Boston Bruins.

Lion’s roar: La Salle grad Abdul Carter had a big game at defensive end for Penn State against Illinois. Ailing Owl: Temple QB Evan Simon is dealing with an injury to his right shoulder. Teeing off: Meet the coach and players on St. Joseph’s first women’s golf team.

Our latest episode

In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, after a 15-12 win against the Saints, Jeff McLane has exclusive interviews featuring C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter. Dive into discussions on Jalen Hurts’ leadership growth and his pursuit of elite consistency, plus insights into Nick Sirianni’s decision-making process. Check out the “Pick 6″ segment with Nakobe Dean, in which he breaks down the pivotal moments from the week. Listen now.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: Who is most to blame for this Eagles defeat? Among your responses:

It is really simple, the head coach Sirianni. This is the NFL (or supposed to be) which means this is not midget football or middle school football. It is a hard-nosed professional sport. The players should be a well disciplined team that goes out there and plays their hearts out, not that they’re not. However, the O line is failing to pick up blitzes and stunts from the opposing defensive linemen; a QB who’s totally clueless when it comes to a collapsing pocket and poor vision when looking for any down field receivers. Philly and Eagles fans around the state and nation are wondering why they fell apart at the end of last season just have to look at the continuation of the team’s performance. If they continue this form of play they will not get into the playoffs, but the players will be sitting at home watching other teams win the coveted Lombardi Trophy. — Chris P.

[If Jalen Hurts] says I have to play better one more time I’m going to puke. No kidding. He gets 50 million dollars a year to play better. — Bill M.

I think the whole team is responsible for this loss. They didn’t look ready and when they had a chance to get back into the game, another turnover. Too many mistakes. The coaches, players have to take responsibility for this. They can’t tackle what they don’t see. Keep your head up and see the player, just don’t throw your body and pray that he will go down. — Bob M.

There is plenty of blame to go around. Being without three key players was a tremendous disadvantage. The play calls were terrible and the players were terrible. Nick’s coaching was also terrible. Watching a failed tush push was just sad. These Birds have much work to do this season just to be an average team. — Kathy T.

Nick Sirianni is to blame. He isn’t capable at getting his team ready. Everyone has to deal with injuries to key players. — William S.

Carson Wentz is ultimately responsible for the mess the Eagles are currently in. Because “Ginger Jesus” decided to play the diva and quit on the team 3 years ago, Gang Green now has a flawed QB (who is a turnover machine), and a clueless coach (who apparently learned game day tactics and how to discipline and motivate his team from Mike McCarthy). Oh, and the defense is deplorable. — Stephen T.

Basically you can blame the entire organization from Howie to the coaches to the many players unable to carry out their responsibilities. Of course there are reasons and excuses such as the loss of Johnson, Brown, and Smith, but a really good well-coached team generally can make up for those losses. Hurts’ performances have been questionable right from the start, but in all fairness to him in this particular game the loss of his two go-to guys had to bother him. The defense has been awful. Whose fault? Coaches, or we just don’t have the players. — Everett S.

It’s the coaches’ job to make sure the players are ready to play and the players, as professionals, should be expected to do their jobs to the best of their ability. Neither group showed up. Lack of energy by all, I know it was miserably hot, and horrible tackling and pass coverage. How many fumbles does Hurts need to improve his awareness of endlessly holding the ball in a crowded pocket. C’mon man! Enough of these turnovers. He keeps saying he needs to be better and guess what. … I agree with him. — E.M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Mike Sielski, Matt Breen, Scott Lauber, EJ Smith, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Alex Coffey, Gabriela Carroll, Aaron Carter, Isabella DiAmore, Mia Messina, Avery Hill, and Sam O’Neal.

Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. — Jim